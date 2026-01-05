Jump to category:
For a scent that mirrors the earthy freshness of towering pine trees, these are the 9 'forest walk' perfumes to try

If your idea of a perfect day trip is exploring forests and sprawling fields, these crisp and earthy blends bottle the beauty of the great outdoors

Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features
A collection of &#039;forest walk&#039;-like perfumes from Aesop, Diptyque, Commodity and Jo Malone London, pictured alongside three stock images of tree bark, moss and orange, autumnal leaves, on a cream background
(Image credit: Aesop/Diptyque/Commodity and Jo Malone London)
Like a breath of fresh air on a chilly, misty morning, taken whilst traipsing through moss and dew-covered trees, these forest walk perfumes are as immersive as they are elegant.

While any of the best long-lasting perfumes will set a very chic tone for the year ahead, if you're keen to embrace a new signature that is not only timeless and sophisticated but also enchanting, we have one particular scent genre to suggest.

9 chic and fresh forest walk perfumes that'll whisk you away to leafier scenes

While warming cashmere perfumes and powdery fragrances are always a lovely choice, if your tastes lean more towards bracing green and citrus scents, these forest-y blends need to be on your radar.

With herbaceous notes, hits of fir balsam and pine, these woodland fragrances feel both familiar and modern, whilst offering a chic departure from all the florals and gourmands among the 2026 fragrance trends...

What are 'forest walk' perfume notes?

To us, a forest walk perfume is all crisp, green notes like bergamot, fir and cypress, mingled with earthy tinges of moss, vetiver and a woody base of cedar and/or sandalwood. All bring a distinctly forest-like feel to a fragrance.

Then, of course, there are citrus notes, like lemon, that can also bring a sharpness to an outdoorsy scent. Herbaceous notes like rosemary, basil and sage are also ones to look out for, especially if you like more earthy fragrances. To some, more water or rain-like notes might evoke thoughts of forests, in which case, we recommend seeking out aquatic accords and mentions of petrichor in a fragrance's description.

Below, we've rounded up a list of forest perfume notes to look out for:

  • Fir Balsam
  • Pine needles
  • Cypress
  • Clary sage
  • Juniper berry
  • Oakmoss
  • Rosemary
  • Myrrh
  • Amber
  • Hinoki wood
  • Agarwood
  • Cedarwood
  • Sandalwood
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

