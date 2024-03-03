The underrated Parisian scent that will make a unique impression all year round

Finding a signature scent is really the beauty equivalent of striking gold. It's a love affair that can last a lifetime - and I've definitely found that with a certain Parisian perfume that goes by the name of 'By the Fireplace.'

When it comes to selecting the best long-lasting perfume, often you can be hard-pressed to find a really niche fragrance, especially when selecting from the list of established and vetted best perfumes for women. When you do find it though, that one scent that feels purely yours, there's little that can compare.

If you're someone who dislikes smelling like everyone else or is looking to break away from sweet and floral fragrances, I might just have a recommendation for you, as this underrated and smokey scent has been my secret to smelling chic for years - and so far, I've never met anyone else who wears it...

Why Maison Margiela's 'By the Fireplace' is the scent I'll never retire

I'm someone who has always been drawn to warm, woody scents over more gourmand or fruity perfumes. In fact, finding a fragrance that bears any similarities to a crackling hearth, spiced wintery drinks or a smell akin to a fluffy wool jump is a dream come true for me. It's, therefore, no exaggeration when I say that it was love at first whiff with Maison Margiela REPLICA By The Fireplace.

Smoky & warm Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace EDT $35 at Sephora $69.99 at Amazon $85 at Nordstrom RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: chestnut accord, orange flower, clove oil, Gaïac wood, vanilla and cashmeran A scent born from a crackling log fire, with spicy inflexions of smoke and warming notes of chestnut, clove and cashmeran. This perfume is irresistibly chic and surrounds you in comfort, without being overpowering or heading. It melts beautifully into the skin and is a permanent addition to my collection.

Encapsulated in a stylish glass bottle, with a luxe-feeling label and thread detail around the neck, the packaging itself hints at the chicness within.

What does Replica By The Fireplace smell like?

So, now that I've sung its praises - what does it smell like? As its notes of pink pepper, clove oil, chestnut accord, Gaïac wood oil, vanilla and casherman suggest, it's very warm and spicy.

The name "By The Fireplace" describes perfectly how this fragrance smells. Upon first spray, it opens with a smoky kick - reminiscent of a crackling log fire - before then giving way to those woody, musky notes, whilst still clinging to the skin and offering a more subtle and spicy smokiness. It's rich but not overpowering, despite its comparison to a literal fire.

The feeling this scent gives me is unmatched, I feel both comforted and chic when I wear it - which I have been known to do all year round, despite it being a more traditionally wintery perfume. It's also a unisex scent, so my partner frequently pinches it (though he's only allowed to spray very sparingly) and we both, have received numerous compliments when wearing it.

For an eau de toilette, I have found this scent to be surprisingly long-lasting and price-wise, the smallest bottle will set you back £60 for 30ml and £120 for 100ml. I own the 30ml bottle and so far, it's lasted me nearly two years (and it's still going). So, I would indeed recommend the smaller, if you're looking for a budget option - or don't want to commit to the full size just yet.

Who should buy Replica By The Fireplace?

If you're a lover of cosy, woody perfumes I cannot recommend this perfume enough. It's so warm and chic and perfect for every occasion, whether you're heading on an intimate dinner date or are staying in, but want to feel put together.

As mentioned, I have yet to encounter another person sporting this scent - or someone who has been able to pinpoint exactly what perfume it is that I'm wearing. So, if you like to stand out from the crowd or just want a more niche perfume to add to your collection, consider By The Fireplace.

Skin-scent fans will also adore this perfume, as it features pink pepper - a hero note in fragrances like Glossier You - and melts into the skin, offering a warm you-but-better aroma.

Also, if it helps, my other favourites include Diptyque's L'eau Papier and Le Labo Santal 33, so if you like either of those, I'd wager you'll like By The Fireplace too.