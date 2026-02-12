Jump to category:
Kate Middleton's new necklace is so bold for her and it's inspiring me to be braver with my jewellery

She usually sticks to dainty designs but this heart-shaped piece is perfect for pairing with cosy outfits

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace on February 5, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)
When the Princess of Wales attends a major occasion like a State Banquet she dazzles in some seriously magnificent jewellery, but the rest of the time she tends to keep things simple. Her most-worn earrings of 2026 so far have been her Cartier Trinity hoops and she loves dainty necklaces too.

So when I noticed Kate stepping out in a new, much bolder necklace on 5th February, I immediately wanted to take a closer look. She wore this Daniella Draper Gold Keeper’s Heart Trace necklace to an audience with new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

Given the shape, I wasn’t at all surprised to see speculation that it could’ve been a birthday present from Prince William. We’ll probably never know for sure, though this gorgeous £1,555 piece does look pretty sentimental.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks at Prince William (not pictured) ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury on February 5, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

I love minimal jewellery but even I’m considering changing my tune after seeing how stunning the Princess’s pendant was over her plain brown dress. The yellow gold complemented the warm undertone of her frock and her coat.

Silver jewellery typically works better with cooler colours, though realistically both can go with anything so it’s not something to worry all that much about. Kate’s necklace had a paperclip-style chain and the heart was engraved for a touch more detail.

Daniella Draper describes this piece as symbolising love and connection and you can have messages or drawings engraved, though we can't tell what Kate's says. It was relatively statement as an everyday necklace for the Princess of Wales and she showed how jewellery like this can elevate a more pared-back outfit.

A close-up view of the Princess of Wales&#039;s heart-shaped necklace as she arrives for an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The glimmer of the gold brought understated glamour to her chocolate brown ensemble and yet because it was a classic design and not encrusted with colourful stones, it wasn’t too much.

Statement necklaces are also great to wear with knitwear. Spring might be edging closer but we’re still wearing our best wool jumpers a lot and knits can be tricky to pair with daintier necklaces because of the bulk and different necklines.

A chunkier, slightly longer necklace can fit over a roll-neck and still stand out against it, or alternatively, choose bold drop earrings for a similar effect. Bigger earrings are a big jewellery trend for 2026, though a necklace like Kate’s is a bit more versatile as you can wear it with jeans and jumpers or with date night outfits.

Prince William (C), Prince of Wales and Catherine (L), Princess of Wales pose with the Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally (R) during an audience in the archbishop&#039;s study at Lambeth Palace in London on February 5, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

You also don’t have to go for something with a charm, as chain necklaces can look equally eye-catching. Now that the future Queen has debuted this new Daniella Draper heart necklace, it could go on to become a 2026 favourite of hers, just like her mixed metal earrings.

She has several different necklaces from this British brand in her collection, including another sentimental design that Kate’s been spotted in a lot. She’s owned a personalised Midnight Moon necklace since at least 2020 and it’s engraved with the initials of her children.

The Princess’s new statement necklace is equally wearable and since it’s only February, she’ll have plenty more opportunities to bring it out throughout the year at engagements and in family photos shared for special occasions.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

