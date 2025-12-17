Carole Middleton’s special Christmas tree tradition shows her close bond with George, Charlotte and Louis

A self-confessed "list-maker" who starts planning Christmas well in advance, Carole Middleton makes sure there’s festive spirit in abundance when it comes to her Grade II listed house in Berkshire.

The Princess of Wales’s mum, who lives with husband Michael in the sprawling country manor, previously revealed that she goes all out when it comes to decorating for Christmas with not one, not two, but three Christmas trees. And there’s a sweet, thoughtful reason for this that showcases how hands-on she is as a grandmother.

Each tree has a distinct purpose. One tree is the fashionable, themed one and the second is a "memory" tree, decorated with family decorations and heirlooms going right back. But the third Christmas tree is where the children have free reign to decorate it however they want.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival by Robert Jobson | £10.30/$13.77(Was £22/$29.40) at Amazon The biography of the Royal Family shares so many fascinating revelations and delves further into the details you thought you knew. It covers everything from King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, to Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life.

This is a fun idea to unlock a child’s creativity, and one that proves why her former party planning business, Party Pieces, was so successful. It also allows the likes of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to get fully involved and feel part of the Christmas prep process with their granny, especially as they often spend Christmas Day itself at Sandringham House in Norfolk with the Royal Family.

At the time she revealed her tradition, the Wales kids would likely have dominated the 'children's tree' decorating. The only other grandchild Carole had in 2018 was Arthur Matthews, Pippa Middleton’s eldest, who was born that October.

By December 2025, Carole’s family has expanded, with more grandchildren around to decorate their tree. Pippa's daughters Grace and Rose and James's son Inigo are now there to lend a helping hand.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Decorating the tree is one thing, but Carole also likes to get her grandchildren taking responsibility for other things from a young age. She's keen on getting them involved in the kitchen work too, "chopping and stirring" as early as possible.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s all part of her focus on being a hands-on grandmother and she credits her mother-in-law with inspiring her approach. She described Michael's mum as being a "wonderful role model" to her and someone she "tried to emulate". Now Carole Middleton is inspiring the younger generations.

She's also been a big source of support and insight for her son-in-law, Prince William too. Psychiatrist Max Pemberton has previously claimed that Carole's impact on William has allowed him to have a sense of "ordinary life", embracing new traditions.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"We all know how tricky life with in-laws can be. And yet sometimes, they provide an alternative type of family to ours, which is welcome," Max declared. "It's said William considers Carole a second mum. Of course, he lost his own at a tender age, so Carole may represent that maternal figure he's lacked."

"The embrace of a new family, with its different perspectives and traditions, can be very healthy and help us to flourish," he added.