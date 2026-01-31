Understated, elegant and versatile, Carole Middleton's checked jacket is the staple I'd love her to style for her 71st birthday
The Princess of Wales's mum has turned 71 and it's got me looking back at this simple but sensational style moment from last year
No-one does timeless styling quite like Carole Middleton. The Princess of Wales’s mother might not be royal herself, but she’s the queen of understated, elegant outfits that wouldn’t look out of place for an official engagement. Even so, her fashion tends to be slightly more wearable day-to-day than her working royal daughter, and as she turns 71 on 31st January I couldn’t help wondering what Carole might reach for as a birthday look.
One of her only public appearances last year was at the Turn The Tables event in aid of Cancer Research UK and this checked jacket is something that would work perfectly for a birthday lunch or low-key party. Like Kate, Carole often champions the best British clothing brands and this occasion was no different, as the jacket was from LK Bennett.
The Hobbs Esme jacket comes in regular and petite versions and it's designed to be cropped. The defined trims bring a touch of contrast and the monochrome tweed is so beautiful and easy to style. If you want a business-chic outfit, there's also a matching Esme dress to go with it.
She’s had this in her wardrobe since at least 2022 and the detailing is exquisite. The buttons are designed to resemble pearls and their sheen instantly brings glamour without going overboard. Carole added matching pearl earrings and the neat, cropped shape and fringed edging on the jacket gave it a classic, Parisian feel.
Chanel is the designer that’s most associated with this type of collarless jacket and Carole Middleton put a British twist on them with the checked pattern. A cropped, structured jacket like this works for winter underneath a bigger coat, but really comes into its own in spring.
The smartness is a great contrast with denim as an alternative to a jeans and blazer outfit and you can throw them over dresses for weddings or other special occasions. For the charity event the Princess of Wales’s mother wore hers with a black shirt, black straight-leg trousers and Emmy London black heels.
Part of the reason I can imagine Carole wearing a version of this 2025 look on her 71st birthday is because of how quintessentially *her* it is. Like the royals, she usually balances out any statement colours or patterns by keeping the rest of her ensemble very pared-back.
This minimal approach gave her look a sense of sophistication as every item complemented each other and felt cohesive. A quilted black handbag finished off her outfit and there’s nothing that couldn’t be re-worn at a later date.
The latest spring/summer fashion trends are all well and good, but when you want inspiration for ageless style, look no further than Carole Middleton. She wore almost the exact same thing in 2022 when she went to New Jersey to mark the launch of Party Pieces in the US and monochrome clothing is incredibly versatile because it will go with any other shades you love.
After apparently celebrating her milestone 70th birthday last year with a family holiday in Mustique, things might be a little more low-key in 2026. It’s been widely reported that the Princess of Wales marked turning 44 on 9th January by going out for lunch locally with her mum and sister, so perhaps Carole would organise a similar family meal for hers.
However, another sunny getaway could end up being on the cards, as Carole has previously revealed that she "often goes away" on her birthday. When she does stay at home like she did in 2023, she loves bringing the "sunshine to [her]" by throwing a party with "lots of bold and bright colours".
