'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller swears by this expert-formulated serum for tackling dull skin
If you're looking to fade hyperpigmentation and brighten your complexion, Sienna Miller's luxe vitamin C serum needs a spot in your skincare lineup...
Touted for their ability to even skin tone and boost radiance, vitamin C serums are an essential step in many of our routines, including Sienna Miller's, who sings the praises of this glow-giving, facialist-made formula.
Whether you're looking to smooth fine lines or tackle irritation, a serum is a great way to add a targeted treatment to your everyday skincare steps. The best hyaluronic acid serums, for example, are ideal for tackling dry skin, as they help to lock in moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. The best vitamin C serums, on the other hand, work to brighten your complexion, fading the appearance of hyperpigmentation, for even and radiant-looking skin. So essentially, they can be quite the game-changer if you want to banish dullness and achieve a lit-from-within sort of glow. Especially, it seems, in the case of Sienna Miller's go-to formula.
The actress has revealed that she uses one lightweight but very hard-working vitamin C serum, created by renowned London-based Facialist, Sarah Chapman, and naturally, it's packed with skin-loving ingredients (and currently on sale at Sephora).
Right now, you can save 30% off Sienna Miller's go-to Vitamin C serum over at Sephora.
The hard-working vitamin C serum Sienna Miller swears by for 'glow'
Having shared her favourite makeup and skincare staples with Harper's Bazaar, for the brand's 'Inside My Beauty Bag' series, we've already learnt what moisturiser Sienna Miller uses (Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream), as well as her signature Le Labo scent (Thé Noir). But if you're keen for recommendations on products that will leave your skin glowing, the star also swears by the Sarah Chapman Vitamin C Power 1, dubbing it 'amazing.'
"This is amazing," Sienna said as she withdrew the serum from her blue and white beauty bag. "This is by Sarah Chapman, who also does the most amazing facials, and it's a vitamin C power - you just glow if you put this on."
As for the formula itself, it's powered by the brand's exclusive TTS³ technology and features not one, but two different forms of vitamin C –oil-soluble (Lipo-C) and water-soluble (Hydro-C) – to offer a powerful treatment, working to restore hydration and radiance, as well as afford a more refined skin tone and texture. It also boasts niacinamide, which works to strengthen the skin's barrier, and tranexamic acid, an ingredient that helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and inflammation.
Shop more of Sienna Miller's favourites
In case you're looking for more Sienna Miller-approved buys to add to your beauty arsenal, we've also rounded up a few more standouts from her bag tour - including her go-to concealer and glow-boosting primer.
RRP: £75 for 15ml
Boasting a chic, woody blend of bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedar vetiver, musk, and black tea leaves, Thé Noir 29 is beautifully uplifting and 'forest'-y, with Miller describing it as the the blend people would say smells most like her.
RRP: £39
Iconic for a reason, this multipurpose formula not only acts as a radiance-boosting primer, but can also be mixed with your foundation, worn on its own or as a dewy highlighter.
RRP: £22
Available in 32 shades so you can get the perfect colour match, the Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer offers lightweight, buildable coverage while the balm-like formula leaves skin looking hydrated and radiant.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
