From creamy accords to bold takes on rose, winter was a very chic season for perfume launches
Join me as I look back on winter's fragrance launches, themes and standout notes that will follow us into spring...
Bearing lactonic accords, sparkling fruits and touches of savoury spice, a myriad of new perfumes landed on my desk this winter season, but these 9 stood out from the crowd - and look set to be very impactful on the trends and launches still to come.
In such a fast-paced world, it's hard to keep track of newness. Trends, as quickly as they emerge, can fade into yesterday's news, becoming dated or simply passing us by altogether, unseen and uncelebrated. Beauty launches can sometimes feel that way. They hit the shelves, and then a week later, something else arrives to pinch their spotlight. They are easy to miss, but we, as a team, make it our business to note them and give flowers where they're due.
As for fragrance, specifically, I try to give every new blend its moment. After all, these modern additions can often hold intel, signposting what's to come, and mirroring trends elsewhere. At the very least, they offer new signature scent potential and make fabulous gifts, especially if it's a new addition to a brand you know someone already loves.
As for this winter, the air (in my house at least) smelled of cosy woods, creamy gourmands, sugared fruits, and bold, evening florals, from spritzing all the new long-lasting perfumes that arrived at my door. So, allow me to give you a retrospective tour, from the latest launches to the themes that carried through.
A tour of winter's best perfume launches
Winter's offerings spanned everything from juicy hints of lychee to close, skin-like musks, with many of the predicted 2026 fragrance trends already ringing true in several of January's launches alone. As for the brands, Dior, Valentino and Jo Malone were just a few of the iconic names to unveil a new addition to their collections, all of which I've tried first-hand...
Cosy & woody
RRP: £225 for 50ml | Notes: white peach, rum, rose, ambrette seeds, papyrus and cedarwood
Kilian's Her Majesty is a new and slightly unexpected favourite of mine, as I'm not usually a big fan of rose perfumes, but this scent showcases the flower in such a modern and delicate way. To me, it's all rum, ambrette seeds, and cedarwood. There's an earthy warmth to it that is just so chic and cosy, while that opening hint of white peach adds a lightweight, fluffy sort of softness, as opposed to being very fruity. It's sweet, creamy, and slightly spicy, ideal for winter wear but also just whenever you want to smell sophisticated. Rarely have I fast-tracked a new perfume to my dresser (where all my favourites sit front and centre), as quickly as I did this one.
Who should buy it: those who love fragrances with ambrette and woody scents that are creamy and sweet, but in a subtle way.
Aromatic & orangey
RRP: from £115 for 50ml | Notes: bitter orange, labdanum and amber.
This latest entry to the best Jo Malone perfumes is more of what I was expecting from winter's fragrance haul, and yet, it still handles rich notes like amber in a chic and modern way. Bitter orange has been a recurring theme in a lot of the brand's festive launches, but here, we see it grounded by deep, resinous labdanum and warm amber. The blend is beautifully aromatic and rich, with this sticky, marmalade-y sort of quality that is very moreish. Every time I smell it, I think of vintage wood furniture and dried, orange garlands. As such, it definitely warrants a wear during the festive season, but it isn't reserved just for that. It will work as a chic evening scent and will also remain a very timeless option for when autumn/winter seasons roll around again.
Who should buy it: Amber perfume fans, and those who prefer to wear more earthy, aromatic scents as opposed to lightweight floral or gourmand ones.
Sunny & sweet
RRP: £99 for 50ml | Notes: coconut, apricot, vanilla, lavender and sandalwood
True to its name, this PHLUR perfume really does glow with sweet, sunny notes of coconut, vanilla, and apricot. It's bright and fruity, but there's also a creamy, calming softness to it, thanks to hints of lavender and its warm base of sandalwood. Solar perfumes are tipped to be very popular this year, so it makes sense to invest in the trend now, in prep for sunnier days to come. It's one of those scents that feels lightweight and dewy, not sickly sweet or overpowering, which is definitely what I prefer when summer rolls around.
Who should buy it: those who love coconut and vanilla perfumes, seeking an easy, crowd-pleasing signature to wear throughout the seasons to come.
