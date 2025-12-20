Cashmere perfumes are the answer to winter's chilly bite, with their warming and luxe notes

For a fragrance that smells like a plush and cosy knit jumper or blanket feels, cashmere perfumes, with their luxe and silky smooth notes, are most definitely the way to go.

While scent is subjective, most of us can agree that winter is the domain of warm and woody blends. The cold makes us crave fragrances that offer a sense of comfort whilst reflecting the themes and motifs of the season, like smoky log fires, spiced drinks and soft, cashmere sweaters. The latter is one such genre that is proving very popular among those currently searching for a new, long-lasting perfume. A cashmere-like perfume, to us, can be one of two things. It can either be a scent that smells warm and soft, mimicking the fabric's fluffy feel, or it can be a blend that boasts a heart or base note of cashmeran, which was deliberately designed to do exactly that. Cashmeran, as our own Home eCommerce Editor and Master Perfumer, Laura Honey, explains, "is a synthetic molecule used to create the characteristic, silky warmth of these perfumes," and as a result, is often blended with equally soft notes, like creamy vanilla and skin musks.

So, if you're looking to invest in a new signature that will cocoon you in warmth and sophistication, much like its namesake fabric, these nine cashmere-like fragrances deserve your consideration...

9 cashmere perfumes that will envelope you in warmth and luxury this season

From smoky, fireside perfumes to coffee-like blends, cashmeran can be found in a range of scents, and we've found several that offer a very chic sense of warmth, as well as a few blends that boast a certain, silky-smooth softness.

What does cashmeran smell like?

So what does a so-called cashmere perfume smell like? Our Homes eCommerce editor and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey (who is also a former Penhaligon's fragrance consultant), explains: "Cashmeran fragrances smell exactly like how the fabric feels: silky, warm, and irresistibly soft. The woodiness is creamy rather than dry, which is balanced with notes of musk and rich amber. Often, you’ll notice a gentle spice or an earthy hum beneath the surface, giving the scent a quiet, sensual depth. It’s the olfactory equivalent of a second skin: intimate and comforting."

As for what cashmeran actually is, Honey says it, "a synthetic molecule used to create the characteristic, silky warmth of these perfumes," adding that, "Perfumers often pair the creamy, woody notes of cashmeran with musks, soft woods like sandalwood, and warm amber accords. They’ll then explore with vanilla, soft spice, or powdery notes to take the fragrance in different directions.

"All base ingredients have beautiful longevity, creating a close-to-the-skin aura that feels both clean and cocooning."

Who might like a cashmere perfume?

If you're planning to gift a casherman number or are tempted by the olfactory genre yourself, Honey recommends them to "anyone who loves elegant, feminine fragrances that whisper rather than shout will find cashmeran irresistible. And the soft and warm notes are perfect for those drawn to skin-scent intimacy."

Honey adds, "If you enjoy creamy woods, musks, or sweet amber in your fragrances already, cashmere perfumes will feel ultra-comforting and natural for you to spritz."

Why are cashmere perfumes great for winter wear?

Like with our favourite patisserie perfumes and woody blends, cashmeran-centric scents are traditionally a winter perfume pick, and the reason why is simple.

"Cashmeran is made for colder days, because it blooms beautifully with body heat, drawing out the creamy smooth woodiness and amber notes. And because it sits close to the skin, it feels wonderfully intimate for winter’s slower, cosier moments.

"You’ll also find that the soft, musky depth lasts really well in the cold air, so you’ll smell gorgeous all day long."