Anne Hathaway just delivered a masterclass in what jacket to wear with wide-leg jeans this spring
She’s also bringing back a denim trend that looks so chic styled with heels
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With wide-leg jeans dominating denim trends for 2026, we’ve been keeping an eye out for sophisticated ways to wear them so we can increase the versatility of this casual staple – and Anne Hathaway just gave us the perfect inspiration.
Stepping out in New York City earlier this month, she paired her baggy jeans with a cropped black jacket that, as well as being a great spring layer without bulk, worked to balance out the wide leg silhouette of her jeans as the shorter hemline lengthened her legs, and created a high waistline.
Completing the look with a pair of black heeled pumps and a charm-decorated Hermès Birkin bag, her elevated look was still cool and casual. With a trendy frayed hem, Anne's jeans brought a relaxed touch to the look.Article continues below
Shop Cropped Jackets
With a soft, wool texture like that of Anne's cropped jacket, this M&S piece is a great buy to get her look with. The neat collar and patch pockets add an elevated, timeless feel, while the cropped hemline is perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, skirts or even over dresses to create that lengthened lower torso.
Despite its lightweight cotton fabric, this jacket is a great spring layer to add a sophisticated touch alongside wide-leg jeans. Shoppers say it is 'beautifully cut' and 'goes with everything.' The utility styling taps into the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.
Bomber jackets are a growing spring trend, and this River Island one offers a sophisticated take on the nostalgic 90s design. Style it with Anne's outfit in mind, alongside wide-leg denim and heels for an elevated look. The gathered hem will help to highlight the waist.
Recreate Anne Hathaway's Spring Style
Shoppers say these jeans are 'the most comfortable jeans' and 'are very flattering.' Now that they're on sale, we're expecting them to sell out. Like Anne's pair, they have a worn hem and trendy wide leg. The high-rise waist makes them ideal for pairing with cropped jackets like Anne did with her pair.
Crafted from leather and with a comfortable, low block heel, these Dune London shoes have a similar rounded toe to the pair Anne can be seen wearing. Their delicate bow and pearl embellishments add a touch of sophistication to both everyday and office-ready outfits.
When it comes to knowing how to style wide-leg denim, jackets can often be the trickiest layer to style, as balancing your shape is key. Blouses, t-shirts and shirts all can be tucked into the waistband of jeans, which immediately helps to create a proportional silhouette, but the same styling trick can’t be extended to outerwear, so thinking about hemlines and tailoring is a great place to start.
This means that a cropped style like Anne’s is ideal, as the shorter hemline effortlessly works with, rather than against, fuller trouser styles. Drawing attention to the waist, it's one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, particularly high-waisted ones. It’s also a trick we can apply to a jeans and a blazer outfit, too, with cropped blazers being a streamlined alternative to the classic, longline style.
Anne’s outfit has immediately been bookmarked as one of our favourite smart casual outfit ideas for spring – even with the raw hem of her jeans, it feels smart and put-together. The seemingly unfinished edge is starting to make a comeback, too, and Anne balances out the worn look beautifully with her structured, cropped jacket and her heeled pumps.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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