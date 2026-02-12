Kate Middleton's new necklace is so bold for her and it's inspiring me to be braver with my jewellery
She usually sticks to dainty designs but this heart-shaped piece is perfect for pairing with cosy outfits
When the Princess of Wales attends a major occasion like a State Banquet she dazzles in some seriously magnificent jewellery, but the rest of the time she tends to keep things simple. Her most-worn earrings of 2026 so far have been her Cartier Trinity hoops and she loves dainty necklaces too.
So when I noticed Kate stepping out in a new, much bolder necklace on 5th February, I immediately wanted to take a closer look. She wore this Daniella Draper Gold Keeper’s Heart Trace necklace to an audience with new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.
Given the shape, I wasn’t at all surprised to see speculation that it could’ve been a birthday present from Prince William. We’ll probably never know for sure, though this gorgeous £1,555 piece does look pretty sentimental.
Shop Necklaces Like Kate's
You can purchase the heart pendant and the bobble chain separately if you prefer, though they make a gorgeous pairing. The ridge detailing on the heart makes it feel extra special and the charm is made from 18k gold plated brass, whilst the chain is 18k vermeil on sterling silver.
This isn't just a beautiful necklace, it's a locket too which is a charming feature. Cast from a heart-shaped pebble, this handcrafted locket is hung from a recycled gold vermeil woven chain and you can store a photo inside. Alternatively, have it engraved with a special message.
You can currently save yourself 65% on this hammered heart necklace and it's got a paperclip chain like Kate's does. The toggle is a pretty addition and this is the kind of piece that instantly draws the eye but isn't so statement you couldn't wear it everyday.
Shop More Statement Jewellery
I love minimal jewellery but even I’m considering changing my tune after seeing how stunning the Princess’s pendant was over her plain brown dress. The yellow gold complemented the warm undertone of her frock and her coat.
Silver jewellery typically works better with cooler colours, though realistically both can go with anything so it’s not something to worry all that much about. Kate’s necklace had a paperclip-style chain and the heart was engraved for a touch more detail.
Daniella Draper describes this piece as symbolising love and connection and you can have messages or drawings engraved, though we can't tell what Kate's says. It was relatively statement as an everyday necklace for the Princess of Wales and she showed how jewellery like this can elevate a more pared-back outfit.
The glimmer of the gold brought understated glamour to her chocolate brown ensemble and yet because it was a classic design and not encrusted with colourful stones, it wasn’t too much.
Statement necklaces are also great to wear with knitwear. Spring might be edging closer but we’re still wearing our best wool jumpers a lot and knits can be tricky to pair with daintier necklaces because of the bulk and different necklines.
A chunkier, slightly longer necklace can fit over a roll-neck and still stand out against it, or alternatively, choose bold drop earrings for a similar effect. Bigger earrings are a big jewellery trend for 2026, though a necklace like Kate’s is a bit more versatile as you can wear it with jeans and jumpers or with date night outfits.
You also don’t have to go for something with a charm, as chain necklaces can look equally eye-catching. Now that the future Queen has debuted this new Daniella Draper heart necklace, it could go on to become a 2026 favourite of hers, just like her mixed metal earrings.
She has several different necklaces from this British brand in her collection, including another sentimental design that Kate’s been spotted in a lot. She’s owned a personalised Midnight Moon necklace since at least 2020 and it’s engraved with the initials of her children.
The Princess’s new statement necklace is equally wearable and since it’s only February, she’ll have plenty more opportunities to bring it out throughout the year at engagements and in family photos shared for special occasions.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
