Queen Letizia's sophisticated shoulder-baring little black dress is inspiring me to go strapless this summer

Like so many people I often find myself steering well clear of strapless dresses and tops in the summer, even though they’re perfect to wear in the heat. These styles can be daunting, especially when you’re wondering what to style them with. But Queen Letizia has just convinced me to pick up one of the best strapless bras and give bandeau dresses a try.

We rarely see members of the British Royal Family going fully strapless, though the Princess of Wales does occasionally step out in one-shoulder or bardot designs with a panel running across the neckline. Queen Letizia’s black bandeau Sybilla dress was incredibly fashion-forward.

She wore it to the ABC Journalism Awards in Madrid and as a former journalist herself, Her Majesty went all-out with the glamour. Her dress had a straight neckline and fell to midi length.

The bodice was smoothly fitted and the skirt was A-line, making the whole design sleeker and chicer than a ballgown would have been. It was plain black and otherwise very simple and this is a good thing to look out for when you’re choosing a bandeau dress.

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home believes that when it comes to wearing strapless pieces, the "foundations" are what matter most.

"I think there's something about strapless dresses that can feel quite bare, but when you embrace them, you realise they're not so scary," she says, revealing that there is a middle-ground worth trying too.

Caroline adds, "The Princess of Wales has, on several occasions, opted for an off-shoulder neckline, which is a great compromise for anyone not feeling ready to ditch the straps completely. Either way, foundations are key: find the best strapless bra for you, and wear your hair up or tucked back like Letizia to show off the neckline in all its glory. A simple necklace will always elevate it further, too."

This advice is something I’ll be taking note of and the Queen of Spain did indeed follow these steps with her outfit for the awards. She typically chooses kitten heels nowadays with all her tailored suits and summer dresses, and she re-wore her black patent slingbacks from Magrit.

Her black flapover clutch bag was also by Magrit and she brought some contrast with her statement pearl necklace. This was quite the piece and instantly drew the eye to her decolletage and the neckline of her dress, but in an elegant way.

Although the pearls were large the necklace was ultimately a simple design like Caroline mentioned. The Queen wore her brunette hair loose and pushed back over her shoulders to showcase the gorgeous strapless dress in all its glory.

You don’t have to go quite as formal as she did to recreate a similar look for summer. So many black bandeau dresses out there right now have more of a casual, sundress feel with comfortable shirring on the bodice. These can be styled with slip-on sandals, a raffia bag and a hat on holiday or when the weather is scorching at home.

A pastel-toned strapless design would make a great wedding guest dress with higher heels or espadrilles. Neutral hues are the most versatile and an easier way into wearing a bolder dress style, though, as they will go with any accessories.