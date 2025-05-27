Eva Mendes just did double denim in the trendiest jean style of 2025 - it's given us the green light to team ours with denim jackets

If you're looking for a polished yet casual way to style turned-up jeans, look no further than Eva Mendes and her striking double denim look that's going to serve as our go-to casual wear inspiration all season.

There's no greater spring outfit idea than jeans and nice top, and Eva Mendes has inspired our season with this laidback look. Taking to Instagram, Eva shared a video of herself looking relaxed in a pair of turned-up, straight-legged jeans, a white tee and denim jacket. While double-denim can be seen as a controversial look, Eva's straight leg jeans ensemble proved that this look is totally timeless.

The light wash colourway and embellished detailing gave a nod to the denim trends of 2025, ensuring that even though the styling was classic, the colour and detailing felt fresh and directional. Finishing her look with a voluminous ponytail, the star made even this capsule wardrobe basic feel like the coolest choice for laidback summer looks.

Shop turned up jeans

Daze Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans £49.19 (was £81.98) at Nordstrom With a light denim wash that's super similar to Eva's style, this pair of straight-leg jeans is a great option to get her look with. The turned-up hem is super on-trend this season, with the high waist and simple silhouette creating an effortless look. Nobody's Child Denim Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans £79 at Nobody's Child With a wide leg cut and high waist, these Nobody's Child jeans are a fail-safe way to try the turned-up denim trend. The simple shape is easy to style, whether you opt to wear your jeans with a denim jacket like Eva or keep it more understated with a t-shirt, blouse or oversized shirt. KUT from the Kloth Sienna Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Jeans £59.21 (was £78.94) at Nordstrom Made from a high-quality though lightweight cotton-heavy fabric, these turned up jeans are ideal for spring and summer weather. With a wide leg shape that's universally flattering, balancing out wider shoulders and creating a more narrowed waistline.

Shop denim jackets

Nobody's Child Light Wash Denim Jacket £55 (was £79) at Nobody's Child The classic denim jacket needs little improvement and this Nobody's Child piece is evidence of that. Simple, effortlessly cool and easy to style, you'll wear it time and time again, either with denim jeans or your favourite summer dresses. Zara TRF Rhinestone Denim Jacket £59.99 at Zara If you're looking to add sparkle to your denim, this jacket from Zara will do the job nicely. A subtle rhinestone bow detail on the back adds eye-catching detail to this staple piece. Rip Curl Cruisin Oversize Denim Jacket £68.28 at Nordstrom Oversized, effortlessly cool yet perfectly polished, this Rip Curl jacket is ideal for pairing with your favourite jeans for a double denim moment.

If you were looking for a green light to wear double denim, now is the time. With 90s fashion trends very much back on the agenda, this nostalgic look is back for another round and we love Eva's take on it.

Giving it a 2025 twist, Eva's turn-up jeans follow a denim trend that we're seeing sweep across the catwalk and high street, with the likes of Meryl Streep and Alex Jones also being spotted in the style, and while you can buy cuffed jeans, you can experiment with this look by turning up the hem of your favourite straight-legged pair to test the style out.

Turn-up hems are a great way of showing off your footwear, whether you opt for directional kitten heels, or keep it casual in some of the best white trainers, this look is versatile and easy to style.

Paired with a simple white tank top and an oversized denim jacket, Eva delivered the ultimate casual styling inspiration for spring. With her collar popped to frame her face and emphasise her updo, she proved that simple styling hacks are often the best and most impactful.

"Denim is such a staple in our wardrobes, whatever the season, that great fitting jeans and denim shirts are always a great investment," explains womanandhome.com fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "For 2025 we're seeing lots of lighter washes making a comeback, thanks to the resurgence of 90s trends. Eva's double denim ensemble is a great take on casual wear, and her turn up refreshes this staple piece for another season."

Eva's fans loved her elevated casual look, with one writing in the comments of her post, "She is iconic, so cool with timeless elegance." While another added, "Eva, you are breathtakingly beautiful and your hair colour is wow. Great jeans outfit."