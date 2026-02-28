The tried and tested new beauty launches our team deem worthy of being on your radar this month
From plumping lip tints to a clever root cover-up wand, these buys mark the créme de la créme of beauty newness this month
Naomi Jamieson, Aleesha Badkar
While we can't quite believe the second month of the year is already drawing to a close, we've spent the last four weeks spritzing, slathering and scrubbing on all of February's beauty newness – these are the buys that stood out from the crowd.
Following suit from the best new beauty launches in January, it seems like 2026 is off to a raring start for the beauty landscape – and it certainly isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, February has served us bucket loads of newness, from long-lasting perfumes to the best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow.
Speaking of which, after trialling an array of products that have just hit the market, we've collated and compared our testing notes in order to serve you a list of the buys that are worth bagging this pay day. We're talking everything from Korean toner pads and a clever root cover-up wand to musky perfumes and a citrus spring-like candle – plus, much more...
The 15 best new beauty buys that we got our hands on in February
Pay day is here and if you're looking to treat your beauty arsenal to a new addition, we've got you covered. A plethora of beauty products made their debut this month, from one of the best perfumes for women to a glow-boosting shimmer stick, these are the 15 buys worth being on your radar before you hit the shops.
Our editor says...Lips are the moment
Whether it’s a symptom of the month of love or simply a moment of innovation in the area, February has been all about impactful and innovative lip products.
We've seen some great plumping products, from Lashify's Puffy Lip Plumper that lasts all day to this much-anticipated Dr Dennis Gross launch, new lipsticks and liners, like Kulfi's Lassi Lips Staining Lip Liner and Merit's brand new Lip Blush, shade range's expanding and clever products like Ciroa's Lip Glazes and TirTir's Mood Glider Lip and Blush Stick. These are my top picks for the month...
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £26
We tried these months ago and have been eagerly waiting to share with you, as this innovative new tint is one of our favourite plumpers we've tried over the years. You can definitely feel it working after just a minute but it gives you the most natural-looking and long-lasting plump - with a flattering tint to back it up. Like a lip treatment in a tube.
RRP: £35
Okay, sorry to all my other lip products, but this is my favourite lip launch in a very long time. When it comes to lipstick, you usually can't pry me away from my Violette_FR Bisou Balm, but this has now firmly landed in my daily rotation. Truly a soft blush, that leaves a velvety sheer finish on the lips with a flattering flush of colour. It's a firm favourite of our whole team.
RRP: £30
We love anything from chic French makeup brand Violette_FR, so we were excited to see the brand's reliable Lip Nectar range expanding. A pigmented formula that gives you colour and hydration without drying out the lips or fading too much throughout the day, it's a great product for those who like a bold look - and we can't get enough of these elegant new shades.
Our tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month
RRP: £299
One of the most globally recognised hair tool brands of all time, ghd are never short of innovation and their all-new Speed Hair Dryer is proof of that. This device is equipped with halo™ dual-airflow technology that works to speed up drying times, while simultaneously keeping the hair cool – meaning minimised heat damage on your strands. Essentially, a halo of cool air surrounds the central heated airflow which lowers the overall hair temperature by up to 20°C, this allows you to get closer to the roots while also protecting the scalp. Hello, salon-worthy blow dries and healthier hair!
The answer to root growth
RRP: £12
"A great product for those pesky greys on the hairline, this isn't one to use if you need a wide area of coverage, but for those who want just a few white hairs covered up, it's so helpful. With a spoolie wand for easy application and a soft, undetectable formula that reliably covers white hairs without leaving crispy or tacky product in its wake, it's one I've come to use most days."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
A scented home decor delight
RRP: £90
"Spring is here friends, and no February beauty launch says it better than Jo Loves' delicious Jardin De Citrus candle. This gorgeous scent is all about bringing freshness into the house, layering the brand's famous Pomelo, Green Orange & Coriander, and Mango Thai Lime scents into one jar. And we love the chic citrus design too."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
Elevate your indulgent shower routine
RRP: £18
"I'm a big fan of shower oils, so I was very excited to see that L'Occitane was launching their famous Néroli Orchidée shower gel in an oil format. I've been loving this silky formula this month. The floral scent may be a tad strong for some, but the rich feel of the formula that leaves skin supple and soft after is worth it."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
A nourishing, scented bodycare essential
RRP: £42
Now, I must admit, I'm not a huge body oil user but this new launch from Salt & Stone has convinced me otherwise. I trialled the Bergamot and Hinoki scent, which I found to radiate off of the skin hours after initially massaging the oil into my complexion. As for the actual feel of the oil, it is not greasy in the slightest, which is music to my ears as that is a real point of contention for me and body oils. That said, it is is still deeply nourishing and hydrating, in fact, my dry, cracked winter skin lapped up this formula and was left plump with a healthy, natural-looking radiance.
A K-beauty skincare favourite
RRP: £27
In the recent months, Korean toner pads have been rising in popularity on UK shores, so it's only apt that Glow Recipe get in on the action with their newest launch – a trio of toner pads. The brand have given three formulas to choose from, including LHA + AHA Exfoliating, PDRN+ Repair + Soothe and Vitamin C Brightening. As someone with oily, hormonal blemish-prone skin, I've been testing the former pads. You simply take a pre-soaked round pad and place it on your area of concern, before leaving it 5-15 minutes – depending on your skin type and the intensity of glow your seeking. Top tip, if you have very sensitive skin, just sweep the pad over your complexion, rather than leaving it on for a prolonged amount of time. After continuous uses, I've noticed my complexion appears more vibrant, radiant and noticeably smoother, so much so that they've become a staple in my skincare routine.
