Cashmere perfumes are the answer to winter's chilly bite, with their warming and luxe notes
Layering notes of wood and amber, these 9 silky cashmere-like scents were made for bringing warmth to the coldest of days
For a fragrance that smells like a plush and cosy knit jumper or blanket feels, cashmere perfumes, with their luxe and silky smooth notes, are most definitely the way to go.
While scent is subjective, most of us can agree that winter is the domain of warm and woody blends. The cold makes us crave fragrances that offer a sense of comfort whilst reflecting the themes and motifs of the season, like smoky log fires, spiced drinks and soft, cashmere sweaters. The latter is one such genre that is proving very popular among those currently searching for a new, long-lasting perfume. A cashmere-like perfume, to us, can be one of two things. It can either be a scent that smells warm and soft, mimicking the fabric's fluffy feel, or it can be a blend that boasts a heart or base note of cashmeran, which was deliberately designed to do exactly that. Cashmeran, as our own Home eCommerce Editor and Master Perfumer, Laura Honey, explains, "is a synthetic molecule used to create the characteristic, silky warmth of these perfumes," and as a result, is often blended with equally soft notes, like creamy vanilla and skin musks.
So, if you're looking to invest in a new signature that will cocoon you in warmth and sophistication, much like its namesake fabric, these nine cashmere-like fragrances deserve your consideration...
9 cashmere perfumes that will envelope you in warmth and luxury this season
From smoky, fireside perfumes to coffee-like blends, cashmeran can be found in a range of scents, and we've found several that offer a very chic sense of warmth, as well as a few blends that boast a certain, silky-smooth softness.
Like curling up by a log fire
RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: pink pepper essence, orange flower absolute, clove oil, chestnut accord, gaïac wood oil, cade oil, vanilla accord, Peru Balsam and cashmeran
For a fragrance that smells exactly like being nestled up in an armchair set before a roaring log fire and tucked under a cashmere blanket, "You really can’t beat Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace,'" says Honey. "The name captures it perfectly: creamy cashmeran, roasted chestnuts, sweet vanilla, and a hint of red berries that feel like winter in a bottle. It’s comforting and familiar, with that beautiful balance of sweet and smoky notes that I find utterly irresistible."
Who should buy it: those who are seeking a very authentic-smelling fiery fragrance, that is warming and chic
Spicy & 'toasty'-warm
RRP: from £105 for 50ml | Notes: orange, ginger, cardamom, rum, tonka bean, cedarwood and cashmeran
According to Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett, this Jo Loves number is a very elegant take on a cashmere scent, with its spicy, warming notes creating "an element of old money." She describes it as having an ever-so-slightly masculine edge, as well as smokiness that feels "reminiscent of cosying up by a toasty fireplace - perfect for the colder months ahead." It's rich and a little boozy, while boasting casherman as its base notes, meaning it really lingers and melts into the skin.
Who should buy it: those seeking a very warm and spicy take on a cashmeran scent - and an affordable one too
Glows with warmth
RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Black pepper, ginger, mandarin, pear, Moroccan jasmine, quince chutney, orange blossom, cashmeran, Singaporean patchouli, amber wood
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, says this BDK perfume glows with warmth, "It's woody and a little bit spicy, with hints of black pepper and ginger unfurling around classic notes of jasmine, smooth cashmeran and a rich base of amberwood. It's cosy but simultaneously radiant, like the golden gleam of candlelight. It smells like seeking refuge from a cold winter's night in a chic wine bar - well, to me anyway, with that key note of cashmeran adding a layer of soft luxury." Despite how perfect it is for the chilly season, though, Naomi says it's the sort of scent you can wear year-round, thanks to its fruity-floral quality.
Who should buy it: those seeking a chic and versatile scent to wear or gift this season
Coffee hints
RRP: from £70 for 30ml | Notes: Pear accord, mandarin essence, vanilla, orange blossom, white flowers, black coffee accord, cedarwood essence, white musk and patchouli
If you're a fan of coffee perfumes but want something very smooth and rich, YSL's Black Opium is a very chic choice. It's creamy and sensual, with those musk base notes adding a woody warmth that is exactly what you want from a winter perfume. While it doesn't technically feature a cashmeran note, the blend carries an overall creamy, musky feel to it and is ranked among the best perfumes for women for a reason.
Who should buy it: anyone seeking a chic, crowd-pleasing scent that is proven to linger and encourage compliments.
Like wearing a chic cashmere scarf
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: lily, freesia, peony, rose, lily of the valley, benzoin, vanilla, amber and cashmeran
"This Granado perfume really feels like being wrapped up in a big coat and snuggling your face into a luxe, cashmere scarf," says Naomi, adding that, "It opens with swirls of elegant white florals, which then give way to warming and incredibly smooth notes of benzoin, vanilla, amber and of course, cashmeran. They melt together to create this deliciously sweet and musky base that clings to your skin. There's a cosiness to this fragrance that is just addictive, but it's not overpowering or heady like some more wintery scents can be."
Who should buy it: anyone who wants a comforting perfume that is both warming and silky-smooth
Perfect for layering
RRP: from £25 | Notes: almond, cyclamen, cashmere, cream, vanilla, santal, ambrette, musk and peru balsam
For an effortless and versatile take on a cashmere perfume, consider a body mist like this one from PHLUR. As the name suggests, it marries warming notes of cashmere with skin-like scents to create a fragrance that is both creamy and sheer. It's sweet and soft, with hints of almond, vanilla and santal adding further facets of comfort and luxury. Plus, the beauty of a hair and body spray is that it can easily be layered with similar perfumes to create something new and unique - but equally, you can also wear it on its own. So if you're keen to add a cashmere-like softness to one of your favourite wood or vanilla perfumes, this is a great option.
Who should buy it: those who love to layer their fragrances or anyone seeking a sheer and creamy winter scent that feels easy to wear
Vintage feel & inspired by silk
RRP: £180 for 50ml | Notes: fresh-cut lilies, cumin, pressed powder, heliotrope, orris, and musk
For those seeking a fragrance that radiates nostalgia, this niche number is the one for you. While it doesn't feature a cashmere note per se, it was designed to capture the "sensual luxuries of good coffee, silk stockings, rugs and tapestries," which we feel is still very on-theme. It's powdery and intimate, with classic florals like lily and heliotrope lending a sense of old-timey elegance to the blend, while that pressed powder note and musk create a soft closeness and intimacy that we link so closely with cashmere scents.
Who should buy it: lovers of powdery perfumes seeking a really unique and intriguing signature
Musky, powdery floral
RRP: £165 for 30ml | Key Notes: Mandarin, bergamot, pink pepper, trio of rose, peony, Lily of the Valley, musk, vanilla, ambroxan and cashmere wood
For a floral twist on cashmere, Sennen recommends this rosy number from Creed. It's soft, subtle and just oozes sophistication, "it boasts the perfect balance of floral, powdery and musky, with its gently warming blend of pink pepper, trio of rose and ambroxan." This is a great option if you love floral fragrances but are looking for a wintery interpretation to wear this season.
Who should buy it: lovers of the best rose perfumes wanting a warming blend for wintertime
Soft & lightweight
RRP: from £63 for 30ml | Notes: orange blossom, musk, amber and cashmeran woods
Blending delicate florals with a cosy and silky-soft base of musk and cashmeran woods, Narciso Rodriguez Pure Musc for Her is ideal for anyone wanting a very wearable but refined, everyday scent. It's fresh and lightweight, thus adding to its versatility - and it can be layered with your other favourite fragrances from the brand.
Who should buy it: someone wanting a soft and clean cashmere-like scent
What does cashmeran smell like?
So what does a so-called cashmere perfume smell like? Our Homes eCommerce editor and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey (who is also a former Penhaligon's fragrance consultant), explains: "Cashmeran fragrances smell exactly like how the fabric feels: silky, warm, and irresistibly soft. The woodiness is creamy rather than dry, which is balanced with notes of musk and rich amber. Often, you’ll notice a gentle spice or an earthy hum beneath the surface, giving the scent a quiet, sensual depth. It’s the olfactory equivalent of a second skin: intimate and comforting."
As for what cashmeran actually is, Honey says it, "a synthetic molecule used to create the characteristic, silky warmth of these perfumes," adding that, "Perfumers often pair the creamy, woody notes of cashmeran with musks, soft woods like sandalwood, and warm amber accords. They’ll then explore with vanilla, soft spice, or powdery notes to take the fragrance in different directions.
"All base ingredients have beautiful longevity, creating a close-to-the-skin aura that feels both clean and cocooning."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Who might like a cashmere perfume?
If you're planning to gift a casherman number or are tempted by the olfactory genre yourself, Honey recommends them to "anyone who loves elegant, feminine fragrances that whisper rather than shout will find cashmeran irresistible. And the soft and warm notes are perfect for those drawn to skin-scent intimacy."
Honey adds, "If you enjoy creamy woods, musks, or sweet amber in your fragrances already, cashmere perfumes will feel ultra-comforting and natural for you to spritz."
Why are cashmere perfumes great for winter wear?
Like with our favourite patisserie perfumes and woody blends, cashmeran-centric scents are traditionally a winter perfume pick, and the reason why is simple.
"Cashmeran is made for colder days, because it blooms beautifully with body heat, drawing out the creamy smooth woodiness and amber notes. And because it sits close to the skin, it feels wonderfully intimate for winter’s slower, cosier moments.
"You’ll also find that the soft, musky depth lasts really well in the cold air, so you’ll smell gorgeous all day long."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.