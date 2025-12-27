'I couldn’t be prouder' – Gordon Ramsay shares rare photos with daughter Holly ahead of her star-studded wedding to Adam Peaty

It might not have been a white Christmas, but December 27 was a nice day for a white wedding as Holly Ramsay married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Holly, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, tied the knot with Adam at Bath Abbey on Saturday afternoon, in front of a star-studded audience, with guests including the likes of the Beckham family and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies.

Before heading to the ceremony, Gordon started the morning sharing some rare photos of himself with Holly, writing of his pride for his 'beautiful' daughter, as well as the joy of gaining a new son-in-law.

Gordon’s caption read, "I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law".

"I love you so much and couldn’t be a prouder Dad".

Ahead of the wedding at Bath, crowds came out to catch glimpses of the bride - and her glitzy guests.

Victoria Beckham was photographed arriving alongside husband David, and three of their children, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham did not attend despite being childhood friends with the bride, amid ongoing reports of a rift with his family.

Victoria wore one of her own designs, a form-fitting dark green dress with full sleeves and a subtle, plunging neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Beckham influence was seen throughout the wedding party, with Victoria also designing the dress of the mother of the bride, her close friend Tana Ramsay.

Tana wore a dark green dress, paired lace detailed shoes. Tana’s younger daughter, Tilly, also wore a red Victoria Beckham dress as she entered with fellow bridesmaids.

Guests including Dragons Den star Sara Davies (left) and TV presenter Dan Walker (right) attend Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding (Image credit: Getty Images)

As guests arrived, they were welcomed by two towers of white roses and hydrangeas across the arches of the abbey.

Adam, whose accolades include three Olympic gold medals for swimming, reportedly met Holly, who is a social media influencer, through her sister, Tilly, while the two were contestants on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

He arrived at the wedding holding hands with his five-year-old son from a previous relationship, however, it was widely reported that many of his family members were not in attendance.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Adam’s mum, Caroline, revealed, "I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out. This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together… My family is split because of the goings on … because of the wedding."

In the interview, she confirms the rumours that the rift was sparked by Holly’s hen do, to which Caroline was not invited. Caroline’s sister, Louise Williams, criticised Ramsay publicly over the decision to exclude her future mother-in-law, prompting a row between Adam and Caroline.

Of her decision to skip the wedding, Caroline said, "Me going would just cause even more of a storm and I don’t want to ruin his wedding day. I wanted to be there quietly to watch him get married, but that can’t happen now."