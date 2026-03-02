Kate Middleton's peony-pink gingham blouse was a timeless spring staple - now it's back ready for warmer days ahead

The Princess of Wales’s style credentials are world-famous and even when she’s relaxing at home with her children, her outfits are inspiration-worthy. Back in 2022 she joined Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in the kitchen to bake some cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party.

Instead of reaching for comfies, she wore a gorgeous pink gingham blouse that would be perfect for anyone’s spring capsule wardrobe. Made by one of the best British clothing brands, Brora, this £129 blouse sold out speedily after a video of the royals’ baking went on social media.

Yet I couldn’t help having a little check now that spring is officially here and the Cotton Gingham Chelsea Collar Blouse is back in stock again. Crafted from breathable cotton with a seersucker texture, this piece has a statement collar that feels quite vintage and short sleeves.

Nobody's Child Green Gingham Blouse £57 at Nobody's Child Spring greens are popular for 2026 and this green gingham blouse is a pretty option if you prefer this tone. It's crafted from soft seer-sucker material, with a frilled Peter Pan collar and a tie detail. The front is buttoned and it's cut to a comfy, regular fit. Exact Match Brora Cotton Gingham Chelsea Blouse £129 at Brora The soft pink and white pattern perfectly complements the femininity of the design of this Brora blouse. It's got a flattering statement collar, short sleeves and fastens with delicate buttons. Pair with jeans like the Princess of Wales did for a fun everyday look. Nobody's Child Gingham Floral Blouse £65 at Nobody's Child This long-sleeved gingham blouse has floral embroidery and scalloping on the statement collar for a touch of extra detail. It's got a relaxed silhouette and the warm brown hues make it very versatile. Tuck into jeans or trousers, or style with a denim skirt.

Nobody's Child Gingham Trousers £69 at Nobody's Child Made from soft pure cotton, these black micro-gingham trousers feature an elasticated waistband with a drawstring detail for maximum comfort. The side pockets are practical and the trousers have a relaxed wide-leg silhouette. Zara Zw Collection Gingham Dress £49.99 at Zara This collared midi dress has a sweeping V-neckline, short turn-up sleeves and handy in-seam pockets at the side. The tie waist belt matches the rest of the green and white gingham design and adds extra structure. Boden Valentina Linen Checked Skirt £139 at Boden This midi-length skirt is crafted from breathable linen with plenty of pleats to create a full swishy shape. There are discreet pockets and if the checked pattern isn't for you, you can also get this style in various other colours.

The gingham pattern is classic and the peony-pink and white colourway brings a sense of fun to the design. We’re used to seeing the future Queen stepping out in neutrals in winter but spring/summer fashion colour trends are often brighter and this pink shade is pretty without being overwhelmingly vibrant.

Alternatively, there are so many neutral gingham shirts and blouses around right now and these can be a little easier to style. To balance the pattern and colour of her Brora top even more, Kate paired it with jeans.

These looked to be her & Other Stories straight-leg jeans in a mid-blue wash and these are a little more casual than streamlined shapes. Straight-leg styles are fitted over the hips and the legs are tapered, making them comfy yet still put-together.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kate’s shoes weren’t visible in the 2022 baking video but I could imagine her finishing off this at-home ensemble with a pair of her best white trainers, like her go-to Supergas or Vejas. This kind of outfit is perfect for spring days and you can layer over a trench coat or blazer for extra warmth and to make it smarter.

Tailored trousers or denim shorts would also be lovely pairings for a blouse like Kate’s, as would a denim skirt. This particular Brora blouse is something we’ve only ever glimpsed Kate wearing once in public and yet I think it’s something she likely wears a lot outside of royal engagements.

After all, we know that the Princess of Wales is a big fan of both checked patterns and statement collars. In a video released to mark St David’s Day 2026 on 1st March, she and Prince William wished everyone a happy day and spoke of how Wales is so close to their hearts.

Kate was wearing an Alexandra Rich midi dress with a red and black houndstooth print. The collar had a similar, though slightly subtler, exaggerated design to the one on her gingham blouse.

This vintage-esque shape feels very feminine and immediately draws the eye. The Princess of Wales owns several other dresses and tops with these collars, including the black and white dress she wore at last year’s Festival of Remembrance.

These designs are just so timeless and I think nothing shows this more than the fact that nearly four years after Kate wore her gingham blouse to bake, it’s come back into stock yet again.