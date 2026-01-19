I'm calling it now, Zara Tindall's bubblegum-pink midi dress will be her go-to summer outfit

There are many royal outfits that only really get brought out for ultra formal occasions, but others strike the perfect balance between being smart and wearable. As a non-working royal, Zara Tindall nails this second style all the time and as soon as I laid eyes on her bubblegum-pink midi dress, I knew this wouldn’t be a one hit wonder look.

She’s been out in Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival and dazzled in a Broderie Anglaise frock for the Raceday at Gold Coast Turf Club. When Zara’s at home in the UK she’s loyal to some of the best British clothing brands like Fairfax & Favor and LK Bennett, but she loves championing Australian designers when she’s there.

This pink dress was by Rebecca Vallance and one of the reasons I suspect this will be a 2026 go-to frock for Zara is how many times she’s re-worn her pieces to events.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Shop Broderie Anglaise Dresses

Nobody's Child Broderie Anglaise Marla Dress £60/$116 (was £150/$288) at Nobody's Child With the code EXTRA15 you can currently get an extra 15% off this beautiful pink dress and it's exactly the kind of style that would make a lovely garden party, wedding guest or party outfit. It's got a round-neck, button-down front and tie-waist belt. Hobbs White Rosanna Broderie Dress £139/$196 (was £169/$355) at Hobbs You can't go wrong with a white dress for spring/summer and this is one of the most classic shade pairings with Broderie Anglaise. This design is made from breathable cotton and is fully lined, with a tiered skirt. All in Favor Broderie Anglaise Dress £56.91/$74 at Nordstrom Available in two other colours too, this Broderie Anglaise midi dress is a gorgeous option if you've been inspired by Zara Tindall's style. The periwinkle tone is stunning and it features princess seams and shirred sides for shaping.

Shop Versatile Accessories

Miss Lulu Crossbody Clutch Bag £12.99/$17.40 (was £17.99/$24.10) at Amazon This affordable clutch comes with a crossbody strap so you can switch up how you wear it. There are so many other colours to choose from and it has a magnetic button closure. It's big enough for your daily essentials without being bulky. M&S Suede Kitten Heel Slingbacks £50/$97.99 at M&S Crafted from plush suede and set on an elegant mid-height kitten heel, these slingbacks are a lovely addition to anyone's shoe collection. The pointed toe creates a sleek silhouette and they also come in light grey and chocolate brown. Toms Alpargata Slip-On Espadrilles £51.80/$69.60 (was £70/$94.05) at Amazon The Duchess of Edinburgh owns these espadrilles and they're a great alternative to wedge or heeled styles which Zara tends to wear in spring/summer. They still give you some elevation thanks to the platform. They're slip-on style and come in various different colours, with the classic jute detailing.

These dresses are staples in her collection and the Kitsu High-Neck Midi Dress is a new-season style that oozes femininity. The neckline is adorned with rose detailing and the short puffed sleeves and hemline are scallop-trimmed.

As it’s made from cotton, it’s also very breathable and this would make it an excellent choice for Zara to wear to summer occasions like Ascot or royal Garden Parties. The bright pink tone won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, though it brings a sense of fun.

Blush pink is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 if you’re looking for something more understated. Broderie Anglaise designs like this are always popular in the warmer months and the delicate cut-outs elevate simple silhouettes into something more formal.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Before long we’ll be in wedding season again and a dress like Zara’s would be the perfect wedding guest outfit and something you could easily wear again to different occasions. For the Magic Millions Raceday, the King’s niece paired her frock with metallic court shoe heels, a cream Valextra leather clutch and a wide-brimmed hat.

Her square-frame sunglasses finished off the ensemble and the royals’ way of styling bright colours shouldn’t be underestimated. They’re the pros when it comes to making vivid tones look elegant and their trick is keeping the rest of the outfit minimal.

If they’re wearing a bold dress, nine times out of ten their bags, shoes and jacket will be neutral which helps to balance things. Metallics seem like they’re statement, yet gold or silver accessories go with just as much as white, black or brown and add a bit more glamour if you’re attending a special event.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

When she’s wearing pink, Zara Tindall favours white, very pale pink or metallic accessories and we’ve seen this before at occasions such as Easter in 2023 when she wore a fuchsia long-sleeved dress with a pastel pink hat, bag and shoes. In Australia the feel of her outfit was slightly more casual and her husband Mike even coordinated his pocket square to her dress.

The couple looked to be thoroughly enjoying the Magic Millions Raceday on 17th January and the carnival ended on 19th January. This means they might be back in the UK very soon but if my prediction comes true, this won’t be the last we see of Zara’s bubblegum-pink dress.