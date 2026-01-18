Alex Jones on having children in her 40s and why it was right for her - 'I wasn't ready'

Alex opened up about starting a family in her 40s during an honest chat with Jamie Laing

Alex Jones attends the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025 at Burlington House on June 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Alex Jones opened up about waiting until her 40s to have children and why it was what was best for her.

While the host of The One Show now shares three children - Teddy, Kit and Annie - with husband Charlie Thomson - she admits that she once thought she would be a mum in her 20s.

She continued, "But then you hit 30, and you think 'surely at 30, I'll have a child,' but then looking back, I mean, I was still a child at 30. I still wasn't ready, but I was still kind of thinking I need to crack on with it."

Finding a relationship as strong as the one her own parents, Mary and Alun, share was also important to Alex.

Charlie Thomson (L) and Alex Jones attend the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on May 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

"I looked at mum and dad and I still admire their relationship. You know, they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Mary and Alun. They are the rock that holds us all together, and I wanted that and I couldn't find that," she said.

Alex met her now-husband Charlie when she was in her early 30s.

She continued, "You can't choose when you fall in love with the person that will become the father of your children. That person isn't necessarily there for you at 27, at 31, you know. He came to me when I was 32."

