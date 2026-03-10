Tana Ramsay ‘revelling in the challenge’ of midwife training in her 50s

Tana Ramsay is reportedly training to become a midwife, and sources suggest the star has already enrolled on a course to start the three-year process.

Despite being a mum of six, sources claim Tana isn’t quite ready to give up on the delivery room just yet - but her role will be markedly different. Changing course later in life might seem difficult, but Tana is said to already be fully immersed in the task, 'revelling in the challenge'.

Tana, married to chef Gordon Ramsay, a former nursery teacher and a writer of cookbooks, "has been working on the next steps in her career since last year and has enrolled in a London-based university to study midwifery", claimed a source.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

They added, "Tana’s friends and family weren’t surprised when she said she wanted to pursue this career. She used to be a nursery school teacher and is a fantastic, kind and empathetic mum and friend.

"Tana’s the person you’d want at your side if you were giving birth. Midwifery feels like the perfect match for her.

"She is absolutely revelling in the challenge and wants to give back and support mums."

Full-time students are required to study for three years to become a qualified midwife, with registered nurses able to complete the course in two years. Students are expected to combine academic studies with placements within NHS hospitals.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

While Tana or her family have yet to acknowledge the reports, the source added, "Gordon and their children couldn’t be more supportive or proud of her."

Tana and Gordon have previously worked with the Pride of Britain Awards to honour a midwife who spent decades working with grieving mothers - a cause deeply personal to the pair.

In 2016, Tana and Gordon suffered the sad stillbirth of their son Rocky, at 5 months.

After honouring midwife Agnes Nisbett in 2024 for her work with grieving mothers who lost their babies due to stillbirth, Gordon opened up on the child he and Tana sadly lost.

During the Pride of Britain ceremony aired on ITV, Gordon said, "Six years ago we experienced that, so we couldn't be happier to be here."

A post shared by Tana Ramsay (@tanaramsay) A photo posted by on

Tana said afterwards, "Who she is and what she has done for so, so many women is incredible, impactful, and exactly why she has been given this award.

"Gordon and I were really honoured to be a part of her special surprise, and to talk about our own journey with a real understanding about the importance of the immediate support parents receive in those heart-breaking first moments."

In 1999, twins Jack and Holly were born almost two months early, on Millennium Eve. She has previously said on Loose Women, "Jack and Holly were born early evening and suddenly we were thrust into this unknown world of the neo-natal unit. They were taken straight to Intensive Care, both on ventilators for nearly 24 hours.

"Suddenly you are facing all sorts of scary situations… There are wires everywhere, you can't pick them up. As a mum, all you want to do is hold your baby and bond."

Tana Ramsay Opens Up About Premature Birth, Baby Loss & Husband Gordon's Support | Loose Women - YouTube Watch On

Gordon and Tana are parents to Megan, 27, twins Jack and Holly, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, 6, and two-year-old Jesse.

Before Tana focused on raising her family, she worked as a trained Montessori teacher at the Caterpillar nursery in Chiswick, West London, until the birth of her first child in 1998.

The family recently appeared together in the Netflix series Being Gordon Ramsay, which followed the celebrity chef launching five brands at the top of a skyscraper in central London.