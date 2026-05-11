Zara Tindall 'persuaded' cousin Eugenie to confide in King Charles over third pregnancy

After months of keeping as low a profile as possible, Princess Eugenie returned to social media on 4th May to reveal she’s pregnant with her and Jack Brooksbank's third child. She confirmed the news on her Instagram, whilst the palace released a separate statement saying King Charles had been informed and was "delighted".

However, it was apparently thanks to Zara Tindall that there was this official announcement, according to the Mail on Sunday. The publication reports that the "Palace became involved in issuing a formal proclamation only after Eugenie’s cousin Zara Tindall, one of the few to have been entrusted with the news, persuaded her to write to the King."

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A royal source also alleged that the pregnant Princess "did so via an Easter card accompanied by a carefully written letter to her uncle". This apparently came after Eugenie had been a little "apprehensive" over how her baby news and the attention on it would go down with the Royal Family in light of the scandal engulfing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

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"She and Jack were quite surprised by the warmth of the Palace response," the source claimed. "The couple had feared a frostier reception and had been contemplating making a media announcement of their own without the Palace being involved, but the King made contact and asked his officials to make a formal announcement."

King Charles hasn’t addressed these new reports, though if Zara did encourage her cousin to confide in him, that speaks volumes about their own relationship. Christmas Day was the last time we saw Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice out with the rest of the royals.

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Zara and her daughter Lena were seen laughing with Beatrice and her husband Edoardo and their bond was clear to see. The equestrian royal looks like she’s making a real effort with the York sisters and isn’t distancing herself in light of the scrutiny on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

He continues to vehemently deny all allegations of wrongdoing and Eugenie and Beatrice haven’t been accused of anything themselves. Despite this, their father’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office in February and him losing his Princely title last year must’ve surely taken an emotional toll on the pair.

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If Zara was one of a select group Eugenie told at first, it shows the cousins are still close. Neither are working royals and yet they’ve often stepped up to support The Firm at events like Garden Parties and have attended Ascot and Cheltenham together.

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The Tindalls are also incredibly close to the Prince and Princess of Wales and have managed to forge their own paths, perfecting - as woman&home royal correspondent Emily Andrews puts it - the "royal balancing act". In our March issue, she explained that Zara and Mike "honour the monarchy, and maintain close bonds with the likes of William and Kate, all while raising thousands for charity" and "paying their own way".

They’re very loyal to the monarchy, so it also makes sense on this level that Zara might’ve thought it was a good idea for Eugenie to inform the head of the family before releasing her pregnancy announcement.

King Charles’s new great-niece or great-nephew will be born 15th in the royal line of succession and their arrival will likely mark the start of a happier period for Eugenie after such a challenging year so far.