I'm updating my spring wardrobe on a budget - these supermarket finds have saved me a fortune

Here's my supermarket sweep from F&F at Tesco, TU at Sainsbury's and George at Asda

5 women in supermarket fashion
(Image credit: George at Asda / F&F at Tesco / TU Sainsbury's)
Having worked in fashion for over 20 years, I can't say I've always made the most rational decision when it comes to how much to spend on a single item, but I'm really trying to budget my money wisely this season, without feeling like I'm missing out and it seems like turning to supermarket fashion ranges is the wisest place to start.

I started with the big three, F&F at Tesco, TU at Sainsbury's and George at Asda, all known for delivering fashion-forward looks on a tight budget, and I have to say, I have not been disappointed. Ticking off a mix of major trends and just great core spring capsule wardrobe pieces, they're all easy to navigate, and all of them give the high street a run for its money when it comes to sizing. With the majority of lines available to at least a size 22, there is a feeling of size inclusivity at the supermarket brands that has slowed at some mainstream retailers, and as someone who shops sizes 18 and 20s, this was certainly a warm and welcoming sign.

Supermarket sweep... fashion editon

I've never been quiet about my love of the Boden sale, but this month I need to reign my shopping in further, so I'm on the hunt for cheaper spring capsule wardrobe buys that will scratch that fashion itch, and still give me purchasing power, without making me wince at my monthly statement and I've trawled through pages and pages of supermarket fashion to show you the pieces I think are worth 'adding to basket'.

F&F at Tesco

Tesco is my go to supermarket, so I am pretty well-versed in the brand's clothing collection and added a solid stash of the brand's knitwear to my wardrobe over the winter, and regularly shop the kid's clothing, but F&F, which recently returned to the digital sphere is packed with elevated, neutral basics that are the perfect capsule wardrobe fodder for early spring.

TU at Sainbury's

I've been seeing lots of digital chatter about TU of late which has prompted me to have a real deep dive into the products offering and I am liking what I'm seeing. I've got all three of these items in my basket right now, I'm just waiting for the end of the work day to head to the digital checkout.

George at Asda

The brand recently hit the fashion headlines for once again teaming up with super stylish fashion influencer Erica Davies, a woman whose wardrobe I am always coveting, but aside from Erica's gorgeous edit (there are a few pieces still in stock), I found several fashion-forward goodies that have piqued my interest for the coming months. I'm particularly loving the store's on-trend denim.

With regular updates, it's not just M&S new in or Zara new in you need to have bookmarked these days, as the supermarkets are delivering fantastic fashion too. Whether you're looking to update your capsule wardrobe, or are after some cost-effective trend-led buys, there is no denying that supermarket fashion has really upped its game in recent years, rivalling the very best of the British high street and in some cases creating some of the best designer lookalikes, at fantastic prices.

Aside from cost comparison, you will also find a good mix of fabrics, including breathable cottons and cosy wool-blends, so it isn't necessarily a quality compromise when slashing your shopping budget either.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

