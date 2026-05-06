Forget Prada, I'm getting the Miranda Priestly look on a budget, thanks to these new arrivals from M&S

Who didn’t leave The Devil Wears Prada 2 thinking about their work outfits? Of course, we were expecting to get tons of inspiration from Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly but the sharp tailoring exceeded expectations, and we’re well and truly ready to give our summer office wear a Runway-inspired update.

Anticipating just this, M&S has been busy curating its new workwear edit, and they’ve clearly been inspired by the film, just like us. Full of wardrobe power players, from tailored pieces to elevated essentials, the new collection makes channelling editor-in-chief energy easy, and surprisingly affordable, too.

If there was any doubt that these new pieces weren’t inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, M&S released a social media video with models who look suspiciously like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway wearing the brand's 'new-in' workwear staples – and we’re running to add them to our spring capsule wardrobes before they sell out.

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As well as giving us a Devil Wears Prada-esque video, M&S also delivered with full outfit breakdowns to make office-ready dressing feel effortless. Our favourite is undoubtedly a Miranda Priestly-inspired outfit, finished off with a practical trench that is sure to see tons of wear over spring and again in the autumn. Shop the look below:

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M&S Drawcord Collared Shirt £36 at M&S Styled with the same wide-leg tailored trousers we saw on the Andy Sachs-inspired model, this button-up shirt looks perfectly polished. The drawcord waist adds a fashion-forward touch, and the yellow hue is subtle but spring-ready. M&S The Trench £95 at M&S This trench coat is already one of our favourite M&S pieces, with its classic and refined look making it a staple across seasons. It's a truly timeless piece that works for the office as well as elevated casual wear, too. M&S Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes £66 at M&S Does anything say Miranda Priestly like a bold, red heel? This M&S pair are a lot more affordable than her Valentino Rockstud heels and they pack a punch with their sleek shape, pointed toe and brilliant red hue.

There was never any doubt that The Devil Wears Prada 2 would quickly begin to influence spring/summer workwear. So, instead of wondering ‘what should I wear today’ as we get ready for work, these new M&S pieces offer bountiful amounts of inspiration to make getting dressed for work fun and chic.

The palette of sophisticated neutrals and fresh, modern silhouettes feels clean, neat and unfussy in a way that effortlessly evokes the spirit of Miranda and Andy, and while it all feels very timely, the elegant designs will work even after the film has exited movie theatres.