Smoky & metallic
RRP: £165 for 100ml | Notes: incense essence, aldehydes, iris accord, myrrh essence, Madagascar bourbon vanilla infusion, musks and Virginia cedarwood
Materiality and texture are set to be big scent trends this year, and this Replica perfume from Maison Margiela, Celestial Whispers, boasts a very interesting, metallic quality. It blends rich, smoky incense with 'armour'-like aldehydes that create a steely coolness to the scent, softened slightly by powder iris, bourbon vanilla and skin-like musks. It's spicy and somewhat otherworldly, definitely a fragrance for those who want to stand out against the sea of gourmands and florals.
Who should buy it: those seeking a very stylish, niche perfume to wear day-to-day.
Dewy & bright
RRP: £92 for 50ml | Notes: Damascus rose essence, lychee accents and dulce de leche accord
Dewy and elegant, Dior's new Rosy Glow scent is a lovely example of an airy perfume. The rose note is made to feel very lightweight and dewy, not mature and stuffy like some rose scents tend to be, thanks to that juicy burst of lychee. It's sweet and candy-like, with a creamy, dulce de leche-like base that mingles with those floral-fruit facets to create a signature that is playful and bright. Having smelt many of the best Dior perfumes in my time, Rosy Glow feels very fresh and unexpected, but really does smell true to its name. Plus, despite its newness, you can often spot it amongst the Boots perfume sale, so it can be yours for less this season.
Who should buy it: lovers of fruity perfumes and rose-centric scents, seeking something breezy to wear all day, every day,
Fruity & floral
RRP: from £73 for 30ml | Notes: plum, osmanthus and vanilla
Another wintery launch to boast a more unusual fruit note, Valentino's Roma Melancholia Donna Purple opens with a burst of ripe plum followed by honey-like osmanthus and creamy vanilla. It's warm and rich, but equally very versatile. It's the sort of fruity-floral that never dates, and feels chic in every setting and season. If you're already a fan of the brand's iconic original Born In Roma scent, this feels like a lovely, fresh progression to spritz through the new year.
Who should buy it: fans of fruity-floral fragrances, seeking something sweet but sultry.
Cool & creamy
RRP: £230 for 100ml | Notes: melon, strawberry, bergamot, apple, coconut, blackcurrant flower, vanilla, powder and musk
Juicy and deliciously creamy, Gritti's new Chantilly scent blends melon, strawberry and crisp apple with sunny coconut and vanilla. And while that might sound like a sickly mix, it's actually very smooth and cool, like its namesake, chantilly cream. It's powdery, musky base really grounds it, with each melding together harmoniously to create a surprisingly fresh and delectable scent. This is a prime example of a more mature and modern gourmand that will leave you smelling delicious, instead of overpoweringly sweet.
Who should buy it: fans of soft and luxe Patisserie perfumes and milky scents.
Juicy & lightweight
RRP: from £25 for 90ml | Notes: pink rose, passionfruit and honey caramel
Good news, Sol De Janeiro scent fans, there's a brand new body and hair mist on the block, and it actually might be my favourite yet. It seems 2026 is the year I really embrace rose, as despite not really being a fan of it before, every winter launch that features the note has gotten a bit tick from me. This mist is beautifully dewy and fresh, with sweet passionfruit and caramel marrying with pink rose to create a scent that is lightweight and yet succulent. It's like sipping on a passionfruit smoothie in a garden, dainty pink flowers everywhere, and suncream slathered all over your skin.
Who should buy it: those who love layering scents and anyone wanting an effortless but long-lasting mist for summer, travel, and everything in between.
Musky florals
RRP: £78 for 50ml | Notes: pear, hazelnut, gardenia, honeyed Centifolia rose, skin musks and cedarwood
"Dearest, gentle readers," as Lady Whistledown would say, winter, along with non-stop rain and cold, has brought with it a new season of Bridgerton to Netflix and a fragrance inspired by the Ton. It's a lovely show of fruits and florals, with pear mingling with gardenia and rose, before simmering down into more intimate musks and warm cedarwood. It's multi-faceted and definitely captures the opulence and romantic themes of the show. So, while we await the second part of season four to release, you can go ahead and pretend you're the main character instead.
