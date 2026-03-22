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Cameron Diaz's wide-leg jeans, long cardigan and heeled boots formula is the smart-casual outfit worth wearing into spring

Looking for ways to elevate your favourite denim? We're taking notes from Cameron Diaz's latest outfit

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Image of Cameron Diaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As we turn into spring, finding fresh new ways to smarten up your favourite denim is an essential styling move, and Cameron Diaz has just offered us the chicest inspiration whilst filming on set in New York.

Diaz's look is worthy of noting down if you're on the hunt for smart-casual outfit ideas. She combines light-wash wide-leg jeans, a neutral shirt, a long grey cardigan-coat, and, to finish, some heeled ankle boots in a soft cream hue.

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Image of cameron diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we are aware that this outfit is part of a costume for her upcoming untitled rom-com featuring Stephen Merchant, it feels like an outfit the actress would wear beyond filming – even more reason to take inspiration from it.

Large silver hoop earrings add a subtle statement to her smart-casual outfit, and a slouchy black shoulder bag brings a practical edge to her look.

Shop Cameron Diaz's Look

This outfit is a spring-ready formula that will work for a range of occasions, from busy office days to weekend outings with friends. Plus, if you're planning to be on your feet all day, you can swap out the heeled boots for your most comfortable trainers.

Although you might be looking for spring jackets to pair with jeans, the long cardigan coat offers a quietly elevated alternative to lightweight jackets. With its long, draped silhouette, it works perfectly paired with structured denim.

We loved the cardigan coat layered over a button-front shirt combination; it's perfect for when the temperatures are warming up, and you need versatile layers that can be taken off and put back on easily.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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