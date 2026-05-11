The £40 exfoliating pads behind Lucy Punch's enviably smooth, glowing skin at the BAFTAs

Celebrities have been walking the red carpet with radiant skin for decades, and we have been seeking out insights into the products used to create their glowy looks for just as long – which makes today our lucky day.

Amandaland actress, Lucy Punch, was the talk of the town at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards, as the show received an impressive four nominations - and our beauty team couldn't stop staring at her healthy, glowing skin. While we were left wondering which face moisturiser was used to create the look, her makeup artist revealed the exact product behind it all.

Spoiler: these easy-to-use at-home treatment pads are designed to be swept onto the complexion and "make the skin look like you’ve just had a facial" in just one use...

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The facial-like skin pads behind Lucy Punch's red carpet radiance

It was no surprise that all eyes were on the actress, who plays the self-declared Queen of SoHa and founder of Senuous, as the BBC sitcom took home the Best Scripted Comedy award. Thankfully, we've put our sleuthing skills to good use and uncovered the exact buy that was used to prep her skin prior to gracing the red carpet.

The secret to Lucy's glow Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation £39.99 at thecosmeticconsult.co.uk RRP: £39.99 for four treatment pads Designed to act like a professional facial in a single pad, this weekly exfoliating treatment works overnight so you wake up with rejuvenated, refreshed and renewed skin in the morning. Soaked in skincare, these pads contain salicylic acid to clear and refine pores and vigna aconitifolia, a plant-based retinol alternative that encourages a plethora of impressive results, such as smoother skin and minimised fine lines for an instantly fresher-looking complexion. Plus, as a swipe-on pad, application takes less than 60 seconds – what's not to love?

Fortunately, the Celebrity Makeup Artist behind the look, Buster Knight revealed the exact steps he took to prep Lucy's skin ahead of the BAFTAs red carpet. He said: “Lucy’s look was all about radiant, healthy-looking skin with a fresh summer glow that translated beautifully on camera. Skin prep was key, and I used Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation to really boost hydration and create a healthy glow."

As for the results it created, Knight noted: "It gave the skin a beautiful luminosity while helping makeup sit perfectly and naturally throughout the day. I always tell my clients to use Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation the evening before a red carpet event because it makes the skin look like you’ve just had a facial."

A post shared by Buster Knight🧿 (@busterknight) A photo posted by on

The makeup artist then turned his attention to Punch's under-eye region, placing on the brand's new eye patches to create a revitalised and awakened appearance. He revealed: "And now with the brand’s Cryo Eye Masks, it takes prep to another level. I applied them to Lucy while working on her eye makeup, and they instantly helped brighten the under-eye area, reduce the appearance of dark circles and give an extra boost of hydration. Unlike other eye masks, they cover the entire area and cheekbones - her skin was absolutely glowing.”

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These two buys combined to unlock a radiant complexion that perfectly suited the dewy makeup look Knight then created, he said: "We kept the makeup dewy and natural, allowing Lucy’s natural beauty to shine through with makeup that felt polished, but still fresh and modern."