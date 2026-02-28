Jump to category:
The tried and tested new beauty launches our team deem worthy of being on your radar this month

From plumping lip tints to a clever root cover-up wand, these buys mark the créme de la créme of beauty newness this month

Collage of new beauty launches in February 2026 (L-R) Jo Loves candle, Merit Beauty lipstick, Narciso Rodriguez perfume and L&#039;Occitane shower oil, on a white marble background with a mauve lipstick swatch, oil drops and white bubbles
While we can't quite believe the second month of the year is already drawing to a close, we've spent the last four weeks spritzing, slathering and scrubbing on all of February's beauty newness – these are the buys that stood out from the crowd.

Following suit from the best new beauty launches in January, it seems like 2026 is off to a raring start for the beauty landscape – and it certainly isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, February has served us bucket loads of newness, from long-lasting perfumes to the best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow.

Speaking of which, after trialling an array of products that have just hit the market, we've collated and compared our testing notes in order to serve you a list of the buys that are worth bagging this pay day. We're talking everything from Korean toner pads and a clever root cover-up wand to musky perfumes and a citrus spring-like candle – plus, much more...

The 15 best new beauty buys that we got our hands on in February

Pay day is here and if you're looking to treat your beauty arsenal to a new addition, we've got you covered. A plethora of beauty products made their debut this month, from one of the best perfumes for women to a glow-boosting shimmer stick, these are the 15 buys worth being on your radar before you hit the shops.

Our editor says...Lips are the moment

Whether it’s a symptom of the month of love or simply a moment of innovation in the area, February has been all about impactful and innovative lip products.

We've seen some great plumping products, from Lashify's Puffy Lip Plumper that lasts all day to this much-anticipated Dr Dennis Gross launch, new lipsticks and liners, like Kulfi's Lassi Lips Staining Lip Liner and Merit's brand new Lip Blush, shade range's expanding and clever products like Ciroa's Lip Glazes and TirTir's Mood Glider Lip and Blush Stick. These are my top picks for the month...

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Our tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month

In other news...

News just in! We're here to give you your monthly bulletin of beauty industry news, from the brands launching into new retailers to a cult classic affordable concealer that's celebrating it's 16th birthday – we've got it all.

🛍️ Oxford Street Selfridges unveils their newly renovated fragrance hall, stocked with heritage brands and exclusive perfumes

🥕 Specialising in organic, natural skincare, The Organic Pharmacy launches in M&S, with many products exclusive to the retailer

🎂 Collection launches new packaging of their bestselling Lasting Perfection Concealer for their 16th anniversary, including a new sponge applicator

🌊 Australian bodycare brand Ciroa makes their debut in Boots with their popular shower gels, body scrubs, body butters and more

🧖‍♀️ One of the UK’s most sought-after facialists, KICHI Skin by Natasha Clancy is now has an exclusive residency at The Dorchester Spa

🍉 Glow Recipe turns up the glow with their two new Glow-Tini boxes, the GlowTinis Mini Skincare Set and HueTinis Mini Tinted Skincare Set

📱After high demand, Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Pressed Phone Grip for on-the-go applications

💐LUSH announces the launch of their limited-edition Mother’s Day 2026 Collection

✚ Tower 28 has expanded the shade range of their SOS Swipe Serum Concealer to include 8 new shades

🌸 H&M and e.l.f collaborate on a trio of fragrances inspired by the beauty brand's bestselling buys

👩‍⚕️ Dr Sam's, a skincare brand founded by leading cosmetic dermatologist, makes its debut at Space NK

‼️ After testing dozens of products this month, it's only right that we give honourable mentions to the other new beauty launches that impressed us this February, such as the Milk Makeup Jelly Shimmer Stick, Ciroa Lip Glaze Duo, Browaid Brow Blueprint, Jones Road Beauty The Eyeshadow Stick.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

