The sun's out, but I'm not quite ready for bare feet. These £27.99 H&M trainer-sandals are the perfect in-between shoe

Hybrid footwear is the spring/summer shoe trend for 2026, and H&M has just dropped the perfect early spring shoe, and it's even better now that the sun is shining.

The trainer-sandal is the latest design fusion to join the ranks, and if, like me, you're not quite ready for a bare foot, it's the ideal footwear choice for right now. Closed-toe, but strappy across the front, giving your feet space to breathe, the H&M trainer sandal costs just £27.99 and is available in a fashion-forward cream with metallic silver that is both stylish and exceptionally versatile.

Wearable with everything from your favourite jeans to tailoring or spring-ready dresses, the sandal-trainer fusion has quite a low profile that even gives a nod to other trending shoe silhouettes, such as ballet pumps and jazz shoes, for a really contemporary purchase.

Shop H&M’s Trainer Sandals

H&M Trainer Sandals £27.99 at H&M The combination of the cream and the metallic silver is so fresh and despite the added reflective detailing, this colour combination is so versatile, teaming with neutrals as well as bolder patterns. It's such a chic shoe.

Shop More Hybrid Shoes For Spring

M&S Ankle Tie Ballet Trainers £36 at M&S A blend between ballet pumps and trainers, these sporty flats have an open design across the top of the foot that makes them cool in the summer months. Shoppers say they are 'so comfortable' and 'feel expensive' despite their affordable price tag. H&M Suede Trainer-Style Mules £64.99 at H&M Blending the casual look of trainers with trending, slip-onmules, H&M have given us a great everyday shoe. You get the benefit of a closed-toe and a sporty design, plus the khaki hue feels very on trend too. M&S Suede Single Strap Mary Jane Trainers £50 at M&S In place of the closed-in, lace-up fastenings of trainers, these hybrid shoes have a single strap, inspired by Mary Janes. They're also made of real suede, with a low-profile design and comfy flat sole, making them sleek and versatile.

Hybrid styles have become one of the more surprising trainer trends for 2026, and this pair of H&M trainer-sandals is one of the most affordable and stylish I’ve come across.

The design of these unique shoes takes the open elements that make sandals breathable and cooling in the warm weather and adds a sportier, closed-toe finish. The cutout sections and the side and crossover straps add a sculptural feel to the shoe that is enhanced with the mixed fabrications and metallic and cream palette.

With a sleek, low-profile that isn't hugely dissimilar to ballet pumps, this is an extremely wearable shoe design that feels both athletic and pretty. Making it a great choice for a whole range of occasions.

A contrasting gum sole, mesh panel detailing and a striking, silver faux-leather fabric lend the shoes a sporty trainer-like look that still feels elevated. Regardless of whether your spring capsule wardrobe is dominated by dresses, jeans or tailoring, these shoes are guaranteed to add finesse and polish.