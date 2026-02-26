Duchess Sophie's landscape dress has always been a work of art - but this accessory takes it to another level on Kenya trip

Duchess Sophie has been busy this month and after spending two days in Somalia she’s just arrived in Kenya where she was greeted by President William Ruto wearing what I can only describe as a work of art. I mean this quite literally, as whilst her shirt dress had a very timeless shape, the print running all over it was like a unique watercolour painting.

We’ve seen the Duchess of Edinburgh in this stunning Suzannah London Dolce Vita piece before and the detail is incredible, with the landscape including earthy greens and browns. The top of the dress was a very pale pink - a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 - and had birds flying in silhouette.

Sophie’s frock featured a neat collared neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a fit-and-flare shape with delicate pleats in the skirt.

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Painting-Esque Dresses

Zara Floral Print Belted Midi Dress £39.99 at Zara This floral dress is an affordable option that's perfect for spring/summer thanks to it's breezy shape and delicate print. It comes with a belt and has short puffed sleeves, a collar and flared hem. The lilac flowers and green leaves are painting-esque and soft. Karen Millen Silk Cotton Midi Dress £175.20 (was £219) at Karen Millen You can currently save 20% on this elegant silk-cotton dress and it has feminine puffed sleeves, a fitted bodice and buttons running down the front. The painting-like blue flowers cascade upwards from the hem and accentuate the flowy silhouette. Boden Alexa Long Sleeve Midi Dress £149 at Boden This dress screams holiday and even if you're not jetting off anywhere, the sunny balcony scene that runs across it is so joyful. The Alexa design is made from 100% cotton and falls to mid-calf length, with a detachable fabric belt.

Shop Belts

Boden Heritage Classic Black Buckle Belt £23.60 (was £59) at Boden Crafted from 100% leather, this black belt is incredibly classic and can be worn with dresses to give extra shaping. It also comes in several other colours and has a round, gold-toned buckle for a touch of glamour. Reiss Leather and Suede Waist Belt £98 at Reiss Reiss' taupe Beatrix waist belt combines smooth leather and supple suede in a double-strap design. It's secured with a gold-toned buckle fastening and would look beautiful with other neutral tones, as well as contrasting against pastels or bright hues. Next Chocolate Brown Corset Belt £22 at Next You can also get this affordable belt in black and it's got a gold-toned buckle detail at the front and fastens with poppers at the back. Throw on with flowy dresses or shirts to give more structure to your outfits.

The watercolour-esque design made it very striking yet it had a softness to it compared to other patterns like polka dots or stripes. If you’re someone who isn’t quite sure how to style patterns, I’d recommend taking a similar approach to the Duchess and picking an item that’s otherwise very simple. This helps to balance things out and make the item more wearable.

Duchess Sophie also kept the rest of her outfit very minimal for her meeting with President Ruto, though one accessory particularly caught my eye. She wore neutral heels, carried a matching woven clutch for a sense of cohesion and added a tan belt.

Belting your dresses is such an easy thing to do and yet the royal showed how much of a difference it can make to an ensemble. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s belt was chunky and featured a western-inspired silver buckle at the front.

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

It cinched in the waist of her frock and added extra structure and shaping which accentuated the feminine flair of the skirt too. The contrast between the leather and the flowy silk also made this outfit look very considered and polished.

We’ve seen Sophie wear the dress without a belt before and it was still beautiful. What else would you expect from a piece like this made by one of the best British clothing brands? Yet the belt worked so well and you can mix and match different ones to make your own dresses feel and look different depending on the occasion.

Leather designs are ultra chic and smart, whilst suede belts or raffia options are a little more casual, so it’s worth adding a style to your spring capsule wardrobe that would complement your signature outfits best.

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

Like all the royals, the Duchess of Edinburgh tends to either stick with smart-casual outfits or go very formal. She looked so sophisticated for Day 1 of her two-day visit to Kenya, which will celebrate the role of women in peace-building, growth and security. As well as meeting with President Ruto, Duchess Sophie went to Kazuri Beads.

Kazuri Beads’ skilled female artisans make handcrafted jewellery and the Duchess was pictured looking at their pieces and trying on a pair of earrings. She also spoke about how creative skills can help to foster economic independence.