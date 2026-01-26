Stylish and affordable, this fashion editor-designed collection is the easy update your wardrobe needs

Craving some sunshine this January? We might not all be able to get on a flight to somewhere warm but we've found the perfect collection to bring a holiday vibe to your latest spring outfit ideas without breaking the budget.

A former fashion editor, Erica Davies' influence is such that she can make an item sell out almost instantly when she features it on her grid, so it was a no-brainer for George at Asda to snap her up as part of their Style Stories collection. Today, Davies launched her fourth seasonal collection with the retailer, and we think it's her best yet. (Her second collection included that sell-out leopard puffer jacket).

From cool jeans that nail the denim trends 2026 in pinstripes and leopard print to relaxed separates in candy-coloured stripes and chic accessories, the good news is that you don't need to pick and choose, thanks to the affordable prices. Even her adidas Samba trainer alternatives will have the compliments rolling in.

(Image credit: George)

Speaking to her followers on Instagram stories, Erica described wanting the collection to have 'that real Mediterranean-sunshine feel', with summer-themed motifs featuring in the collection, such as sardines and seashells, as well as references to the Amalfi coast.

Davies chose a palette of coral pink and sage green running through many of the pieces, designed to be worn with denim and neutrals for the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe refresh. You'll be sure to see this colour combination everywhere this spring as they're two of our favourite fashion colour trends for 2026.

Shop the look

Erica Davies' fourth collection for George at Asda is proof of just how far supermarket style has evolved in recent years. Once a convenient place to pick up basics or school uniform alongside a pint of milk, supermarkets are now also a great place to snap up a stylish look or two at a fraction of the cost of designer items - without compromising on your cool.

From subtle stripes and chic knits to on-trend colourful trainers and triangle scarves, we can't wait to get our hands on Erica's latest collection. See you in the style aisle.