I was hesitant to try the cowboy boot trend – until I found the Fairfax & Favor Rockingham boots

If you’ve been following the spring/summer 2026 shoe trends or the fashion trends of the past year, you’ll have noticed that cowboy boots have steadily become a wardrobe must-have. Part of the rising interest in all things bohemian, cowboy boots romanticise the wild west whilst leaning into the free-spirited aesthetic of the 70s.

However, if you've hesitated to try this style, you're not alone. Although I love the look, I've felt rather hesitant to go all-in with overt cowboy boot styles, apprehensive that they would overhaul my own aesthetic and be tricky to wear. However, after spotting the luxurious Rockingham Boots by British clothing brand Fairfax & Favor I was sold.

Bridging the gap between elevated yet Western-inspired, the design of these suede boots offers the perfect introduction to this trend, which is why I immediately popped them on my wishlist last December and was lucky enough to get my hands on them shortly after.

Shop Fairfax & Favor Rockingham Boots

Fairfax & Favor Rockingham Mid Calf - Tan Suede £325 at Fairfax & Favor Offering an elevated way to embrace the cowboy aesthetic, these boots have subtle design features, including a pointed toe, a sturdy block heel and white stitching. They also feature gold hardware, a soft leather lining and padded insoles for extra comfort. They have an easy slip-on design and a side zip that sits discreetly in the interior of the leg.

These are some of the best mid-height boots I've worn in terms of versatility; their slim silhouette means that they sit neatly underneath flared denim jeans (a personal favourite of mine) or even your best wide-leg jeans, too. By styling them underneath trousers, you achieve a whole new look, and they appear almost like ankle boots.

Equally, they team well with skirts and dresses, especially midi-length styles that show off their full design. And I've even worn them as part of my date night outfits with my smart boucle pannelled skirt from Saint & Sofia and lightweight knit.

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Their supple tanned suede colour is also a versatile choice, pairing well with plenty of shades. From the brighter, more vibrant tones that we're spotting as part of the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026 to the darker, richer hues that have been dominating this passing season, including warm browns and earthy greens.

In terms of comfort, they're reassuringly wearable; the block heel is a sturdy alternative to a stiletto, offering you extra height with little to no discomfort, and they feel supportive through the foot. These are the kind of boots that you can walk in all day, which makes them a smart investment piece, as well as a stylish choice.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Although the price point is a little more than your average high-street pair of boots, Fairfax & Favor are renowned for their quality and long-lasting designs, and they are frequently favoured by Royalty including Zara Tindell. They are also individually handmade in Portugal, so you know the production process is the best it can be, and the fabric is sustainably sourced suede.

Western-accented boots, for me, are the easiest way to tap into the cowboy boot trend whilst still curating a smart look. These boots feel wearable due to their sleek silhouette and design, making them slot into almost any outfit. You can find other boots with subtle Western nods on the high street too, just look for contrast stitching, pointed-toe silhouettes and block heels to channel this subtle cowboy-boot aesthetic.

Shop similar styles

I don't say this lightly, but these have genuinely become my forever boots. They're the pair I instinctively reach for on days when I want my smart-casual outfits to feel more polished or if I'm heading out for a fancy dinner reservation, and they also work with more laid-back outfits, including denim. Not only that, but their quality is evident in every part of them, from the supple suede exterior to the shiny light gold hardware and padded insoles.

So if you're keen to embrace the cowboy boot trend but are looking for a more refined style that will transition from season to season and from changing dresscodes, these boots are worth considering.