Who should buy it: Naturally, Bridgerton fans will love this scent, but also those who gravitate towards modern floral fragrances.
Winter's themes and trends
- Standout notes: creamy woods, spices, niche and dewy fruits, rose, lactonic and skin-like accords
Having sniffed my way through many of winter's new launches, I did indeed detect many recurring themes. In fact, several of the scents actually shared some common ground in their olfactory makeups, from surprising fruit notes, like melon and lychee, to offsetting powdery florals with spices or rich and creamy base notes. Gourmands and cosy woods were the winning genres this season, and as for the former, it's really just the beginning.
As Richard Saint-Ford, founder of IGGYWOO, notes, fragrance is becoming more nuanced, something that was definitely plain to see among winter's new blends: "I've seen a move toward more creamy and lactonic notes, soft musks, and modern ambers that give warmth without heaviness. Gourmands are still relevant, but they’re drier and more restrained, less about sugar, more focused on texture, paired with boozy or savoury facets - for instance, our fragrance Fantasma Overglow uses mescal and champagne accords with light oud instead of just wood and vanilla."
Saint-Ford also notes that there's "a noticeable use of contrast with bright pepper notes, airy florals, and mineral or skin-like accords cutting through richer bases. Overall, winter scent feels more refined and intentional, focused on longevity, balance, and how a fragrance actually wears rather than how loudly it announces itself."
Another interesting theme was that many of these perfumes actually didn't boast the classic calling cards of a 'wintery' scent. In fact, I was surprised by how dewy and lightweight many of the fragrances were. Instead of oud and smoky notes, there was a demand for soft, creamy woods and delicate sweetness.
As Almira Armstrong, founder of LUMIRA, explains, "Winter scents are becoming less about heaviness for the sake of it, and more about atmosphere. People still want warmth and comfort, but they’re moving away from overpowering, overly dense fragrances and toward compositions that feel cocooning, intimate, and emotionally resonant.
"Creamy woods, gentle resins, musks, and amber notes that sit close to the skin are becoming more desirable than loud, statement-making perfumes, " notes Armstrong, "There’s a real appetite for fragrances that feel calming, grounding, and wearable from day to night."
Adding that, "Instead of syrupy vanilla or dessert-like scents, people are drawn to more nuanced warmth - toasted notes, spices, woods, and subtle sweetness that feels grown-up and comforting rather than indulgent."
The scents we've been wearing this winter
Sennen's winter favourite
RRP: £74 for 30ml | Notes: jasmine, clean accord, heart of musc, cedarwood and vanilla
"Despite having only just launched, I got my hands on this scent a few weeks before hitting the market, in which time I have been wearing it every day – and no, not just to test the fragrance out but because I genuinely love it," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.
"Honestly, it comes as no surprise, as I’m a big fan of the best Narciso Rodriguez perfumes. This chypre white floral scent is a lighter, brighter, and luminous take on the brand’s original Pure Musc Eau de Parfum. It’s equal parts fresh, clean, and soft, with its vibrant opening note of jasmine, whilst still boasting a warm, creamy, and musky base with a comforting blend of cedarwood and vanilla. And like the other scents in the ‘For Her’ lineup, this perfume garners me so many compliments every time I wear it."
Naomi's winter favourite
RRP: £225 for 50ml | Notes: white peach, rum, rose, ambrette seeds, papyrus and cedarwood
"As mentioned, Kilian's new Her Majesty scent is actually my favourite of all of winter's launches, thanks to its soft and effortless blend of peach, spicy ambrette seeds and rose, layered over a warm, creamy base of cedarwood. It's so chic and easy to wear, as it seems to suit every setting, whether that's just staying in or heading to the office. It really lingers but isn't overpowering or punchy; it just gently trails around you with wafts of fuzzy peach and spicy woods.
I can honestly see this being a favourite of mine throughout the year, not just the winter," says Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, before adding: "Funnily enough, both Sennen and my favourite winter launches have been chypre scents, which feels quite telling - perhaps this olfactory genre will have a moment alongside gourmands in 2026."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
