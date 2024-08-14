I tried 9 Replica perfumes to find one as chic as By The Fireplace (and it worked)

Designed to conjure memories of breezy, ocean-side walks and crackling hearths, Maison Margiela's collection of REPLICA perfumes offers a signature for every season and mood - and I've spritzed nearly the entire lineup...

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women, finding a brand that houses your signature scent is akin to discovering a clothing label that perfectly caters to your sense of style. Why? Well, chances are if you like one, you'll like another (or ten). This has certainly been my experience with the best Diptyque perfumes and of course, Maison Margiela's scent anthology. Indeed, for the last three years, REPLICA By The Fireplace has been my winter go-to. But since then, several other blends have turned my head too.

After all, the brand caters to every preference, from citrus and aquatic notes to squeaky-clean fresh perfumes. So, if you're seeking a scent that is both niche and familiar as well as luxe but affordable, here are 9 of the best REPLICA perfumes to consider - tested by a beauty writer.

Best Maison Margiela REPLICA Deals

Get 18% off now Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £120, now £98 (save £22) | Sephora This fragrance is a long-time favourite thanks to its unisex warming and woody scent that transports you to cosying up by a fireplace on a wintery day. With top notes of pink pepper and clove, followed by smokey and woody accords and sweeter chestnut, what's not to love? Plus, you can now grab a bottle whilst it has 18% off.

Get 15% off now Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette 30ml: was £60, now £51 (save £9) | Sephora A recent discovery, Lazy Sunday Morning is perfect for those wanting a more delicate fragrance. This scent is exactly what you might think, freshly laundered cotton bedsheets, subtle florals and warming musks. With top notes of pear and lily of the valley, middle notes of iris, rose absolute and orange flower and base notes of white musk and patchouli, this comforting floral fragrance is full of freshness and warmth. What's more, it now has 15% off.

MAISON MARGIELA Replica Memory Box Perfume Set: was £36, now £33.67 (save £2.33) | Sephora If you're stuck wondering which REPLICA scent to invest in, why not opt for the Memory Box? This set offers 10 2ml samples of the brand's best-selling fragrances, so you can test each one and discover your favourite. This handy set is also a great way to travel with multiple designer fragrances.

The best and chicest REPLICA perfumes, tested by our beauty writer

Aside from their aesthetically pleasing packaging, it's the concept that really sets these fragrances apart. Each one has been curated to smell like a memory, an emotion or a moment in time - like those slow Sunday mornings you long for when life gets a tad hectic. This is why I described the scents as niche but familiar, as you might just catch a whiff of one that reminds you of a childhood beach walk - while also featuring a blend of notes you may not yet have encountered elsewhere.

The perfumes themselves are also quite affordable, with 30ml bottles costing £60, while the 100ml is more on the premium side at £120. Plus, there's an array of scents to peruse, from woody hints to floral fragrances.

How we tested the REPLICA scents

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

To achieve an all-encompassing impression of the brand's fragrances, I got my hands on the REPLICA Memory Box Discovery set, which features 10 of the Maison Margiela's iconic eau de toilettes; Jazz Club, By The Fireplace, Lazy Sunday Morning, Bubble Bath, Sailing Day, Beach Walk, Autumn Vibes, When The Rain Stops and Springtime In A Park.

As for testing, I sprayed each scent on my pulse points (neck and wrists) and wore them for a day, to judge their dry down and longevity. I also personally own 30ml bottles of both By The Fireplace and Jazz Club, which I've worn frequently over the last few years. A few of our beauty team members are also REPLICA wearers - and so shared their own thoughts on their favourite blends.