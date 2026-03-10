Margot Robbie's 2-in-1 bob and fringe transformation makes her hair look twice as thick

We are always excited to see a celebrity hair transformation - and Margot Robbie just combined not one but two huge changes in one chic cut.

Whether you're scouring the 2026 hair trends to inspire your next big chop or simply want to live vicariously through the style updates of the A-list, it's undeniably fun to see familiar faces stepping out with a brand new look.

Especially when said new look is a dramatic departure from their usual style, and one that would flatter us mere mortals, too. Enter Margot Robbie's latest cut, which we're dubbing the 'lived-in lob.'

Why Margot Robbie's 'lived in lob' is so flattering for fine hair

Margot has been a master of method hairstyling on the promotional trail for Wuthering Heights - wearing flowing waves and braids in line with the film's gothic-romantic feel.

But now the actor and producer has cast off those 18th-century shackles and popped up at Chanel's Autumn-Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week with an ultra-chic new look. One that, by our estimation, is the shortest she's ever worn.

The new look combines a sharply-cut yet tousled long bob hairstyle (aka lob), a broken-up fringe, and a flipped-over side parting - all of which combine to create a seriously thick-looking and voluminous 'do.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images))

While the man behind Robbie's cosy bob-esque chop, Cervando Maldonado, and her hairstylist for the Chanel show, Bryce Scarlett, have not revealed their styling secrets, these would be our go-to buys to recreate this look:

Suffice to say, Robbie's new look is ticking all the boxes for us. This longer 'lob' length is extremely flattering, particularly for those who fancy trying a trendy bob hairstyle but may not want to go too short.

The combination of a very blunt edge to the cut and a lived-in and tousled texture is an absolute masterclass in making finer hair types look thick and full.

Now, shall we talk about the fact that this is not just a bob, but a banged bob? This mid-weight yet piecey texture is a clever and flattering way to try a fringe without committing to an extremely high-maintenance, full fringe.

Now that spring is in the air, we're as keen to shake off our same-old, same-old hairstyles as we are our big winter coats. And this cool yet wearable cut has gone straight to the top of our inspiration board.