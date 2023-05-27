7 ways to style jeans and a blazer for easy day-to-night outfit ideas

Jeans and a blazer is a sartorial pairing that will never let you down. Simple and chic, this fail-safe formula is a classic you can reach for time and time again, whatever the occasion.

There are some outfit combinations that we will never tire off and the jeans and a blazer uniform is right up there with the best. Both key players in a capsule wardrobe, a sleek blazer, and your best jeans always look good. There are countless ways to style this winning combo too, thanks to the many cuts and silhouettes of the two elements. From an oversized blazer and the best straight-leg jeans to a cropped jacket and some '90s-inspired baggy jeans, the styling potentials are endless.

Perfect for toeing that tough sartorial line of smart-casual dressing, jeans and a blazer can take you from day to evening with ease. From a day in the office, to date night after work and a polished look at the weekend, once you nail this combo, we guarantee you'll wear it on repeat. Thanks to the high-low mix, of tailoring, with jeans that are regarded as more casual, the two together will ensure your outfit doesn't feel too prim and proper. "Throwing on a blazer with jeans is a quick and easy way to nail the smart casual look and a great spring outfit when it's too hot for a coat and too cold for a dress. What's best about this foolproof look, is that you probably have these pieces in your wardrobe already, and they will never go out of style,” says Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred.

Jeans and a blazer - 7 outfit ideas from a fashion editor

1. How to style jeans and a blazer for the office

As office dress codes have relaxed over the years, jeans are becoming much more acceptable in the workplace so jeans and a blazer is the answer to how can jeans be business casual. To keep it looking professional, avoid any distressed detailing or rips in your jeans as this can make them feel too worn and scruffy. Instead, look to dark-wash or black jeans and opt for a slim, straight or a tailored cut rather than baggy or slouchy styles which are largely too casual for office environments. Neutral blazer colors such as gray, beige, and black will always feel boardroom-ready. Finish with a smart shirt, or fitted tee or knit. When it comes to the best footwear for keeping your look office-ready, jeans and heels are a fail-safe.

“For the office, you can pair a dark wash skinny or straight leg jeans with a solid color blazer and a blouse. This keeps it simple and professional so your colleagues are not distracted by your outfit when you are working or presenting,” says Tiffany S. Walker, founder & head designer at Pink Lucy Fashion House.

Whether you need help with what to wear on a first date or a tenth one, date night dressing can be a tricky one to master but jeans and a blazer nails that effortless aesthetic whilst still looking put-together. Offering a good opportunity to inject some personality into your look and be a bit more playful with your styling, go bold and try a more colorful blazer or add a sparkly bag, as seen on this season's handbag trends or try a vibrant shoe for something more subtle. For daytime dates, the best white trainers will keep the look lowkey and comfy. Swap for a low kitten heel or mule in the evening and add a silky cami underneath.

3. How to style jeans and a blazer for casual wear/weekend

Whether it’s a weekend walk or Sunday brunch, there really are no rules when it comes to styling a blazer and jeans for a smart casual outfit idea. Play with proportions and try an oversized blazer with some slouchy '90s jeans for a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe.

"Oversized and boyfriend-fit blazers look good with other oversized items, so throw on your favorite boyfriend or wide-leg jeans for a super casual but cool look. I would style this outfit with a relaxed fit shirt, chunky jewelry and a sleek, pulled-back bun,” says Megan.

For something more streamlined, add a fitted tee, some high-waisted jeans, and a belted blazer, to create a more curvaceous silhouette. Finish with some chunky dad trainers or sporty sandals for an achingly cool look you’ll want to wear on repeat.

4. How to style straight leg jeans and a blazer

Most types of jeans will look good with a blazer but it doesn’t get more classic than a pair of straight-leg jeans. The perfect combo to take you from desk to drinks, opt for a cropped pair or roll up the hem of your jeans to show off your shoes and create a flattering ankle-length finish. Try playing with textures and add a denim blazer for a timely denim-on-denim look and break up the blue by layering a simple white tee underneath. Finish with heeled boots or the best loafers for a more androgynous spin.

5. How to style skinny jeans and a blazer

Skinny jeans are still going strong so if you’re a fan of the figure-hugging style, a blazer is great for keeping them feeling fresh and modern. Balance the proportions and opt for a boyfriend double-breasted blazer or oversized fit to offset the slim-fit jeans and create more of a relaxed look that still looks polished or add a belt if you want to show off your shape. In the winter, you can layer over chunky sweaters and swap for boxy tees in the summer.

"At the moment, I'm loving a belted blazer, which certainly makes a statement. As you want the focus to be on your top half I would pair this with some black, skinny jeans, which will also create an ultra-feminine and interesting silhouette, reminiscent of the '90s. For this look, I would keep the accessories to a minimum and throw on some classic closed-toe heels for a super chic feel,” explains Megan.

6. How to style wide leg jeans and a blazer

Who doesn’t love the wide-leg silhouette? With serious leg-lengthening powers and comfort guaranteed, wide-leg jeans are no longer a fleeting denim trend but a firm style staple. A structured blazer looks oh-so-chic with a pair of wide-leg jeans and helps to readdress the balance of the wider fit, by offering a tailored element to proceedings. Lean into that retro vibe and try a checked blazer with some heeled boots or a pair of clogs if you want to tap into one of the top shoe trends off 2023 too.

7. How to style baggy jeans and a blazer

A weekend look you can always rely on, learning how to style baggy jeans and a blazer is the epitome of high-low cool. Take things to the extremes and go fancy on the blazer - think sequins and metallics and some delicate strappy sandals. Add a bit more structure and opt for a cropped blazer and some high waisted slouchy jeans to help draw in the waist.

“When deciding on the type of jeans to wear with a blazer, consider the fit and wash of the jeans. Dark wash, skinny, or straight leg jeans and tailored blazers are generally more office-appropriate, while jeans with a lighter wash or distressed details with crop or oversized blazers are better suited for casual occasions. Most importantly, ensure the fit focuses on your body type for the best results!” says Tiffany.