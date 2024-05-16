I've finally found the perfect pair of leopard print jeans - be quick, they're sure to sell out

Whether you're a leopard lover or not, you can't deny animal print jeans are everywhere this season. Personally I need no convincing, and have long preached that leopard is a neutral. But even non-believers will be converted by my latest high street find.

Denim is of course a capsule wardrobe must-have, and it's one of those things that if you get it right, working around it suddenly becomes effortless. If you ask me, it's about combining classics with trend-led pieces, so start by finding the best jeans for your body type, and then layer in items, whether it's warm-weather appropriate white jeans or denim jumpsuits.

The leopard print trend is huge news this year, and ever since we rediscovered Kate Moss' leopard print jeans we've been coveting a pair.

There's plenty of competition, with labels like Ganni and Damson Madder leading the way. However, cargo and barrel leg jeans can be tricky to pull off, and I personally prefer a bit of stretch in my jeans, but these are both 100% cotton. There was talk of a bargain pair at Amazon, but again the fabric is stiff. There are plenty of leopard trousers to try out there too, but after searching high and low, the perfect cut, colour and stretch of denim eluded me.

Cue Mint Velvet's latest offering. The British clothing brand has a whole leopard print range, including a jacket and midi skirt, but these slim leg jeans are top of our list. How impossibly chic do they look on the model, paired with pumps and a blue chambray shirt?

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

Leopard Print Slim Jeans View at Mint Velvet RRP: £89 | The print looks really expensive, and the high rise is super flattering. These beauties are available in short, regular or tall lengths, although currently at the time of writing, only the regular length is in stock. 2% elastane gives you plenty of stretch, and £89 is a pretty good price point for something you're going to get a lot of wear out of in the coming months.

They're from Mint Velvet's Wild Noir collection, and of course if you're not shy about taking a walk on the wild side you can double up on your spots. But if you're only going to invest in one key piece, make it the slim leg jeans. For warm days you can add a simple t-shirt and trainers, and you can dress them up for evening with a blazer and your highest heels.

How to style leopard print jeans

Zara Leather Ballet Flats Visit Site RRP: £45.99 | The Zara leather ballet flats are the only shoes you need until summer really kicks in. They are a simple but very stylish alternative to the trainers you probably wear on repeat. They're also available in red, which really complements brown leopard spots well. With Nothing Underneath Visit Site RRP: £95 | Every wardrobe needs a crisp white shirt, and if leopard spots are bolder than you'd normally go, this is a great way to pare things back. Meghan Markle is a fan of this British clothing brand too. Aspinal Micro Lottie Crossbody Bag Visit Site RRP: £450 | Zara Tindall is a fan of this bag, and so am I. The chain straps and optional monogramming makes it look much more expensive, plus Aspinal is one of the labels on our list of best designer bags under £1000.