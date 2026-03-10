Gillian Anderson’s new job at M&S is all about compliments – and her ageless style deserves plenty

After much speculation, actress Gillian Anderson has officially been announced as M&S's first official Chief Compliments Officer (CCO), marking a new and exciting chapter for the British clothing brand. So naturally, we're all wondering, what does this mean for the brand and M&S shoppers?

Essentially, Gillian Anderson's role is to spread joy and positivity, and to compliment M&S customers and employees. She says, "A simple compliment can genuinely boost confidence and change how someone feels all day, so as CCO, I’m here to help make those moments more commonplace". With M&S's new Spring 2026 womenswear collection launching this week, there couldn't be better timing.

M&S have been receiving plenty of compliments itself in recent seasons for its contemporary yet wearable collections, and this collaboration celebrates mid-life dressing. And Gillian Anderson's personal style is something that we can all take inspiration from. Fans will also be happy to know that she'll be highlighting her favourite designs from the brand in upcoming content.

(Image credit: M&S)

This decision from M&S is based on simple statistics about how confident shoppers feel when they receive a genuine compliment. Research revealed that 62% of people feel happier when they receive a compliment, and 8% don't receive any at all. M&S is aiming to change that by championing positivity. Gillian's role is to help encourage connection, positivity and the joy that fashion can bring.

Photographed for several shots in the new campaign, Gillian can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress styled with slingback stiletto heels and simple gold hoop earrings. Keeping to the sharp, boardroom theme, other pictures reveal her wearing a tailored navy waistcoat with matching linen trousers – very office chic.

Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director for Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, says, "Welcoming Gillian Anderson as our first ever Chief Compliments Officer is a major moment for M&S. She’s here to showcase our brilliant womenswear, spark joy and champion the power of a great compliment – and we couldn’t be more excited!"

Over the years, Gillian's style has evolved to have a classic, timeless quality that endures shifting trends. From her red-carpet looks to her off-duty attire, her personal style feels true to her. She's someone that we frequently draw inspiration from, which is why she is the perfect person for this collaboration.

Gillian talks about her relationship with clothes and fashion, stating, "Having spent my career playing women in positions of power, complexity and contradiction, I’ve become very deliberate about how I dress so when someone pays me a compliment it means a lot."

"Not necessarily because it’s about how I look, but because I dress in a way that feels honest to who I am and when someone recognises that, it is affirming. Hearing something genuinely nice, especially about what you’re wearing, can change the way you carry yourself, whether you’re on a red carpet or doing the school run. And that boost shouldn’t be rare.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we are anticipating the launch of M&S Spring 2026 collection later this week, we've rounded up some of the current M&S womenswear items that channel Gillian Anderson's timeless style – and pieces that we think would see the compliments roll in.

A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) A photo posted by on

This campaign also features a short advert with Anderson on her first day in her new role, which will be released tomorrow, 11th March. In the video, she will be seen “giving style compliments to women wearing the designs, set to the track of Oh Yeah by Yello”. But what comes next? According to M&S, there will be a series of social media content featuring the actress over the upcoming season.