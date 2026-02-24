Jump to category:
'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller swears by this expert-formulated serum for tackling dull skin

If you're looking to fade hyperpigmentation and brighten your complexion, Sienna Miller's luxe vitamin C serum needs a spot in your skincare lineup...

Sienna Miller is pictured with wavy hair and wearing large pearl earrings and a white dress at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Matt Crossick/WWD)
Touted for their ability to even skin tone and boost radiance, vitamin C serums are an essential step in many of our routines, including Sienna Miller's, who sings the praises of this glow-giving, facialist-made formula.

Whether you're looking to smooth fine lines or tackle irritation, a serum is a great way to add a targeted treatment to your everyday skincare steps. The best hyaluronic acid serums, for example, are ideal for tackling dry skin, as they help to lock in moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. The best vitamin C serums, on the other hand, work to brighten your complexion, fading the appearance of hyperpigmentation, for even and radiant-looking skin. So essentially, they can be quite the game-changer if you want to banish dullness and achieve a lit-from-within sort of glow. Especially, it seems, in the case of Sienna Miller's go-to formula.

The hard-working vitamin C serum Sienna Miller swears by for 'glow'

Having shared her favourite makeup and skincare staples with Harper's Bazaar, for the brand's 'Inside My Beauty Bag' series, we've already learnt what moisturiser Sienna Miller uses (Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream), as well as her signature Le Labo scent (Thé Noir). But if you're keen for recommendations on products that will leave your skin glowing, the star also swears by the Sarah Chapman Vitamin C Power 1, dubbing it 'amazing.'

"This is amazing," Sienna said as she withdrew the serum from her blue and white beauty bag. "This is by Sarah Chapman, who also does the most amazing facials, and it's a vitamin C power - you just glow if you put this on."

As for the formula itself, it's powered by the brand's exclusive TTS³ technology and features not one, but two different forms of vitamin C –oil-soluble (Lipo-C) and water-soluble (Hydro-C) – to offer a powerful treatment, working to restore hydration and radiance, as well as afford a more refined skin tone and texture. It also boasts niacinamide, which works to strengthen the skin's barrier, and tranexamic acid, an ingredient that helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and inflammation.

