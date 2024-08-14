I tried 9 Replica perfumes to find one as chic as By The Fireplace (and it worked)

Maison Margiela REPLICA By The Fireplace has been my go-to for years - but this Parisian brand has scents for every mood

A selection of Maison Margiela REPLICA perfumes, including Lazy Sunday Morning, By The Fireplace, Springtime in A Park and Under The Lemon Trees/ in a white fabric, bedding-like template
(Image credit: Maison Margiela)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

Designed to conjure memories of breezy, ocean-side walks and crackling hearths, Maison Margiela's collection of REPLICA perfumes offers a signature for every season and mood - and I've spritzed nearly the entire lineup...

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women, finding a brand that houses your signature scent is akin to discovering a clothing label that perfectly caters to your sense of style. Why? Well, chances are if you like one, you'll like another (or ten). This has certainly been my experience with the best Diptyque perfumes and of course, Maison Margiela's scent anthology. Indeed, for the last three years, REPLICA By The Fireplace has been my winter go-to. But since then, several other blends have turned my head too.

After all, the brand caters to every preference, from citrus and aquatic notes to squeaky-clean fresh perfumes. So, if you're seeking a scent that is both niche and familiar as well as luxe but affordable, here are 9 of the best REPLICA perfumes to consider - tested by a beauty writer.

Best Maison Margiela REPLICA Deals

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £120
Get 18% off now

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £120, now £98 (save £22) | Sephora

This fragrance is a long-time favourite thanks to its unisex warming and woody scent that transports you to cosying up by a fireplace on a wintery day. With top notes of pink pepper and clove, followed by smokey and woody accords and sweeter chestnut, what's not to love? Plus, you can now grab a bottle whilst it has 18% off.

View Deal
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette 30ml: was £60
Get 15% off now

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette 30ml: was £60, now £51 (save £9) | Sephora

A recent discovery, Lazy Sunday Morning is perfect for those wanting a more delicate fragrance. This scent is exactly what you might think, freshly laundered cotton bedsheets, subtle florals and warming musks. With top notes of pear and lily of the valley, middle notes of iris, rose absolute and orange flower and base notes of white musk and patchouli, this comforting floral fragrance is full of freshness and warmth. What's more, it now has 15% off.

View Deal
MAISON MARGIELA Replica Memory Box Perfume Set: was £36

MAISON MARGIELA Replica Memory Box Perfume Set: was £36, now £33.67 (save £2.33) | Sephora

If you're stuck wondering which REPLICA scent to invest in, why not opt for the Memory Box? This set offers 10 2ml samples of the brand's best-selling fragrances, so you can test each one and discover your favourite. This handy set is also a great way to travel with multiple designer fragrances.

View Deal

The best and chicest REPLICA perfumes, tested by our beauty writer

Aside from their aesthetically pleasing packaging, it's the concept that really sets these fragrances apart. Each one has been curated to smell like a memory, an emotion or a moment in time - like those slow Sunday mornings you long for when life gets a tad hectic. This is why I described the scents as niche but familiar, as you might just catch a whiff of one that reminds you of a childhood beach walk - while also featuring a blend of notes you may not yet have encountered elsewhere.

The perfumes themselves are also quite affordable, with 30ml bottles costing £60, while the 100ml is more on the premium side at £120. Plus, there's an array of scents to peruse, from woody hints to floral fragrances.

Maison Margiela Replica By The FireplaceSmokey & warm
1. Maison Margiela REPLICA By The Fireplace EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Clove Oil, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut, gaiic wood oil, vanilla accord and cashmeran

One of my all-time favourite scents, By The Fireplace smells exactly how it sounds but in the chicest, most comforting way. It's warm and initially smokey, reminiscent of a log fire in the depths of winter but as it dries down, that velvety sweetness from the vanilla and cashmeran emerges - laced with spicy clove and pink pepper. It's distinctive but not overpowering and the feeling it evokes is truly unmatched - as I feel cosy and so expensive all at once.

Who should buy it: those who favour woody blends or seek a unique, autumn/winter signature.

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de ToiletteSoft & creamy
2. Maison Margiela REPLICA Beach Walk EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, lemon, ylang-ylang, coconut milk, musk and cedarwood.

Fresh but slightly creamy, Beach Walk is a sunny day spent ocean-side. It opens with sparkling hints of lemon and bergamot, which then shimmer down to reveal warm musk, cedarwood and velvety coconut milk. It's lightweight and not suncream-y like some coconut and solar perfumes can be. Instead, it's subtle and reminds me slightly of Diptyque's Ilio, which is another popular summer pick and also a favourite of mine. I did notice, however, that it does fade quite quickly compared to Fireplace - so you may need to top up.

Who should buy it: Those who love subtle, skin-like aromas - especially for summer.

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de ToiletteFresh & powdery

3. Maison Margiela REPLICA Lazy Sunday Morning EDT

RRP: £60 for 30ml | Notes: Lily of the Valley, pear, aldehydes, ambrette seeds, iris, rose absolute, orange flower, white musks and patchouli

As a lover of iris perfumes, I was instantly drawn to this scent and was not disappointed by its impression. It smells like waking up in soft, freshly washed sheets, warmed by sunrays spilling in through the curtains. It's clean and delicately floral, with a soft powderiness that I find so comforting. Its notes of aldehydes and ambrette seeds also give the fragrance a 'skin-like' quality, which combined with the other uplifting notes, leaves you smelling like you've just hopped out of the shower.

Who should buy it: Those who want to smell clean and fresh, rather than obviously of perfume.

Maison Margiela Autumn Vibes Eau de ToiletteEarthy & slightly spicy
4. Maison Margiela REPLICA Autumn Vibes EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Pink pepper, coriander, carrot, nutmeg, frankincense, cedarwood, oak moss and balsam.

This to me, almost smells like a cross between Fireplace and Jazz Club thanks to its woody richness and whisky-like opening. This however gives way to its unusual hints of carrot, herbaceous coriander, spicy balsam and softly sweet frankincense. It's very multi-faceted and earthy - I found every time I sniffed it I caught a new one of its notes and definitely got that autumnal feel.

Who should buy it: those who favour woody blends as well as niche and less mainstream scents.

Maison Margiela Replica When The Rain Stops Eau de Toiletteaquatic
5. Maison Margiela REPLICA When The Rain Stops EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, vegetal accord, pink pepper, aquatic accord, Isparta rose petal essence, jasmine grandiflorum superinfusion, pine needle oil, patchouli Bali essence and moss.

Woman&home's Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett adores this scent and says it opens, "with strong notes of pink pepper but once settled into the skin, it transforms into a cocktail of florals and woody pine - imagine the smells you experience when walking through the woods in the rain. It’s fresh, clean and slightly aquatic whilst also calming and tranquil, making it an excellent everyday fragrance. This is a perfume that I find myself reaching for often thanks to its versatile and subtle notes."

Who should buy it: those seeking a fresh and subtle signature that is versatile and easy to wear - no matter the season or occasion.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Smokey & rum-like
6. Maison Margiela REPLICA Jazz Club EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Pink pepper, neroli oil, rum absolute, sage oil, tobacco leaf absolute and vanilla bean.

This truly smells like spending an evening in a warmly lit bar, sipping on aged spirits. It's quite heady at first but as it begins to dry down, that sweetness from the vanilla bean emerges with the neroli and tobacco leaf. This scent then melts into a sweet and smokey signature that is so sophisticated.

Who should buy it: those who steer clear of delicate florals or citrus notes in favour of altogether warmer and richer blends.

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Eau de Toilette Soapy & floral
7. Maison Margiela REPLICA Bubble Bath EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Soap bubbles accord, pink pepper, bergamot, lavender flower, rose super essence, jasmine, coconut milk, white musks and patchouli.

Another fresh perfume for your consideration, Bubble Bath -as the name suggests - offers a soapy and floral impression. The lavender, rose, jasmine and white musk notes really shine through, blending with that distinctive soap bubble accord. Like Lazy Sunday, this is the sort of scent that smells like you're freshly out of a floral-scented bubble bath and sits lightly on the skin. It's not sickly or bold, just soft - like a soap sud.

Who should buy it: those who wish they could bottle up the warm, soapy scent of a relaxing bubble bath.

Maison Margiela Replica Springtime in a Park Eau de ToiletteFruity & floral
8. Maison Margiela REPLICA Springtime In a Park EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Pear, bergamot, blackcurrant, lily of the valley accord, rose damascena absolute, musks and vanilla.

Upon the first sniff, Springtime gave me an almost violet-like impression, but this quickly opened up into those fresh, timeless notes of lily of the valley and rose. The fruity hints also cling subtly to the skin, offering a light but sparkling scent that is the definition of springtime - if you could bottle the season up.

Who should buy it: those who gravitate towards delicate floral fragrance.

Maison Margiela Replica Under The Lemon Tree's Eau de ToiletteZingy citrus
9. Maison Margiela REPLICA Under The Lemon Trees EDT

RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Kalamansi lime accord, cardamon, coriander, green tea extract, cedarwood, citrus absolute and white musk

This perfume truly evokes thoughts of a summer spent in Italy, lounging beneath lemon trees and feeling the sun on your skin. Its citrus notes immediately sparkle on the skin upon first spritz, before then being warmed by the cardamon, cedarwood and white musks. It's zingy and invigorating but very wearable, as its sharpness gives way to herby hints and chic musk

Who should buy it: those seeking a holiday scent that has more warmth and subtle depth compared to a traditional punchy citrus or fruit perfume.

How we tested the REPLICA scents

Maison Margiela's REPLICA perfume discovery set pictured alongside the perfume's Jazz Club and By The Fireplace/ on a stripy background

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

To achieve an all-encompassing impression of the brand's fragrances, I got my hands on the REPLICA Memory Box Discovery set, which features 10 of the Maison Margiela's iconic eau de toilettes; Jazz Club, By The Fireplace, Lazy Sunday Morning, Bubble Bath, Sailing Day, Beach Walk, Autumn Vibes, When The Rain Stops and Springtime In A Park.

As for testing, I sprayed each scent on my pulse points (neck and wrists) and wore them for a day, to judge their dry down and longevity. I also personally own 30ml bottles of both By The Fireplace and Jazz Club, which I've worn frequently over the last few years. A few of our beauty team members are also REPLICA wearers - and so shared their own thoughts on their favourite blends.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