Korean toner pads are a 2026 skincare phenomenon – here’s what they actually do and which ones to buy

For millennials and Gen Xers, the words "toning pads" will likely conjure visions of Dr Dennis Gross’ Daily Peels, or perhaps super-strong, glycolic-soaked circles by brands like Nip+Fab. But these days, toner pads have grown to become so much more.

Unsurprisingly, this evolution has come directly from South Korea, the birthplace of much modern beauty innovation. The UK has embraced the revival, and given we now have more access than ever to top Korean skincare brands (think: Anua, Biodance, and Medicube) at retailers like Boots and Cult Beauty, we’ve seen an influx of toner pads on the market here.

But what’s the story with this rising skincare phenomenon, and how do they compare to our regular best toners? I spoke to a top Korean skincare expert to get to the bottom of their popularity and discovered the very best toner pads to try now.

Everything you need to know about Korean toner pads

As their name suggests, Korean toner pads are little square or circular cotton rounds drenched in ingredients designed to enhance the skin. Given that they hail from South Korea, they tend to be formulated with skincare ingredients that are popular in the K-beauty space, therefore predominantly focusing on gentle, kind-to-skin exfoliation and efficacious barrier building.

“These pads aren’t just about wiping product onto your skin, they’re often soaked in ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, and niacinamide, which offer real, visible results,” says Dr Christine Hall, aesthetic doctor at Taktouk Clinic and Korean skincare expert. “As their popularity has increased, so too have the variety of options available, making them suitable for all kinds of skin types and concerns.”

There are exfoliating options, collagen-powered pads, deeply hydrating formulas, and so many more.

Why are they becoming more popular?

There are many reasons why the toner pads product category has positively boomed, the first being convenience and ease in any skincare routine. “With everyone leading busier lives these days, they offer a quick way to address different skin concerns without the need for multiple steps or products," says Dr Hall. "This makes them ideal for those with little time or who are travelling but wanting to take care of their skin.”

They’re also practical: each pad has the correct dose of product, which means never having to faff around with toner bottles and cotton pads (which is also great for hygiene reasons).

These pads are also reflective of the times; namely, our shift towards a minimalistic approach to skincare. “People are increasingly looking for routines that are effective, simple and easy to maintain,” notes Dr Hall. And toner pads absolutely deliver on these requirements.

Dr Hall also points out that they’re the natural next step for Korean skincare fans who love sheet masks. “Many people have combination skin or patchy pigmentation, so full face sheet masks aren’t always necessary,” she explains. “Toner pads allow you to make your own 'mini sheet masks' – leaving them on your skin for a period of time, as you would a sheet mask, but in a more tailored way.”

Who can benefit from using them?

Honestly, anyone – and this is a big part of their appeal. No matter your skincare concerns, be they dryness, dehydration, breakouts or pigmentation, for example there will be a toner pad designed for your skin.

“Many of the toners used in these pads contain a blend of hydrating agents, gentle exfoliators and soothing ingredients, such as alpha hydroxy acids for exfoliation, niacinamide for soothing and brightening, and antioxidants, such as green tea extract,” Dr Hall begins.

“They can refresh and balance the skin’s pH levels, improve texture, minimise pores and reduce redness and irritation, all without the need for multiple products.”

Are there any downsides to Korean toner pads?

There are certain considerations to take into account. “From a sustainability perspective, these pre-soaked pads may not be the most eco-friendly option, as they often come in a single-use [format and] packaging, contributing to waste,” notes Dr Hall. “Many brands are starting to introduce biodegradable options, but it’s still an ongoing challenge in the beauty industry.”

She also explains that, although they are highly efficacious in enhancing skin and treating mild concerns, they shouldn’t be relied upon for more serious skincare conditions, which often need personalised treatment and professional guidance.

How to use toner pads

One of the draws of toner pads is the ease and simplicity of slotting them into your routine. They should ideally be used after cleansing and before serums and moisturisers. “For those who need extra hydration or calming, I recommend using toner pads in the evening, allowing the active ingredients to work overnight while your skin regenerates,” recommends Dr Hall.

This also applies to those using acids and other active ingredients, which can enhance sun sensitivity in skin. As mentioned, you can also use the pads to create a clever "custom" face mask, letting each pad soak for 15–20 minutes.

A few considerations: some toner pads have ingredients that may not play nicely with other actives (for example, exfoliating acids or retinoids), be sure to not use anything in your wider routine at the same time that has the potential to irritate the skin. And if you have sensitive skin, Dr Hall recommends introducing a new pad slowly, after a patch test. Start with two to three times per week, then build up from there.