Stylish and affordable, this fashion editor-designed collection is the easy update your wardrobe needs

Craving some sunshine this January? We might not all be able to get on a flight to somewhere warm but we've found the perfect collection to bring a holiday vibe to your latest spring outfit ideas without breaking the budget.
A former fashion editor, Erica Davies' influence is such that she can make an item sell out almost instantly when she features it on her grid, so it was a no-brainer for George at Asda to snap her up as part of their Style Stories collection. Today, Davies launched her fourth seasonal collection with the retailer, and we think it's her best yet. (Her second collection included that sell-out leopard puffer jacket).
From cool jeans that nail the denim trends 2026 in pinstripes and leopard print to relaxed separates in candy-coloured stripes and chic accessories, the good news is that you don't need to pick and choose, thanks to the affordable prices. Even her adidas Samba trainer alternatives will have the compliments rolling in.
Speaking to her followers on Instagram stories, Erica described wanting the collection to have 'that real Mediterranean-sunshine feel', with summer-themed motifs featuring in the collection, such as sardines and seashells, as well as references to the Amalfi coast.
Davies chose a palette of coral pink and sage green running through many of the pieces, designed to be worn with denim and neutrals for the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe refresh. You'll be sure to see this colour combination everywhere this spring as they're two of our favourite fashion colour trends for 2026.
This printed sweatshirt will bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to your wardrobe - team it with your most comfortable jeans and trainers for an effortless weekend look.
If you live in your Mint Velvet leopard jeans, make sure to snap up this wide-leg style to add to your denim collection - at £20, it would be rude not to.
An easy style update, bright trainers are a great way to add a pop of colour to your outfit. This burgundy and cream pair are a stylish Adidas Samba alternative.
With a fit-and-flare silhouette, this timeless shirt dress looks far more expensive than its £24 price tag. Dress it up with heels or down with your best white trainers.
Wondering what to wear with wide leg trousers? This chic coral cardigan is the perfect match, thanks to its cool cropped length and fun tie detailing.
Erica Davies' fourth collection for George at Asda is proof of just how far supermarket style has evolved in recent years. Once a convenient place to pick up basics or school uniform alongside a pint of milk, supermarkets are now also a great place to snap up a stylish look or two at a fraction of the cost of designer items - without compromising on your cool.
From subtle stripes and chic knits to on-trend colourful trainers and triangle scarves, we can't wait to get our hands on Erica's latest collection. See you in the style aisle.
