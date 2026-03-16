These strangely addictive £20 K-beauty pads were behind Priyanka Chopra's Oscars glow
And our beauty writer is a fan of them too...
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When it comes to star-studded Hollywood events, we're lucky enough to get an insight into the beauty routines of A-list attendees, thanks to their entourage of makeup artists, hair stylists, and nail artists - and this year's Oscars was no different.
The rise in popularity of K-beauty skincare means that the best Korean toner pads have worked their way into many routines across the globe. So, it should come as no surprise that these innovative treatments are being incorporated into celebrities' skincare prep ahead of major red carpet events.
Speaking of which, we've spotted a bestselling toner pad formula having made its way into Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscars skincare regime – and our Digital Beauty Writer is also a fan...Article continues below
The K-beauty pads Priyanka Chopra used to prep her skin before the Oscars
Having presented an award on stage at the 2026 Oscars, it's only natural that Chopra opted for a skincare routine that delivered a healthy, glass-skin glow – and her toner pads of choice did just that. Ideal for sensitive skin, the toner pads in question essentially act as mini sheet masks, working to minimise redness, soothe inflammation, and control excess oil.
Priyanka's toner pads
RRP: £20.82
Infused with the likes of Cica Complex, panthenol and zinc PCA, the Dr.Althea Stretchfit Calming Pads work to deliver deep hydration, reduce redness and inflammation, regulate sebum production, and encourage clear, healthy-looking skin. Not to mention, they offer an instant cooling experience and support the skin barrier. Made from a highly stretchable material, these toner pads can cover larger areas of your skin while providing a snug, comfortable fit.
Chopra's makeup artist, Morgane Martini had one goal for the actress' Oscars look – glowing skin, and that she achieved. Martini prepped Priyanka's skin with an entire routine of products from Dr.Althea, a popular K-beauty brand, but it was the first step of the regimen that caught our attention.
In the caption of her Instagram post, the makeup artist revealed she began by cooling and soothing the skin with the brand's Stretch Fit Cooling Pads. Martini notes: "Start by applying the Stretch Fit Cooling Pads all over the face, the stretchy texture allows them to really sit perfectly on the face to instantly soothe, and wake up the skin - especially important before a big event. Leave them on for about 10-15 mins and let the cooling effect do its work."
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While these stretchy toner pads are perfect for prepping an A-lister's complexion ahead of a Hollywood red carpet event, our very own Digital Beauty Writer also loves them for treating your skin to some well-deserved TLC – especially for those with sensitive skin or prone to irritation and inflammation.
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"As someone with unpredictably sensitive and irritation-prone skin, these toner pads are like an instant refresh for my complexion. Not only are they a treat for thirsty skin, but they are also incredibly cooling, soothing, and leave behind an enviable healthy skin glow," says Sennen Prickett.
Sennen also hails the unique design of these toner pads: "Unlike other toner pads on the market, the stretchy design of these covers areas of your face that would often be missed and makes for comfortable wear.
Priyanka's entire pre-Oscars skincare routine
If you're intrigued as to what other products featured in Priyanka's pre-Oscars skincare routine, you'll be pleased to know that her makeup artist lifted the lid on every step. Morgane Martini revealed: "For Priyanka’s red carpet look tonight, I prepped her skin with the full Dr Althea ritual - The Stretchfit Calming pads, the ABC Glow Whipped Serum, 345 Relief Cream, and the Retinol Flat Iron Eye Roller for the under eyes. The result? Skin so good, it does most of the work."
Priyanka's serum
RRP: £17.46
Enriched with collagen water, bakuchiol, vitamin tree water and allantoin, this water-to-foam vegan serum works to deeply hydrate, soothe irritation, boost elasticity and enhance radiance. Martini advises: "Massage the ABC Glow Whipped Serum all over the skin using upward circular motions. Take your time here - full absorption is key. This is what creates that lit-from-within base that makes every makeup artist’s job easier."
Priyanka's moisturiser
RRP: £24
A favourite of Demi Moore's, Dr.Althea's 345 Relief Cream is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisture specifically designed for dry and sensitive skin types. It works to nourish the skin, deliver long-lasting hydration, regulate sebum production and minimise dark spots for an even skin tone. Chopra's makeup artist says: "Follow with the 345 Relief Cream, pressing it gently into the skin across the face and neck. This locks in all the hydration from the serum and creates a smooth, plump canvas that allows makeup to sit beautifully."
Priyanka's sunscreen
RRP: £17.99
Formulated with natural ingredients, such as camellia sinensis leaf water and seven types of centella asiatica, this SPF50 sunscreen not only works to protect the skin from harmful UV rays but also soothe, calm and refresh the complexion. Martini suggests: "Finish the skincare prep with the Aqua Glowing Sunscreen all over the face and neck. This is non-negotiable, especially under the LA sun. It protects the skin while adding one final layer of luminosity - the perfect base for makeup application."
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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