‘I only went to counselling to shut my friend up’: Ruth Langsford on why she changed her mind about therapy and how it helped ‘find her light’

Ruth Langsford has been open about accepting her marriage is over, and the challenges this presents when it comes to intimacy in later life with a new partner.

The star was married to fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes, and they confirmed their split in May 2024 after 27 years together.

As she continues to rebuild her life in the aftermath of divorce, Ruth has now spoken candidly about the unexpected impact of counselling on her healing process.

Speaking to Radio 2's Rylan Clark, Ruth shared that having counselling hasn't just changed her outlook on her divorce, but also "all the situations" she experiences in life.

Initially reluctant to have any therapy, she details how she only agreed to have some after serious nudging from a friend.

Ruth recalls, "A friend of mine said, 'Would you please, maybe think about seeing my counsellor?'" This was somebody who had already helped Ruth's friend through her own difficult divorce.

At the time, Ruth had scoffed in response, "I don't need to see a counsellor to tell me I'm sad," but her friend didn't give up encouraging her.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eventually, the presenter gave in, after the friend "pecked my head for so long." She says, "Eventually I said yes just to shut her up."

A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2) A photo posted by on

"It was the best thing I ever did," the presenter says candidly, of taking the plunge and seeking help from a counsellor. "I'm still doing it," she continues.

Alluding to the power of friendships in also helping with her recovery, Ruth shares, "With your friends, they're always on your side, and they will stand by you whatever decisions you make or however you're feeling."

One particular friend she turns to at times of need, is fellow Loose Women presenter, Colleen Nolan.

Ruth previously told us, "Coleen is a great mate of mine, who’s also an agony aunt, and full of wise words. You need the shoulder to cry on and the advice but sometimes you just need to laugh and she makes me roar.”

Weighing in on how friends and counsellors differ in their approach to offering help, Ruth explains, "A counsellor is very different, they look at the bigger picture."

She adds, "They never tell you what to do - she's never told me what to do. She's just guided me to think in different ways about things."

Speaking about something very pertinent she's taken away from having therapy, Ruth says may people have related to a particular phrase her counsellor has shared with her.

"Lots of people have picked up on this saying that she said to me, which was 'Find your light.'"

Ruth continues, "Everything felt so dark, and she said, 'Just use that energy that you're feeling, anger and sadness, try and bring that energy here and find your light.'"