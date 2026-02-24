'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller swears by this expert-formulated serum for tackling dull skin

Touted for their ability to even skin tone and boost radiance, vitamin C serums are an essential step in many of our routines, including Sienna Miller's, who sings the praises of this glow-giving, facialist-made formula.

Whether you're looking to smooth fine lines or tackle irritation, a serum is a great way to add a targeted treatment to your everyday skincare steps. The best hyaluronic acid serums, for example, are ideal for tackling dry skin, as they help to lock in moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. The best vitamin C serums, on the other hand, work to brighten your complexion, fading the appearance of hyperpigmentation, for even and radiant-looking skin. So essentially, they can be quite the game-changer if you want to banish dullness and achieve a lit-from-within sort of glow. Especially, it seems, in the case of Sienna Miller's go-to formula.

The actress has revealed that she uses one lightweight but very hard-working vitamin C serum, created by renowned London-based Facialist, Sarah Chapman, and naturally, it's packed with skin-loving ingredients (and currently on sale at Sephora).

The hard-working vitamin C serum Sienna Miller swears by for 'glow'

Having shared her favourite makeup and skincare staples with Harper's Bazaar, for the brand's 'Inside My Beauty Bag' series, we've already learnt what moisturiser Sienna Miller uses (Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream), as well as her signature Le Labo scent (Thé Noir). But if you're keen for recommendations on products that will leave your skin glowing, the star also swears by the Sarah Chapman Vitamin C Power 1, dubbing it 'amazing.'

Sarah Chapman Sarah Chapman Vitamin C Power 1 View at Sephora RRP: £90 Combining two forms of vitamin C with tranexamic acid and niacinamide, this lightweight but powerful serum works to target dullness and pigmentation to even skin tone and leave you with a glowing complexion.

"This is amazing," Sienna said as she withdrew the serum from her blue and white beauty bag. "This is by Sarah Chapman, who also does the most amazing facials, and it's a vitamin C power - you just glow if you put this on."

As for the formula itself, it's powered by the brand's exclusive TTS³ technology and features not one, but two different forms of vitamin C –oil-soluble (Lipo-C) and water-soluble (Hydro-C) – to offer a powerful treatment, working to restore hydration and radiance, as well as afford a more refined skin tone and texture. It also boasts niacinamide, which works to strengthen the skin's barrier, and tranexamic acid, an ingredient that helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and inflammation.

In case you're looking for more Sienna Miller-approved buys to add to your beauty arsenal, we've also rounded up a few more standouts from her bag tour - including her go-to concealer and glow-boosting primer.