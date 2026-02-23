Gillian Anderson wears one of her favourite dress designers to the BAFTAs, but it's the colour that fans can't stop talking about

Gillian Anderson is well-versed in red carpet dressing, often making the best dressed lists, and the star regularly relies on fashion designer Roksanda for those big award season moments, and the BAFTAs 2026 was no different.

Wearing a gorgeous purple gown from Roksanda’s Spring 2026 show, it was the dress's bold, artistic brushstroke pattern that really caught my eye. Coupled with a simple silhouette, the contemporary design was a fresh take on print, and the hand-painted black brushstrokes, on a rich purple base, were a masterclass in reworking the red carpet for the modern day.

Fans of both Gillian and her stylist, Martha Ward, were quick to comment on the purple colourway, with one writing on Martha’s Instagram, “I'm absolutely in love with the dress. She can wear any colour, but I never would have thought that purple could shine so perfectly.” While another said, “The dress made me gasp!” And purple love hearts could be found all across her comments section, proving just how much her fans had fallen for the look.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shop Purple Gowns

This distinctive colour might not yet have taken off as a must-have hue, but there’s no denying that it’s just as chic as any of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

Gillian makes the colour feel incredibly wearable, not only because the silhouette of her dress is so simple and therefore does not overpower the bold hue, but also because the pattern of her dress incorporates grounding black tones.

With this rich, complementary shade, the purple is left feeling much more understated and can be easily styled with black accessories, whether that’s pumps, ballet flats or any of the styles we’re seeing take off as spring/summer shoe trends 2026, like a pair of jazz shoes or peep-toe heels.