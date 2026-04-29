Anne Hathaway's flared jeans and lace boho blouse create the dreamiest 70s-inspired look – and it's so easy to recreate

With Anne Hathaway firmly in the spotlight with the release of the much-anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, it's the perfect time to revisit the archive of her off-duty looks, and I may have stumbled across one of her chicest denim outfits to date.

Name a better duo than a white lace blouse and flared jeans? You can't – especially during the warmer season. Seen in New York in 2021, Hathaway wore a long-sleeve white lace blouse tucked into light-wash flares, finished with snake print pumps and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The 70s-inspired flared jeans paired with the lace blouse evokes that well-loved boho-chic style, one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and if you've wondered how to embrace this carefree aesthetic, this formula is a great place to start.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lightweight blouse paired with denim flares instantly creates that elongated, vintage-inspired silhouette, and the addition of accessories like oversized glasses or playful footwear makes this outfit feel even more impactful. It's confirmed that we're adding this to our spring outfit ideas.

While Hathaway was spotted wearing this styling combination on the set of We Crashed, we would like to imagine that she would wear a similar denim and blouse combination off-set too.

Shop Anne Hathaway's Look

There's something so undeniably chic about this look. A tucked-in blouse and flared jeans feel both polished and perfect for everyday wear, too. It's also the kind of outfit that doesn't date too quickly; by swapping in different accessories or denim washes, it can feel more tailored or more relaxed depending on where you're heading.

In the spring and summer season, a white blouse with lace or embroidered detailing is a staple that you'll get plenty of wear out of. Light cream or white shades offer a brightness that will lift your complexion, and they are flattering across a range of skin tones, too, from warm undertones to cool.