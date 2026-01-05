For a scent that mirrors the earthy freshness of towering pine trees, these are the 9 'forest walk' perfumes to try

Like a breath of fresh air on a chilly, misty morning, taken whilst traipsing through moss and dew-covered trees, these forest walk perfumes are as immersive as they are elegant.

While any of the best long-lasting perfumes will set a very chic tone for the year ahead, if you're keen to embrace a new signature that is not only timeless and sophisticated but also enchanting, we have one particular scent genre to suggest.

Picture beams of hazy light breaking through leafy canopies, the snap of twigs beneath your feet, and the earthy, rich smell of damp bark and moss, mingled with the feeling of chilly air in your nose and stinging your cheeks. There are many perfumes out there that bottle up just that, transporting you to your most favourite forest walk with just one spritz.

So, if you're keen to embrace a fresh perfume that smells like a wintry, rainy stroll, even when you're indoors, these are the 'forest walk'-inspired fragrances we love. All of which boast a sense of lushness, mystery, and a touch of serenity - the sort only found under the tranquil cover of towering trees.

9 chic and fresh forest walk perfumes that'll whisk you away to leafier scenes

While warming cashmere perfumes and powdery fragrances are always a lovely choice, if your tastes lean more towards bracing green and citrus scents, these forest-y blends need to be on your radar.

With herbaceous notes, hits of fir balsam and pine, these woodland fragrances feel both familiar and modern, whilst offering a chic departure from all the florals and gourmands among the 2026 fragrance trends...

What are 'forest walk' perfume notes?

To us, a forest walk perfume is all crisp, green notes like bergamot, fir and cypress, mingled with earthy tinges of moss, vetiver and a woody base of cedar and/or sandalwood. All bring a distinctly forest-like feel to a fragrance.

Then, of course, there are citrus notes, like lemon, that can also bring a sharpness to an outdoorsy scent. Herbaceous notes like rosemary, basil and sage are also ones to look out for, especially if you like more earthy fragrances. To some, more water or rain-like notes might evoke thoughts of forests, in which case, we recommend seeking out aquatic accords and mentions of petrichor in a fragrance's description.

Below, we've rounded up a list of forest perfume notes to look out for: