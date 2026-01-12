Jump to category:
Back To Top

Zara Tindall hits the beach in style - her comfy espadrilles and floral midi have us dreaming of summer

She's swapped the UK winter for sunny Australia and this elegant outfit is perfect for getaways and warmer days ahead

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Zara Tindall attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

Nothing beats the winter blues like jetting off on a sunny getaway and this is exactly what Zara Tindall does in January as she heads Down Under for the Magic Millions racing events. Whilst we’re wrapping up warm and wondering what to wear in the snow (if it returns!), she’s been stepping out in some sensational warm-weather outfits.

I might not have a holiday planned at the moment, but even if you’re looking ahead to spring, Zara is a great source of style inspiration and her floral midi and espadrilles would work at home or abroad. She and her husband Mike hit the beach as this year’s Magic Millions kicked off and the equestrian royal wore a flowy floral midi by Aje.

Shop Floral Dresses Like Zara's

Shop Espadrilles

Whilst she frequently champions the best British clothing brands when she's in the UK, Zara is known for flying the flag for Australian fashion on the Gold Coast and this dress was a classic shirt-style frock. It featured a neat collar, short sleeves and a tie belt that added extra definition to the waist.

Utility pockets on the bodice were a fun way to balance the femininity of the botanical print. Pops of yellow, blue and dusty pink really popped against the white background and the watercolour design gave the dress a dreamy, subtle quality. My winter capsule wardrobe is full of knitwear and layering pieces, but as warmer days tentatively edge nearer, this kind of outfit is what I’m eager to wear.

It’s not so lightweight that you could only style it in truly scorching temperatures and with the addition of a blazer or suede jacket, this would be beautiful. In Australia, the King’s niece could embrace summery style pairings and reached for espadrille wedges.

Zara Tindall attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith&#039;s Lawn on June 22, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

They’re a go-to shoe option for so many royals in spring/summer and these ones were the same Tommy Hilfiger design Zara wore to the polo last year. They won’t be everyone’s idea of beach attire because of the heel height, though if you weren’t walking on sand, espadrilles like this are a lovely stiletto alternative.

A block heel is sturdier and if you choose a pair with an ankle strap like Zara’s, you feel extra secure in them. Wedge designs are another great option and the jute material of espadrilles brings an instant relaxed, summery feel to an ensemble.

She coordinated her handbag to her shoes, going for a textured clutch with a handy top handle strap. A pale cream hat and a pair of drop earrings completed Zara’s beachy outfit and with a change of headwear to something more formal, she could easily re-wear this look to events in the royal calendar like Ascot in June or Wimbledon in July.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The hat and comfy platform espadrilles might also get several more chances to shine during Zara and Mike’s time in Queensland. They are Magic Millions Ambassadors and are typically there for most of the Magic Millions Carnival.

Already, the royal will take home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne and she took to the saddle in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup. The couple are also set to sell four yearlings and attend the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top