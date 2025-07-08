Scarlett Johansson's ultra-hydrating serum was already a bargain, now it's under £5

The affordable, seriously hydrating hyaluronic acid serum that is a part of Scarlett Johansson's pre-read carpet beauty regime is an absolute steal right now.

We've been on the lookout for the best Amazon Prime Day deals up for grabs and discovered that The INKEY List 2% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum has been slashed to a majorly low price.

It's one of the most popular skincare ingredients out there, though if you're new to the world of skincare you might still be wondering what hyaluronic acid does for skin.

Simply, it's a powerhouse ingredient that you need in your routine. By drawing water into the skin it brings a massive boost of hydration to any complexion and, in turn, helps to reduce the look of fine lines, and plumps, and leaves a dewy glow behind.

Scarlett Johansson’s hyaluronic acid serum

Scarlett Johansson's makeup artist Frankie Boyd has previously revealed that he uses The INKEY List's hyaluronic acid serum to "hydrate and prep" the actress's skin before red carpet events, making this staple a seriously affordable celeb-approved product as well as one of the best hyaluronic acid serums out there on the market.

In an Instagram post, he said he is "obsessed" with the drug store buy which "seamlessly melts into the skin."

He added, "It's a little more on the liquidy side - as you can see it looks like a gel. It totally evaporates into the skin and leaves it nice and plump."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Usually retailing at £7.99 on Amazon, the skin-loving elixir has been reduced to just £4.84 in the Prime Day sale - and we're definitely snapping up a couple of bottles!

Frankie isn't the only beauty expert to love the affordable serum, with woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim also being a huge fan.

"Just when you think The INKEY list's skincare couldn't be more of a steal, it gets even cheaper," Fiona said.

"Price isn't the only reason to buy this hyaluronic acid serum, it's also very nicely formulated with HA at several molecular weights (translation - it gets hydration to lots of parts of your skin).

"Plus, it has a nice non-sticky texture, which isn't always the case with hyaluronic acid. Love the unglamorous but ultra-light thus very travel-friendly packaging too - one for the hand luggage!"

Shop The INKEY List this Amazon Prime Day