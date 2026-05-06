Forget Prada, I'm getting the Miranda Priestly look on a budget, thanks to these new arrivals from M&S
We think the Runway Magazine Editor would approve of the new M&S workwear edit
Who didn’t leave The Devil Wears Prada 2 thinking about their work outfits? Of course, we were expecting to get tons of inspiration from Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly but the sharp tailoring exceeded expectations, and we’re well and truly ready to give our summer office wear a Runway-inspired update.
Anticipating just this, M&S has been busy curating its new workwear edit, and they’ve clearly been inspired by the film, just like us. Full of wardrobe power players, from tailored pieces to elevated essentials, the new collection makes channelling editor-in-chief energy easy, and surprisingly affordable, too.
If there was any doubt that these new pieces weren’t inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, M&S released a social media video with models who look suspiciously like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway wearing the brand's 'new-in' workwear staples – and we’re running to add them to our spring capsule wardrobes before they sell out.
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
As well as pairing with tailored trousers, this chic, fitted blazer is one that will elevate any jeans and a blazer outfit for more casual, though still elevated, looks. The grey hue is timeless, and the waisted silhouette is ultra-flattering.
As well as giving us a Devil Wears Prada-esque video, M&S also delivered with full outfit breakdowns to make office-ready dressing feel effortless. Our favourite is undoubtedly a Miranda Priestly-inspired outfit, finished off with a practical trench that is sure to see tons of wear over spring and again in the autumn. Shop the look below:
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
There was never any doubt that The Devil Wears Prada 2 would quickly begin to influence spring/summer workwear. So, instead of wondering ‘what should I wear today’ as we get ready for work, these new M&S pieces offer bountiful amounts of inspiration to make getting dressed for work fun and chic.
The palette of sophisticated neutrals and fresh, modern silhouettes feels clean, neat and unfussy in a way that effortlessly evokes the spirit of Miranda and Andy, and while it all feels very timely, the elegant designs will work even after the film has exited movie theatres.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.