Margot Robbie's 2-in-1 bob and fringe transformation makes her hair look twice as thick
The actor swapped flowing waves for her shortest ever style - and it's so flattering for fine hair
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We are always excited to see a celebrity hair transformation - and Margot Robbie just combined not one but two huge changes in one chic cut.
Whether you're scouring the 2026 hair trends to inspire your next big chop or simply want to live vicariously through the style updates of the A-list, it's undeniably fun to see familiar faces stepping out with a brand new look.
Especially when said new look is a dramatic departure from their usual style, and one that would flatter us mere mortals, too. Enter Margot Robbie's latest cut, which we're dubbing the 'lived-in lob.'Article continues below
Why Margot Robbie's 'lived in lob' is so flattering for fine hair
Margot has been a master of method hairstyling on the promotional trail for Wuthering Heights - wearing flowing waves and braids in line with the film's gothic-romantic feel.
But now the actor and producer has cast off those 18th-century shackles and popped up at Chanel's Autumn-Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week with an ultra-chic new look. One that, by our estimation, is the shortest she's ever worn.
The new look combines a sharply-cut yet tousled long bob hairstyle (aka lob), a broken-up fringe, and a flipped-over side parting - all of which combine to create a seriously thick-looking and voluminous 'do.
While the man behind Robbie's cosy bob-esque chop, Cervando Maldonado, and her hairstylist for the Chanel show, Bryce Scarlett, have not revealed their styling secrets, these would be our go-to buys to recreate this look:
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Easy waves
One of the best curlers for fine hair, this is easily the fastest way to create Robbie's lived-in, tousled texture. What this tool lacks in portability, it more than makes up for in foolproof styling ability. Just clamp a few times over each section and go!
Smooth and set
Our beauty editor's favourite air-dry cream smooths frizz, adds shine, and makes any style you create stick around. Naturally textured hair types can just smooth this through and air-dry. If you're poker straight, try twirling strands around your fingers as they dry.
Parting flip trick
Flipping your parting over to a different side is an incredibly simple way to create root lift and volume with a bob or lob like this. Run the long side of this tail comb backwards from hairline to crown and use the comb to 'flick' the hair over.
Suffice to say, Robbie's new look is ticking all the boxes for us. This longer 'lob' length is extremely flattering, particularly for those who fancy trying a trendy bob hairstyle but may not want to go too short.
The combination of a very blunt edge to the cut and a lived-in and tousled texture is an absolute masterclass in making finer hair types look thick and full.
Now, shall we talk about the fact that this is not just a bob, but a banged bob? This mid-weight yet piecey texture is a clever and flattering way to try a fringe without committing to an extremely high-maintenance, full fringe.
Now that spring is in the air, we're as keen to shake off our same-old, same-old hairstyles as we are our big winter coats. And this cool yet wearable cut has gone straight to the top of our inspiration board.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.