Soft and luminous musk scent
RRP: From £74
This perfume might've only just hit the market, but I was lucky enough to get my hands on it a few weeks before the launch. You might already know that I’m a big fan of the best Narciso Rodriguez perfumes, they're the only fragrances that are truly long-lasting and compliment-inducing on my skin. So, it comes as no surprise that this blend has quickly become one of my go-to scents. This chypre white floral scent is a lighter, brighter and luminous take on the brand’s original Pure Musc Eau de Parfum. It is fresh, clean and soft, with its vibrant opening note of jasmine, yet has a warm, creamy and musky base with a comforting blend of cedarwood and vanilla. Just like all the other scents in the ‘For Her’ lineup, this perfume has gained me a plethora of compliments every time I've worn it.
Say hello to radiant, glass skin
RRP: £16.99
This innovative face mask from Byoma is like no other, boasting a bouncy, putty-like texture that glides onto the skin. While I love making time in my weekly routine to trial some of the best face masks, I'm not a huge fan of the removal process as it can get quite messy. So, with that said, you can imagine how pleased I was to discover that this is a peel-off mask – meaning, you can remove in just one swoop. As someone with sensitive skin, this formula was incredibly gentle on my complexion. It helped to boost hydration, reduce redness and soothe my skin for a radiant, plump, bouncy and healthy appearance, in just one use.
Fresh and green fragrance
RRP: £140 for 100ml
I'm a big fan of Molton Brown scents, not only for their gorgeous marble-topped bottles but for their luxurious blends that transport you to a brand new scenery in one sniff. Tea Ceremony is the newest perfume on the block, crafted by Senior Perfumer, Mathieu Nardin, this fragrance is an ode to the ceremony of preparing tea in Japan. The unisex woody-green aroma boasts notes of nashi pear, matcha accord and herbaceous green tea, before being grounded with rich and woody hinoki wood. Upon initial spritzing, you're treated to a fresh and almost fruity scent, however the dry-down reveals a warm and woody base that makes for one of the best forest walk perfumes.
Makes eyeshadow easier than ever
RRP: £30
"Say hello to the newest addition to my makeup bag. Anyone who knows me can attest to my love of makeup sticks, and this eyeshadow just further supports my claim that they're the easiest and most low-maintenance of beauty products. I use the shade 'Taupe', and after just a couple of swipes and a quick blend with my ring finger, I'm left with a chic wash of neutral colour that perfectly complements my best mascaras. The formula is so creamy and buildable, but no matter how many layers you add, the shadow still feels light as air on the skin. It also wears beautifully throughout the day - not creasing or separating here - and the shades are so easy to combine and blend together, for more of a smoky-eye effect. I really recommend this to those who struggle with powder eyeshadows and find they accentuate lines or feel drying."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
All-year-round sun-kissed glow
RRP: £28
The depths of winter can cause a lack of vibrancy in our complexion, however, Saie have challenged that with the launch of their all-new SuperSuede Radiant Talc-Free Baked Powder Bronzer, encouraging a sun-kissed glow all year round. This silky smooth, baked formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients that allow it to effortlessly melt into the skin for a seamless, soft-focus finish. That said, not only does it add a healthy bronzed glow, but it also works to sculpt and define the contours of the face too – making it great for day-to-night makeup looks.
A rich, creamy floral blend
RRP: £225 for 50ml
"By far my favourite of winter's perfume launches and a new member of my weekly rotation, just look at my Winter in Notes roundup as proof, Kilian's Her Majesty is all sheer florals and musky ambrette seeds and cedar. It's warm and cosy, but there's also this lightweight softness that makes it feel very wearable and elegant. I'm not usually much of a fruit or rose perfume fan, but this blend presents the classic flower and juicy notes of peach so beautifully - everything just melds together to create a very creamy, slightly spiced scent that is just so alluring, I'm completely hooked."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
In other news...
News just in! We're here to give you your monthly bulletin of beauty industry news, from the brands launching into new retailers to a cult classic affordable concealer that's celebrating it's 16th birthday – we've got it all.
🛍️ Oxford Street Selfridges unveils their newly renovated fragrance hall, stocked with heritage brands and exclusive perfumes
🥕 Specialising in organic, natural skincare, The Organic Pharmacy launches in M&S, with many products exclusive to the retailer
🎂 Collection launches new packaging of their bestselling Lasting Perfection Concealer for their 16th anniversary, including a new sponge applicator
🌊 Australian bodycare brand Ciroa makes their debut in Boots with their popular shower gels, body scrubs, body butters and more
🧖♀️ One of the UK’s most sought-after facialists, KICHI Skin by Natasha Clancy is now has an exclusive residency at The Dorchester Spa
🍉 Glow Recipe turns up the glow with their two new Glow-Tini boxes, the GlowTinis Mini Skincare Set and HueTinis Mini Tinted Skincare Set
📱After high demand, Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Pressed Phone Grip for on-the-go applications
💐LUSH announces the launch of their limited-edition Mother’s Day 2026 Collection
✚ Tower 28 has expanded the shade range of their SOS Swipe Serum Concealer to include 8 new shades
🌸 H&M and e.l.f collaborate on a trio of fragrances inspired by the beauty brand's bestselling buys
👩⚕️ Dr Sam's, a skincare brand founded by leading cosmetic dermatologist, makes its debut at Space NK
‼️ After testing dozens of products this month, it's only right that we give honourable mentions to the other new beauty launches that impressed us this February, such as the Milk Makeup Jelly Shimmer Stick, Ciroa Lip Glaze Duo, Browaid Brow Blueprint, Jones Road Beauty The Eyeshadow Stick.
