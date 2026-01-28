Kate Middleton just put her own twist on Charlotte's go-to hairstyle as she braved the rain for hike
The Princess of Wales proved that practical styling can be incredibly chic as she joined Mind Over Mountains in the Peak District
There have been plenty of occasions over the years where Princess Charlotte has been her mum’s mini-me, but this time it was the Princess of Wales taking inspiration from her daughter with her hairstyle. Kate swept her signature loose waves up into a practical plait on 27th January as she braved the rain for a hike in the Peak District.
This was one of several engagements she undertook that day and her single braid was tucked underneath her baker boy hat for the walk. Kate joined Mind Over Mountains, a charity which offers mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.
Her years of plaiting Princess Charlotte’s hair clearly paid off as she did her quick style change to ensure her tresses were out of her face as they walked through the picturesque peaks.
Plaits can often be dismissed as a children’s hairdo, but they are a great option when you’re doing activities or sports, as they keep all of your hair secure and fixed in place - unlike a ponytail.
Ten-year-old Charlotte tends to go for double plaits, or else a plaited half-up, half-down style, and her mum’s alternative felt like a more grown-up, elegant take on this. The Princess was able to tuck her hair inside her hat and down the back of her Brora cashmere snood, perhaps helping to minimise how wet it got in the dreary January weather too.
Following the pattern of previous engagements, Kate dressed head-to-toe in earthy brown and green tones for her hike with Mind Over Mountains. She typically sticks to a natural colour palette for outdoor engagements and she brought out her trusty walking boots yet again.
Kate’s Berghaus boots have been in her collection for years and are lightweight, waterproof and provide plenty of much-needed grip. As much as she loves her best wellies from Le Chameau when it’s really raining, these shoes offer support and sturdiness for hikes.
The Princess championed several timeless British clothing brands with her outfit too, as alongside her Brora snood, she also wore a merino wool jumper from House of Bruar (where her hat is also from) and brown Holland Cooper jodhpur jeans.
The traditional designs tied in perfectly with the outdoor engagement and she then layered a Dubarry of Ireland utility jacket over the top for extra warmth.
Everything felt considered and put-together, whilst every item was still incredibly versatile and practical. In all her years as a senior royal Kate has become an expert in putting together functional and fashionable outfits and given how much she’s spoken about her love of getting out in nature, it would make sense that she reaches for items like these an awful lot.
This walk was the final engagement of the day for the future Queen and her trip to Northern England was focused on highlighting how nature, community and creativity can help those who are struggling. Earlier on she visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service and learnt more about how they use creative therapies to help children and families recover from complex trauma. The Princess also saw first-hand how Wakefield Trinity RLFC’s community programmes are creating connections and building confidence and resilience.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
