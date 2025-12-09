Carole Middleton's tartan carol concert coat is so Princess Catherine - her traditional festive style is pure elegance

The Princess of Wales and her mum Carole have very similar signature styles, favouring timeless silhouettes and smart-casual outfits. However, the Middleton matriarch’s outfit for the 2025 Together at Christmas carol service took things to another level. As soon as I saw her arriving at Westminster Abbey, I was struck by how Catherine-esque her tartan coat and accessories were.

Carole braved the rain in a full-length tartan coat by House of Bruar and longer outerwear is one of the most practical winter coat trends right now. This design is an investment piece, but it’s crafted from 100% pure wool for a warm yet breathable finish.

Wool coats are a staple in many people’s winter capsule wardrobes and Carole and Catherine both have quite a collection of them. The one Carole wore to Together at Christmas has a Black Watch tartan pattern, with deep blue and festive forest green.

Her daughter owns a very similar design from Holland Cooper and tartan or checked pieces are perfect for not only the festive season, but winter more generally. They bring a traditional edge to any outfit and introduce some dimension thanks to the pattern.

Even if you’re not usually a fan of wearing a lot of prints, tartan is worth considering as it’s simpler to style than many designs. Choosing a more muted colourway also helps to make them versatile and Carole’s pick of dark navy and forest green would complement neutrals like black, white or camel, as well as other blue and green hues.

The Princess of Wales’s mum went for a teal Natasha clutch from Emmy London and navy suede Josie heels from this British brand too. Included in Catherine’s best handbags are the Natasha clutches in various colours and she owns both the Lake Blue one Carole wore, and the same blue Josie heels.

They’re firm family favourites and the beauty of the Natasha clutch lies in the craftsmanship and how simple the design is. A plain flapover clutch is the perfect finishing touch for Christmas party or date night outfits, as they look smart and are minimal, allowing your clothing to be the star of the show.

Although Carole is a pro when it comes to wearing delicate stiletto heels, when you want something a little more comfortable, block heels are the way to go. Her Josie shoes had the classic shape of court shoes with extra sturdiness.

Going for blue and green accessories created a sense of cohesion with her tartan coat and this is usually how the Princess of Wales likes to style her Holland Cooper coat too. Underneath the coat, Carole Middleton was wearing a blue dress that fell to just above knee length and had a crew neckline.

This was only slightly visible underneath her coat which really was the main focus of her outfit. She finished her look off with pearl drop earrings and several shimmering necklaces, and whether intentionally or not, the deep green in her tartan coat echoed Catherine’s own coat.

The future Queen re-wore her bespoke bottle-green Catherine Walker coat and underneath she had on a Miu Miu pleated tartan midi skirt. Mother and daughter both championing this traditional and elegant style has given me plenty of style inspiration for the rest of the season.