From creamy accords to bold takes on rose, winter was a very chic season for perfume launches

Bearing lactonic accords, sparkling fruits and touches of savoury spice, a myriad of new perfumes landed on my desk this winter season, but these 9 stood out from the crowd - and look set to be very impactful on the trends and launches still to come.

In such a fast-paced world, it's hard to keep track of newness. Trends, as quickly as they emerge, can fade into yesterday's news, becoming dated or simply passing us by altogether, unseen and uncelebrated. Beauty launches can sometimes feel that way. They hit the shelves, and then a week later, something else arrives to pinch their spotlight. They are easy to miss, but we, as a team, make it our business to note them and give flowers where they're due.

As for fragrance, specifically, I try to give every new blend its moment. After all, these modern additions can often hold intel, signposting what's to come, and mirroring trends elsewhere. At the very least, they offer new signature scent potential and make fabulous gifts, especially if it's a new addition to a brand you know someone already loves.

As for this winter, the air (in my house at least) smelled of cosy woods, creamy gourmands, sugared fruits, and bold, evening florals, from spritzing all the new long-lasting perfumes that arrived at my door. So, allow me to give you a retrospective tour, from the latest launches to the themes that carried through.

A tour of winter's best perfume launches

Winter's offerings spanned everything from juicy hints of lychee to close, skin-like musks, with many of the predicted 2026 fragrance trends already ringing true in several of January's launches alone. As for the brands, Dior, Valentino and Jo Malone were just a few of the iconic names to unveil a new addition to their collections, all of which I've tried first-hand...

Winter's themes and trends

(Image credit: Jo Malone/ Gritti/ Sol de Janeiro/ Maison Margiela)

Standout notes: creamy woods, spices, niche and dewy fruits, rose, lactonic and skin-like accords

Having sniffed my way through many of winter's new launches, I did indeed detect many recurring themes. In fact, several of the scents actually shared some common ground in their olfactory makeups, from surprising fruit notes, like melon and lychee, to offsetting powdery florals with spices or rich and creamy base notes. Gourmands and cosy woods were the winning genres this season, and as for the former, it's really just the beginning.

As Richard Saint-Ford, founder of IGGYWOO, notes, fragrance is becoming more nuanced, something that was definitely plain to see among winter's new blends: "I've seen a move toward more creamy and lactonic notes, soft musks, and modern ambers that give warmth without heaviness. Gourmands are still relevant, but they’re drier and more restrained, less about sugar, more focused on texture, paired with boozy or savoury facets - for instance, our fragrance Fantasma Overglow uses mescal and champagne accords with light oud instead of just wood and vanilla."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saint-Ford also notes that there's "a noticeable use of contrast with bright pepper notes, airy florals, and mineral or skin-like accords cutting through richer bases. Overall, winter scent feels more refined and intentional, focused on longevity, balance, and how a fragrance actually wears rather than how loudly it announces itself."

Another interesting theme was that many of these perfumes actually didn't boast the classic calling cards of a 'wintery' scent. In fact, I was surprised by how dewy and lightweight many of the fragrances were. Instead of oud and smoky notes, there was a demand for soft, creamy woods and delicate sweetness.

"Creamy woods, gentle resins, musks, and amber notes that sit close to the skin are becoming more desirable than loud, statement-making perfumes. There’s a real appetite for fragrances that feel calming, grounding, and wearable from day to night." Almira Armstrong, founder of LUMIRA

As Almira Armstrong, founder of LUMIRA, explains, "Winter scents are becoming less about heaviness for the sake of it, and more about atmosphere. People still want warmth and comfort, but they’re moving away from overpowering, overly dense fragrances and toward compositions that feel cocooning, intimate, and emotionally resonant.

"Creamy woods, gentle resins, musks, and amber notes that sit close to the skin are becoming more desirable than loud, statement-making perfumes, " notes Armstrong, "There’s a real appetite for fragrances that feel calming, grounding, and wearable from day to night."

Adding that, "Instead of syrupy vanilla or dessert-like scents, people are drawn to more nuanced warmth - toasted notes, spices, woods, and subtle sweetness that feels grown-up and comforting rather than indulgent."

The scents we've been wearing this winter