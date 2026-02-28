The tried and tested new beauty launches our team deem worthy of being on your radar this month

While we can't quite believe the second month of the year is already drawing to a close, we've spent the last four weeks spritzing, slathering and scrubbing on all of February's beauty newness – these are the buys that stood out from the crowd.

Following suit from the best new beauty launches in January, it seems like 2026 is off to a raring start for the beauty landscape – and it certainly isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, February has served us bucket loads of newness, from long-lasting perfumes to the best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow.

Speaking of which, after trialling an array of products that have just hit the market, we've collated and compared our testing notes in order to serve you a list of the buys that are worth bagging this pay day. We're talking everything from Korean toner pads and a clever root cover-up wand to musky perfumes and a citrus spring-like candle – plus, much more...

The 15 best new beauty buys that we got our hands on in February

Pay day is here and if you're looking to treat your beauty arsenal to a new addition, we've got you covered. A plethora of beauty products made their debut this month, from one of the best perfumes for women to a glow-boosting shimmer stick, these are the 15 buys worth being on your radar before you hit the shops.

Our editor says...Lips are the moment

Whether it’s a symptom of the month of love or simply a moment of innovation in the area, February has been all about impactful and innovative lip products.

We've seen some great plumping products, from Lashify's Puffy Lip Plumper that lasts all day to this much-anticipated Dr Dennis Gross launch, new lipsticks and liners, like Kulfi's Lassi Lips Staining Lip Liner and Merit's brand new Lip Blush, shade range's expanding and clever products like Ciroa's Lip Glazes and TirTir's Mood Glider Lip and Blush Stick. These are my top picks for the month...

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Dr. Dennis Gross Derminfusions™ Lip Tints £26 at Sephora UK RRP: £26 We tried these months ago and have been eagerly waiting to share with you, as this innovative new tint is one of our favourite plumpers we've tried over the years. You can definitely feel it working after just a minute but it gives you the most natural-looking and long-lasting plump - with a flattering tint to back it up. Like a lip treatment in a tube. MERIT Beauty Signature Lip Blush £25 at Merit Beauty RRP: £35 Okay, sorry to all my other lip products, but this is my favourite lip launch in a very long time. When it comes to lipstick, you usually can't pry me away from my Violette_FR Bisou Balm, but this has now firmly landed in my daily rotation. Truly a soft blush, that leaves a velvety sheer finish on the lips with a flattering flush of colour. It's a firm favourite of our whole team. VIOLETTE_FR New Shades of Lip Nectar £30 at VIOLETTE FR RRP: £30 We love anything from chic French makeup brand Violette_FR, so we were excited to see the brand's reliable Lip Nectar range expanding. A pigmented formula that gives you colour and hydration without drying out the lips or fading too much throughout the day, it's a great product for those who like a bold look - and we can't get enough of these elegant new shades.

Our tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month

Introducing, the new ghd hair dryer ghd Speed Hairdryer View at Lookfantastic RRP: £299 One of the most globally recognised hair tool brands of all time, ghd are never short of innovation and their all-new Speed Hair Dryer is proof of that. This device is equipped with halo™ dual-airflow technology that works to speed up drying times, while simultaneously keeping the hair cool – meaning minimised heat damage on your strands. Essentially, a halo of cool air surrounds the central heated airflow which lowers the overall hair temperature by up to 20°C, this allows you to get closer to the roots while also protecting the scalp. Hello, salon-worthy blow dries and healthier hair!

In other news...

News just in! We're here to give you your monthly bulletin of beauty industry news, from the brands launching into new retailers to a cult classic affordable concealer that's celebrating it's 16th birthday – we've got it all.

🛍️ Oxford Street Selfridges unveils their newly renovated fragrance hall, stocked with heritage brands and exclusive perfumes

🥕 Specialising in organic, natural skincare, The Organic Pharmacy launches in M&S, with many products exclusive to the retailer

🎂 Collection launches new packaging of their bestselling Lasting Perfection Concealer for their 16th anniversary, including a new sponge applicator

🌊 Australian bodycare brand Ciroa makes their debut in Boots with their popular shower gels, body scrubs, body butters and more

🧖‍♀️ One of the UK’s most sought-after facialists, KICHI Skin by Natasha Clancy is now has an exclusive residency at The Dorchester Spa

🍉 Glow Recipe turns up the glow with their two new Glow-Tini boxes, the GlowTinis Mini Skincare Set and HueTinis Mini Tinted Skincare Set

📱After high demand, Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Pressed Phone Grip for on-the-go applications

💐LUSH announces the launch of their limited-edition Mother’s Day 2026 Collection

✚ Tower 28 has expanded the shade range of their SOS Swipe Serum Concealer to include 8 new shades

🌸 H&M and e.l.f collaborate on a trio of fragrances inspired by the beauty brand's bestselling buys

👩‍⚕️ Dr Sam's, a skincare brand founded by leading cosmetic dermatologist, makes its debut at Space NK

‼️ After testing dozens of products this month, it's only right that we give honourable mentions to the other new beauty launches that impressed us this February, such as the Milk Makeup Jelly Shimmer Stick, Ciroa Lip Glaze Duo, Browaid Brow Blueprint, Jones Road Beauty The Eyeshadow Stick.