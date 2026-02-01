Duchess Sophie, Kate and Carole Middleton all own this comfy shoe style - and it's a versatile failsafe for spring

As someone who’s a big fan of boots, my shoe collection is distinctly lacking in comfy, wearable options and it won’t be long before these are what I really want to be wearing. There are so many spring/summer shoe trends emerging for 2026 already but Duchess Sophie is the latest royal to invest in a particular style that’s far more classic.

She stepped out in the Penelope Chilvers Gamine shoes in tan suede for a visit to the University of Surrey on 28th January and as soon as I saw them, I thought of Kate and Carole Middleton. The Princess of Wales and her mum have Emmy London Josie block heels and Carole’s pair is a very similar shade to Sophie’s shoes.

Kate just wore chocolate-toned higher Josies for a day of engagements in Northern England and if these recent appearances are telling me anything, it’s that tan or brown shoes are a must for spring as an alternative to black.

(Image credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Tan Shoes For Spring

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s Gamine shoes are sadly almost sold out right now, having dropped to £66 in sale, though that doesn’t stop me from admiring their timeless design. They have a mid-height block heel that adds elevation whilst still being sturdy and comfy to wear in the day.

Tan and suede are an unbeatable combination too, as the warm undertones of the colour complements the softness of the material. Plus, as a neutral, tan works with pretty much any outfit and looks especially gorgeous with lighter hues whilst black can look too stark.

This is great news as we edge towards a new season, as many of the big fashion colour trends for spring/summer 2026 are either pastel or bright. Tan itself is set to have a real moment this year and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, thinks it’s an easy shade to incorporate into outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"Whilst it's a much softer alternative to black, it's also really easy to work into your wardrobe. Tan shoes will work with everything from black and white outfits, to colours like burgundy and khaki. The blocky heel on Sophie's style is much more manageable than a stiletto, too," she explains.

The Duchess styled her shoes with a dark green tailored suit and a purple satin shirt - an unusual colour combination she’s loved for years. Carole Middleton’s tan suede Emmy London heels got two outings in summer 2024 and she wore them with two different floral dresses to Wimbledon.

You can never go wrong with neutral shoes, especially when you’re wearing patterns which immediately draw the eye.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Hodgson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Something like Carole’s ensemble would be wonderful for a wedding or a summer event like Ascot or, as she proved, Wimbledon. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales’s block heeled suede shoes were styled in a more tonal, formal way on 27th January.

She wore chocolate brown Josies with a higher heel that had a very leg-elongating effect, and paired them with a head-to-toe brown ensemble. These are just one of the many pairs of Josie heels owned by Kate and although the colour was darker than Carole’s shoes, it’s still equally wearable and a step away from black.

Even if block heels aren’t for you, brown or tan flat shoes like loafers or ballet pumps would finish off so many spring/summer outfits in an elegant way.