Zara Tindall hits the beach in style - her comfy espadrilles and floral midi have us dreaming of summer

Nothing beats the winter blues like jetting off on a sunny getaway and this is exactly what Zara Tindall does in January as she heads Down Under for the Magic Millions racing events. Whilst we’re wrapping up warm and wondering what to wear in the snow (if it returns!), she’s been stepping out in some sensational warm-weather outfits.

I might not have a holiday planned at the moment, but even if you’re looking ahead to spring, Zara is a great source of style inspiration and her floral midi and espadrilles would work at home or abroad. She and her husband Mike hit the beach as this year’s Magic Millions kicked off and the equestrian royal wore a flowy floral midi by Aje.

Nobody's Child Floral Satin Maxi Dress £120/$235 at Nobody's Child Also available in pink, this pastel midi dress is covered with a subtle botanical pattern and is made from stunning satin. There are delicate buttons running up the front to the sweeping V-neckline and the waist is panelled. Pair with espadrilles or heels depending on the occasion. Phase Eight Pink Anabella Midi Dress £179/$395 at Phase Eight Ideal as a wedding or party outfit, this dress from Phase Eight screams sophistication. It has a shirt collar and three quarter length sleeves, with a tie-waist belt. It's designed in a soft, slightly sheer fabric and the floral print on the skirt and bodice immediately draws the eye. GAP DÔEN Pintuck Floral Midi Dress £36/$89.97 (was £120/$148) at GAP Currently on sale, this flowy midi dress is a little more casual compared to Zara's frock and can be styled with everything from sandals to heels or trainers. It's part of the GAP x DÔEN collection and is made from cotton with a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Toms Alpargata Slip-On Espadrilles £51.80/$69.60 (was £70/$94.05) at Amazon The Duchess of Edinburgh owns these espadrilles and they're a great alternative to wedge or heeled styles, and still give you some elevation thanks to the platform. They're slip-on style and come in various different colours, with the classic jute detailing. Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Wedges £139/$220 at Penelope Chilvers Made with durable leather uppers and jute heels, these wedges are a gorgeous option for holidays and spring/summer. The metallic gold shade is a little different to the white and cream espadrilles you often see, and is remarkably versatile. The strap helps to keep them secure on your feet. LK Bennett Marissa Cream Espadrilles £189/$340 at LK Bennett Crafted from luxurious soft leather, these espadrilles have a rounded toe, ankle strap and a canvas back, as well as the jute heel. They're a style you know will never go out of fashion and can be worn with everything from dresses to shorts and camis.

Whilst she frequently champions the best British clothing brands when she's in the UK, Zara is known for flying the flag for Australian fashion on the Gold Coast and this dress was a classic shirt-style frock. It featured a neat collar, short sleeves and a tie belt that added extra definition to the waist.

Utility pockets on the bodice were a fun way to balance the femininity of the botanical print. Pops of yellow, blue and dusty pink really popped against the white background and the watercolour design gave the dress a dreamy, subtle quality. My winter capsule wardrobe is full of knitwear and layering pieces, but as warmer days tentatively edge nearer, this kind of outfit is what I’m eager to wear.

It’s not so lightweight that you could only style it in truly scorching temperatures and with the addition of a blazer or suede jacket, this would be beautiful. In Australia, the King’s niece could embrace summery style pairings and reached for espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

They’re a go-to shoe option for so many royals in spring/summer and these ones were the same Tommy Hilfiger design Zara wore to the polo last year. They won’t be everyone’s idea of beach attire because of the heel height, though if you weren’t walking on sand, espadrilles like this are a lovely stiletto alternative.

A block heel is sturdier and if you choose a pair with an ankle strap like Zara’s, you feel extra secure in them. Wedge designs are another great option and the jute material of espadrilles brings an instant relaxed, summery feel to an ensemble.

She coordinated her handbag to her shoes, going for a textured clutch with a handy top handle strap. A pale cream hat and a pair of drop earrings completed Zara’s beachy outfit and with a change of headwear to something more formal, she could easily re-wear this look to events in the royal calendar like Ascot in June or Wimbledon in July.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The hat and comfy platform espadrilles might also get several more chances to shine during Zara and Mike’s time in Queensland. They are Magic Millions Ambassadors and are typically there for most of the Magic Millions Carnival.

Already, the royal will take home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne and she took to the saddle in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup. The couple are also set to sell four yearlings and attend the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw.