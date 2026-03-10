Gillian Anderson’s new job at M&S is all about compliments – and her ageless style deserves plenty
M&S's first official Chief Compliments Officer Gillian Anderson is spreading joy, connection and positivity through fashion - LOVE THAT
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
After much speculation, actress Gillian Anderson has officially been announced as M&S's first official Chief Compliments Officer (CCO), marking a new and exciting chapter for the British clothing brand. So naturally, we're all wondering, what does this mean for the brand and M&S shoppers?
Essentially, Gillian Anderson's role is to spread joy and positivity, and to compliment M&S customers and employees. She says, "A simple compliment can genuinely boost confidence and change how someone feels all day, so as CCO, I’m here to help make those moments more commonplace". With M&S's new Spring 2026 womenswear collection launching this week, there couldn't be better timing.
M&S have been receiving plenty of compliments itself in recent seasons for its contemporary yet wearable collections, and this collaboration celebrates mid-life dressing. And Gillian Anderson's personal style is something that we can all take inspiration from. Fans will also be happy to know that she'll be highlighting her favourite designs from the brand in upcoming content.Article continues below
Shop Gillian's M&S Campaign Pieces
This bodycon dress is a versatile addition to your spring capsule wardrobe. It features a comfortable stretch fabric, a flattering high-neck and mid-length design that would pair perfectly with knee-high boots, slingback heels or even open-toe sandals.
Looking for smart-casual outfit ideas? This linen waistcoat is the kind of staple that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Style with laid-back denim for a relaxed feel or with the matching linen trousers for a work-ready look.
This decision from M&S is based on simple statistics about how confident shoppers feel when they receive a genuine compliment. Research revealed that 62% of people feel happier when they receive a compliment, and 8% don't receive any at all. M&S is aiming to change that by championing positivity. Gillian's role is to help encourage connection, positivity and the joy that fashion can bring.
Photographed for several shots in the new campaign, Gillian can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress styled with slingback stiletto heels and simple gold hoop earrings. Keeping to the sharp, boardroom theme, other pictures reveal her wearing a tailored navy waistcoat with matching linen trousers – very office chic.
Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director for Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, says, "Welcoming Gillian Anderson as our first ever Chief Compliments Officer is a major moment for M&S. She’s here to showcase our brilliant womenswear, spark joy and champion the power of a great compliment – and we couldn’t be more excited!"
Over the years, Gillian's style has evolved to have a classic, timeless quality that endures shifting trends. From her red-carpet looks to her off-duty attire, her personal style feels true to her. She's someone that we frequently draw inspiration from, which is why she is the perfect person for this collaboration.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Gillian talks about her relationship with clothes and fashion, stating, "Having spent my career playing women in positions of power, complexity and contradiction, I’ve become very deliberate about how I dress so when someone pays me a compliment it means a lot."
"Not necessarily because it’s about how I look, but because I dress in a way that feels honest to who I am and when someone recognises that, it is affirming. Hearing something genuinely nice, especially about what you’re wearing, can change the way you carry yourself, whether you’re on a red carpet or doing the school run. And that boost shouldn’t be rare.”
Although we are anticipating the launch of M&S Spring 2026 collection later this week, we've rounded up some of the current M&S womenswear items that channel Gillian Anderson's timeless style – and pieces that we think would see the compliments roll in.
Shop Gillian's Style
Prepare for the warmer months ahead with this beautiful white linen blazer. It's designed with a relaxed, longline fit that makes it a handy layering piece. Wear as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit this spring, and finish off the look with some leather flats.
Already a customer favourite, we predict this denim shirt dress will sell out fast. The ultimate choice on days you're searching "what should I wear today?", a denim dress can be worn in plenty of versatile ways.
Add a pop of colour to your spring outfits with this faux-leather crossbody bag. It features a slouchy soft design and a practical slip pocket compartment. The vivid red tone aligns perfectly with the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
M&S is the place to browse if you're looking for the best wide-leg jeans, and this mid-wash pair are worth your attention. Not only do they look the part, but they are made from soft stretch denim for easy wear.
Embrace sunshine yellow this spring with this bright smock dress. It features a flattering empire-waist and long floaty sleeves; you could even wear this as one of the best wedding guest dresses.
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
This campaign also features a short advert with Anderson on her first day in her new role, which will be released tomorrow, 11th March. In the video, she will be seen “giving style compliments to women wearing the designs, set to the track of Oh Yeah by Yello”. But what comes next? According to M&S, there will be a series of social media content featuring the actress over the upcoming season.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.