Lily Allen delivers a masterclass in warm-weather denim thanks to this cropped, slim-fitting style

Jeans are a casual wear hero, and while there is a selection of denim trends for 2026 there really is a style for everyone within the list of directional jean styles. As spring really gets underway, jeans are a frontrunner in our spring capsule wardrobes, and when it comes to everyday looks, there’s no better silhouette to go for in increasingly warmer climes than slim, cropped jeans.

Proving just how polished the jeans style is, Lily Allen stepped out last week in a pair of soft blue, cropped jeans and complemented their slim, ankle-grazing silhouette with a pair of slingback pumps. The sleek, low-profile shoe seems to be made to go with cropped jeans, with the pairing feeling decidedly spring-ready as it allows for a subtle flash of ankle that not only helps to highlight the shoes but also elongates the leg despite the cropped hem.

She finished off the look with a lightweight cardigan and a practical red, leather tote bag – and her effortless styling has cemented this outfit as a great spring outfit idea for the months ahead.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans

Levi's 501 Crop Jeans £120 at Levi's With a classic straight leg that tapers in at the ankle and highlights the flattering cropped silhouette, these jeans are sure to see tons of wear over the spring and summer. Massimo Dutti Mid-rise Cropped Slim Fit Jeans £59.95 at Massimo Dutti The wash of these jeans is so similar to that of Lily's pair, with the slim fit and tapered silhouette creating an ultra-flattering and wearable style. Mango Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans £39.99 at Mango These Mango jeans are selling out quickly, with their slim legs and cropped shape making them a staple piece to snap up for spring. In this blue denim wash, they're so versatile.

Recreate Lily Allen's Spring Style

Next Pink Forever Comfort Slingback Square Toe Block Heels £32 at Next Not only are these a great alternative for Lily's shoes but they also boast Next's Forever Comfort technology that means you can wear them all day without having to worry about sore, aching feet. Sézane Gaspard Cardigan £95 at Sézane Sézane knitwear is absolutely lovely, and this mohair and alpaca-blend cardigan will feel luxuriously soft. The striking purple hue adds to its seasonless look. & Other Stories Large Patent-Leather Tote Bag £175 at & Other Stories As well as being ultra-chic, this large tote bag is super practical. Its generous size means you can carry around everything you need - and a lot of things you probably don't - without having to sacrifice style.

Beyond their chic cropped hem, the slim fit of Lily’s jeans also makes them an on-trend staple to incorporate into spring looks. Fitted cigarette silhouettes and slim cuts are forever classics, and their elevated cuts generally feel more polished than wide-leg designs. Plus, their tapered ankles help to flatter your figure and ensure there is no fabric pooling at the ankles.

This sleek fit at the ankle is what makes slim-fit jeans, and particularly cropped jeans, perfect for pairing with simple slingback shoes like Lily’s pair. Hugging the foot for a sleek effect, and with a low, unfussy silhouette, the shoe style is effortlessly elegant and also adds an elevated feel to denim jeans.

Ballet flats are another style of shoe that complements slim, cropped jeans in this way, while low-profile trainers are dominating trainer trends for 2026. For a more polished feel ballet pumps and slingbacks are a great choice.