Duchess Sophie's landscape dress has always been a work of art - but this accessory takes it to another level on Kenya trip
She showed a simple way to switch up the look of your favourite dresses with a chunky belt whilst on her two-day visit
Duchess Sophie has been busy this month and after spending two days in Somalia she’s just arrived in Kenya where she was greeted by President William Ruto wearing what I can only describe as a work of art. I mean this quite literally, as whilst her shirt dress had a very timeless shape, the print running all over it was like a unique watercolour painting.
We’ve seen the Duchess of Edinburgh in this stunning Suzannah London Dolce Vita piece before and the detail is incredible, with the landscape including earthy greens and browns. The top of the dress was a very pale pink - a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 - and had birds flying in silhouette.
Sophie’s frock featured a neat collared neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a fit-and-flare shape with delicate pleats in the skirt.
The watercolour-esque design made it very striking yet it had a softness to it compared to other patterns like polka dots or stripes. If you’re someone who isn’t quite sure how to style patterns, I’d recommend taking a similar approach to the Duchess and picking an item that’s otherwise very simple. This helps to balance things out and make the item more wearable.
Duchess Sophie also kept the rest of her outfit very minimal for her meeting with President Ruto, though one accessory particularly caught my eye. She wore neutral heels, carried a matching woven clutch for a sense of cohesion and added a tan belt.
Belting your dresses is such an easy thing to do and yet the royal showed how much of a difference it can make to an ensemble. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s belt was chunky and featured a western-inspired silver buckle at the front.
It cinched in the waist of her frock and added extra structure and shaping which accentuated the feminine flair of the skirt too. The contrast between the leather and the flowy silk also made this outfit look very considered and polished.
We’ve seen Sophie wear the dress without a belt before and it was still beautiful. What else would you expect from a piece like this made by one of the best British clothing brands? Yet the belt worked so well and you can mix and match different ones to make your own dresses feel and look different depending on the occasion.
Leather designs are ultra chic and smart, whilst suede belts or raffia options are a little more casual, so it’s worth adding a style to your spring capsule wardrobe that would complement your signature outfits best.
Like all the royals, the Duchess of Edinburgh tends to either stick with smart-casual outfits or go very formal. She looked so sophisticated for Day 1 of her two-day visit to Kenya, which will celebrate the role of women in peace-building, growth and security. As well as meeting with President Ruto, Duchess Sophie went to Kazuri Beads.
Kazuri Beads’ skilled female artisans make handcrafted jewellery and the Duchess was pictured looking at their pieces and trying on a pair of earrings. She also spoke about how creative skills can help to foster economic independence.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
