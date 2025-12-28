H&M just released a pair of leopard print trainers, and they remind me so much of Adidas Sambas
If you haven’t indulged in the leopard print trainer trend yet, these H&M shoes might just be your sign
Has any print dominated 2025 as much as leopard has? The animal print has found itself adorning nearly every wardrobe staple you can think of, bringing a neutral, versatile and playful touch to pieces with its timeless style.
Even trainers haven't escaped the big cat makeover, with one of our favourite executions of the trend used to update the classic, and much-loved Adidas Sambas. If you're already a leopard print aficionado, you'll have seen the iconic Samba OG shoes in leopard print, with their sporty silhouette, muted red laces and classic adidas stripe details. This version delivered a modern twist on the shoe that is already dominating trainer trends.
But if you haven’t already added them to your wardrobe, you’re in luck as H&M have just released its own take on the style in the form of these H&M trainers in brown leopard print. Offering a more subtle take on the sporty Samba look, not only do these high street shoes remind us of our favourite trainers, but they’re also one of the most affordable takes on the wider leopard print trainer trend that shows no sign of slowing down.
Shop H&M Leopard Print Trainers
Shop The Leopard Print Trainer Trend
And it's not just Adidas and H&M that are loving this look; we've seen a whole host of leopard print trainers on the market. Here are some of our favourite alternatives, and while this shoe has been popular this year, we still expect it to be a feature of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026.
When I saw these H&M trainers, I was pleased to see they hadn't sold out (yet). With the same sporty shape as the Sambas, if the £100 cost of the real deal feels too steep (believe me, I get it) then this is a brilliant alternative that delivers a similar look and feel, and in many ways, thanks to the lack of sporty stripes, the high-street iteration even feels a little bit more versatile.
The subtlety of the H&M pair, with no contrasting detail, delivers a little extra polish, meaning they're smart enough to give a cool edge to tailoring, as they don't feel overly sporty.
Reminiscent of the iconic Adidas shoe, these H&M trainers also play into the maximalist trainer trend, which has been one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025 and is showing no signs of slowing down. Brands like Puma, Converse and Gola have all thrown their own leopard print trainers into the mix, with sporty silhouettes given a fashion-forward flair by the statement print.
Wearable with everything from all-black to denim outfits, and even with this season's must-have chocolate shape, a pair of leopard print trainers will instantly jazz up a smart casual outfit, or give a cool edge to formal silhouettes.
Whether you go for a branded pair or snap up the sleek H&M trainers that shoppers have called ‘so comfy,’ you’re sure to find an easy and versatile pair of shoes in them that will see you through the season in style.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
