The £12 glow-giver Martha Stewart swears by for giving her complexion 'lustrousness'

If you're looking to streamline your makeup routine with a product that primes, tints, and adds radiance, Martha Stewart has the perfect recommendation for you - as someone who loves 'to glow.'

While the best foundations are deemed as such for their reliable and lasting coverage, if you're looking for something more lightweight and fresh, a skin tint may be the avenue to go down. Better yet, a tint that also delivers a sunkissed gleam and acts as a primer for the rest of your products. L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion is one such hybrid that offers all of the above, and along with being a favourite of our Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim, Martha Stewart has also named it as one of her go-tos for adding 'lustrousness' to her face.

So, if you, like Stewart, prefer a dewy finish over a matte one, here's why this versatile £12 lotion needs a spot in your routine - along with her other glow-giving favourites.

Martha Stewart's go-to £12 glow-booster and skin tint

Detailing her morning routine in a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Martha Stewart has treated us to a full breakdown of her go-to, everyday essentials, from her blush to her trusty eyeliner. But the product that immediately caught our eye is one that our beauty team already loves, and is such a great price - especially when you consider its versatile formula.

L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion $14.28 at Amazon $14.74 at Amazon $14.99 at Target $17.99 at Ulta Beauty RRP: $17.99/ £11.99 Boasting the powers of primer, foundation, highlighter and contour in one, L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion is a versatile and radiant makeup buy. It delivers up to 24 hours of hydration, thanks to ingredients like glycerin and shea butter, and imparts the most gorgeous, sun-kissed gleam to the skin, which is one of the key reasons why Martha Stewart loves it.

"It gives you just that glow, that is so important. I like to glow - I don't like matte finishes on pretty much anything, I like my furniture to be shiny, and I like my face to be shiny," Stewart quipped, after describing how she only uses 'two little squirts' mixed with the Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen and the Elm Biosciences A3O Elemental Serum.

The glowy finish of the best lightweight foundations and dewy complexion-boosters, like Lumi Glotion, SAIE Glowy Super Gel, and Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, is ideal for achieving a fresh-looking complexion. And these products are especially great in the winter months, when your skin might be looking dull or dry.

Radiance is also a key beauty trend, of which Stewart is a big fan: "What I really like about the new trend in makeup, is the lustrousness, this shine that you get from the Lumi Glotion," says Stewart, before also sharing that she loves Lancôme's highlighter for adding more shine, which she did indeed do in the video, by dotting it across her cheekbones and brow bones.

More of Martha Stewart's glowy favourites

Stewart's go-to Lumi Glotion is already more than enough to elevate your makeup routine, but she has also treated us to a glimpse of a few more tried and loved formulas, including her bronzer, blush, and powder highlighter favourites. And with summer still a long way off, we're very keen to heed all of her recommendations for a shiny, sun-kissed complexion.