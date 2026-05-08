Lily Allen delivers a masterclass in warm-weather denim thanks to this cropped, slim-fitting style
This easy-going jeans style is a seasonal staple
Jeans are a casual wear hero, and while there is a selection of denim trends for 2026 there really is a style for everyone within the list of directional jean styles. As spring really gets underway, jeans are a frontrunner in our spring capsule wardrobes, and when it comes to everyday looks, there’s no better silhouette to go for in increasingly warmer climes than slim, cropped jeans.
Proving just how polished the jeans style is, Lily Allen stepped out last week in a pair of soft blue, cropped jeans and complemented their slim, ankle-grazing silhouette with a pair of slingback pumps. The sleek, low-profile shoe seems to be made to go with cropped jeans, with the pairing feeling decidedly spring-ready as it allows for a subtle flash of ankle that not only helps to highlight the shoes but also elongates the leg despite the cropped hem.
She finished off the look with a lightweight cardigan and a practical red, leather tote bag – and her effortless styling has cemented this outfit as a great spring outfit idea for the months ahead.
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Beyond their chic cropped hem, the slim fit of Lily’s jeans also makes them an on-trend staple to incorporate into spring looks. Fitted cigarette silhouettes and slim cuts are forever classics, and their elevated cuts generally feel more polished than wide-leg designs. Plus, their tapered ankles help to flatter your figure and ensure there is no fabric pooling at the ankles.
This sleek fit at the ankle is what makes slim-fit jeans, and particularly cropped jeans, perfect for pairing with simple slingback shoes like Lily’s pair. Hugging the foot for a sleek effect, and with a low, unfussy silhouette, the shoe style is effortlessly elegant and also adds an elevated feel to denim jeans.
Ballet flats are another style of shoe that complements slim, cropped jeans in this way, while low-profile trainers are dominating trainer trends for 2026. For a more polished feel ballet pumps and slingbacks are a great choice.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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