Alex Jones on having children in her 40s and why it was right for her - 'I wasn't ready'

Alex Jones opened up about waiting until her 40s to have children and why it was what was best for her.

While the host of The One Show now shares three children - Teddy, Kit and Annie - with husband Charlie Thomson - she admits that she once thought she would be a mum in her 20s.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast in November 2025, Alex, 48, explained that she just wasn't ready to start a family when she had once anticipated she would be - and hadn't found the right person to do so with.

When Jamie said, "You had kids later in life," Alex joked, "I did. I was a dinosaur. Like a T-Rex giving birth."

"I remember thinking, 'oh yeah by 26 I'll probably have my first child,' and then you get to 26 you don't know who you are. You're dating the wrong people," Alex, who welcomed her first child in 2017, her second in 2019 and her youngest in 2021, told Jamie.

She continued, "But then you hit 30, and you think 'surely at 30, I'll have a child,' but then looking back, I mean, I was still a child at 30. I still wasn't ready, but I was still kind of thinking I need to crack on with it."

Finding a relationship as strong as the one her own parents, Mary and Alun, share was also important to Alex.

"I looked at mum and dad and I still admire their relationship. You know, they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Mary and Alun. They are the rock that holds us all together, and I wanted that and I couldn't find that," she said.

Alex met her now-husband Charlie when she was in her early 30s.

She continued, "You can't choose when you fall in love with the person that will become the father of your children. That person isn't necessarily there for you at 27, at 31, you know. He came to me when I was 32."