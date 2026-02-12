Kate Middleton's new necklace is so bold for her and it's inspiring me to be braver with my jewellery

When the Princess of Wales attends a major occasion like a State Banquet she dazzles in some seriously magnificent jewellery, but the rest of the time she tends to keep things simple. Her most-worn earrings of 2026 so far have been her Cartier Trinity hoops and she loves dainty necklaces too.

So when I noticed Kate stepping out in a new, much bolder necklace on 5th February, I immediately wanted to take a closer look. She wore this Daniella Draper Gold Keeper’s Heart Trace necklace to an audience with new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

Given the shape, I wasn’t at all surprised to see speculation that it could’ve been a birthday present from Prince William. We’ll probably never know for sure, though this gorgeous £1,555 piece does look pretty sentimental.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Necklaces Like Kate's

Missoma Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace £189/$297 at Missoma You can purchase the heart pendant and the bobble chain separately if you prefer, though they make a gorgeous pairing. The ridge detailing on the heart makes it feel extra special and the charm is made from 18k gold plated brass, whilst the chain is 18k vermeil on sterling silver. Monica Vinader Woven Heart Locket Necklace £219/$300 at Monica Vinader This isn't just a beautiful necklace, it's a locket too which is a charming feature. Cast from a heart-shaped pebble, this handcrafted locket is hung from a recycled gold vermeil woven chain and you can store a photo inside. Alternatively, have it engraved with a special message. Erin McDermott Jewelry Hammered Heart Necklace £28.59/$38 (was £82.75/$110) at Nordstrom You can currently save yourself 65% on this hammered heart necklace and it's got a paperclip chain like Kate's does. The toggle is a pretty addition and this is the kind of piece that instantly draws the eye but isn't so statement you couldn't wear it everyday.

Shop More Statement Jewellery

Missoma Lucy Williams Entwine Hoops £135/$212 at Missoma The Princess of Wales has been loving mixing metals recently and these hoop earrings are such a pretty way to do the same - and make a statement. They've got a unique crossover design featuring bands of 18ct recycled gold plated brass and rhodium plated brass. Zara Faux Pearl Hoop Earrings £15.99/$25.90 at Zara These faux pearl earrings are new-in at Zara this season and they feature a post and gold-toned metal. Pop on to complete date night outfits or wear with your everyday knitwear, especially high-neck pieces, to add some extra glamour. Monica Vinader Nura Crossover Ring £99/$149 at Monica Vinader The Monica Vinader Nura ring is also available in solid gold and sterling silver, though this version is 18k gold vermeil. It has a flowing crossover shape that mimics a ring stack without any of the fuss.

I love minimal jewellery but even I’m considering changing my tune after seeing how stunning the Princess’s pendant was over her plain brown dress. The yellow gold complemented the warm undertone of her frock and her coat.

Silver jewellery typically works better with cooler colours, though realistically both can go with anything so it’s not something to worry all that much about. Kate’s necklace had a paperclip-style chain and the heart was engraved for a touch more detail.

Daniella Draper describes this piece as symbolising love and connection and you can have messages or drawings engraved, though we can't tell what Kate's says. It was relatively statement as an everyday necklace for the Princess of Wales and she showed how jewellery like this can elevate a more pared-back outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The glimmer of the gold brought understated glamour to her chocolate brown ensemble and yet because it was a classic design and not encrusted with colourful stones, it wasn’t too much.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Statement necklaces are also great to wear with knitwear. Spring might be edging closer but we’re still wearing our best wool jumpers a lot and knits can be tricky to pair with daintier necklaces because of the bulk and different necklines.

A chunkier, slightly longer necklace can fit over a roll-neck and still stand out against it, or alternatively, choose bold drop earrings for a similar effect. Bigger earrings are a big jewellery trend for 2026, though a necklace like Kate’s is a bit more versatile as you can wear it with jeans and jumpers or with date night outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

You also don’t have to go for something with a charm, as chain necklaces can look equally eye-catching. Now that the future Queen has debuted this new Daniella Draper heart necklace, it could go on to become a 2026 favourite of hers, just like her mixed metal earrings.

She has several different necklaces from this British brand in her collection, including another sentimental design that Kate’s been spotted in a lot. She’s owned a personalised Midnight Moon necklace since at least 2020 and it’s engraved with the initials of her children.

The Princess’s new statement necklace is equally wearable and since it’s only February, she’ll have plenty more opportunities to bring it out throughout the year at engagements and in family photos shared for special occasions.