Eva Mendes just did double denim in the trendiest jean style of 2025 - it's given us the green light to team ours with denim jackets
Effortlessly cool, Eva Mendes' take on double denim is the ultimate casual wear inspiration
If you're looking for a polished yet casual way to style turned-up jeans, look no further than Eva Mendes and her striking double denim look that's going to serve as our go-to casual wear inspiration all season.
There's no greater spring outfit idea than jeans and nice top, and Eva Mendes has inspired our season with this laidback look. Taking to Instagram, Eva shared a video of herself looking relaxed in a pair of turned-up, straight-legged jeans, a white tee and denim jacket. While double-denim can be seen as a controversial look, Eva's straight leg jeans ensemble proved that this look is totally timeless.
The light wash colourway and embellished detailing gave a nod to the denim trends of 2025, ensuring that even though the styling was classic, the colour and detailing felt fresh and directional. Finishing her look with a voluminous ponytail, the star made even this capsule wardrobe basic feel like the coolest choice for laidback summer looks.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Shop turned up jeans
With a light denim wash that's super similar to Eva's style, this pair of straight-leg jeans is a great option to get her look with. The turned-up hem is super on-trend this season, with the high waist and simple silhouette creating an effortless look.
With a wide leg cut and high waist, these Nobody's Child jeans are a fail-safe way to try the turned-up denim trend. The simple shape is easy to style, whether you opt to wear your jeans with a denim jacket like Eva or keep it more understated with a t-shirt, blouse or oversized shirt.
Made from a high-quality though lightweight cotton-heavy fabric, these turned up jeans are ideal for spring and summer weather. With a wide leg shape that's universally flattering, balancing out wider shoulders and creating a more narrowed waistline.
Shop denim jackets
If you were looking for a green light to wear double denim, now is the time. With 90s fashion trends very much back on the agenda, this nostalgic look is back for another round and we love Eva's take on it.
Giving it a 2025 twist, Eva's turn-up jeans follow a denim trend that we're seeing sweep across the catwalk and high street, with the likes of Meryl Streep and Alex Jones also being spotted in the style, and while you can buy cuffed jeans, you can experiment with this look by turning up the hem of your favourite straight-legged pair to test the style out.
Turn-up hems are a great way of showing off your footwear, whether you opt for directional kitten heels, or keep it casual in some of the best white trainers, this look is versatile and easy to style.
Paired with a simple white tank top and an oversized denim jacket, Eva delivered the ultimate casual styling inspiration for spring. With her collar popped to frame her face and emphasise her updo, she proved that simple styling hacks are often the best and most impactful.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Denim is such a staple in our wardrobes, whatever the season, that great fitting jeans and denim shirts are always a great investment," explains womanandhome.com fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "For 2025 we're seeing lots of lighter washes making a comeback, thanks to the resurgence of 90s trends. Eva's double denim ensemble is a great take on casual wear, and her turn up refreshes this staple piece for another season."
Eva's fans loved her elevated casual look, with one writing in the comments of her post, "She is iconic, so cool with timeless elegance." While another added, "Eva, you are breathtakingly beautiful and your hair colour is wow. Great jeans outfit."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
I've never been one for an orange manicure, but this soft and edibly sweet shade has completely won me over
If you're not a lover of statement summer shades, these subtle but glowing peach nails are the perfect pick
-
Victoria Beckham proves that this timeless pastel is the key to an expensive-looking pedicure this sandal season
Offering luxury with a subtle rosy-pink glow, Victoria Beckham's pedicure is the ultimate elevated pick for summer vacations - and beyond.
-
Want some subtle summer sparkle? Mel Schilling's all-white suit and silver drop earrings are the way to do it
Mel Schilling's updated suit delivered just the right amount of sparkle for summer occasionwear
-
Has Sarah Jessica Parker found this season's most stylish shoe? We'll be wearing them all summer
Clogs are an A-lister favorite that you're guaranteed to wear on repeat
-
Industry experts share the 7 must-have jewellery trends 2025 and how to wear them
Sculptural sophistication meets sea-inspired whimsy: get ready for the key jewellery trends making a splash in 2025
-
Move over blue denim, Pippa Middleton's pink skinny jeans are a gorgeous choice for summer
Pippa Middleton's pop of colour is the way we want to wear denim this season
-
Looking for comfort and coverage on the beach this summer? I think you'll love this confidence-boosting tankini
Want the ease of a two-piece, but prefer to keep your tummy covered? A tankini top will give you the best of both worlds
-
I found Jennifer Aniston's favorite sneakers - they're 25% off in Memorial Day sales
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
-
I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination
The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress
-
I’ll be living in linen pants all summer - here are the styles I’m buying while they’re on sale for Memorial Day
Linen pants are a staple for summer - I'm stocking up in the sales