These strangely addictive £20 K-beauty pads were behind Priyanka Chopra's Oscars glow

When it comes to star-studded Hollywood events, we're lucky enough to get an insight into the beauty routines of A-list attendees, thanks to their entourage of makeup artists, hair stylists, and nail artists - and this year's Oscars was no different.

The rise in popularity of K-beauty skincare means that the best Korean toner pads have worked their way into many routines across the globe. So, it should come as no surprise that these innovative treatments are being incorporated into celebrities' skincare prep ahead of major red carpet events.

Speaking of which, we've spotted a bestselling toner pad formula having made its way into Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscars skincare regime – and our Digital Beauty Writer is also a fan...

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The K-beauty pads Priyanka Chopra used to prep her skin before the Oscars

Having presented an award on stage at the 2026 Oscars, it's only natural that Chopra opted for a skincare routine that delivered a healthy, glass-skin glow – and her toner pads of choice did just that. Ideal for sensitive skin, the toner pads in question essentially act as mini sheet masks, working to minimise redness, soothe inflammation, and control excess oil.

Priyanka's toner pads Dr. Althea Stretchfit Calming Pad £17.67 at YesStyle.com RRP: £20.82 Infused with the likes of Cica Complex, panthenol and zinc PCA, the Dr.Althea Stretchfit Calming Pads work to deliver deep hydration, reduce redness and inflammation, regulate sebum production, and encourage clear, healthy-looking skin. Not to mention, they offer an instant cooling experience and support the skin barrier. Made from a highly stretchable material, these toner pads can cover larger areas of your skin while providing a snug, comfortable fit.

Chopra's makeup artist, Morgane Martini had one goal for the actress' Oscars look – glowing skin, and that she achieved. Martini prepped Priyanka's skin with an entire routine of products from Dr.Althea, a popular K-beauty brand, but it was the first step of the regimen that caught our attention.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the makeup artist revealed she began by cooling and soothing the skin with the brand's Stretch Fit Cooling Pads. Martini notes: "Start by applying the Stretch Fit Cooling Pads all over the face, the stretchy texture allows them to really sit perfectly on the face to instantly soothe, and wake up the skin - especially important before a big event. Leave them on for about 10-15 mins and let the cooling effect do its work."

A post shared by morgane_martini (@morgane_martini) A photo posted by on

While these stretchy toner pads are perfect for prepping an A-lister's complexion ahead of a Hollywood red carpet event, our very own Digital Beauty Writer also loves them for treating your skin to some well-deserved TLC – especially for those with sensitive skin or prone to irritation and inflammation.

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(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

"As someone with unpredictably sensitive and irritation-prone skin, these toner pads are like an instant refresh for my complexion. Not only are they a treat for thirsty skin, but they are also incredibly cooling, soothing, and leave behind an enviable healthy skin glow," says Sennen Prickett.

Sennen also hails the unique design of these toner pads: "Unlike other toner pads on the market, the stretchy design of these covers areas of your face that would often be missed and makes for comfortable wear.

Priyanka's entire pre-Oscars skincare routine

If you're intrigued as to what other products featured in Priyanka's pre-Oscars skincare routine, you'll be pleased to know that her makeup artist lifted the lid on every step. Morgane Martini revealed: "For Priyanka’s red carpet look tonight, I prepped her skin with the full Dr Althea ritual - The Stretchfit Calming pads, the ABC Glow Whipped Serum, 345 Relief Cream, and the Retinol Flat Iron Eye Roller for the under eyes. The result? Skin so good, it does most of the work."