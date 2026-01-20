Jessie Buckley's side-swept crop proves the pixie haircut is more versatile and low-fuss than you might think

Now is a great time to be growing out a pixie cut, as 2026 is welcoming slightly longer and softer takes on the look - and Jessie Buckley has just delivered a styling masterclass with her own side-swept trim.

Pixie cuts, like bobs, are very in-demand right now, but this cut also comes with a high-maintenance reputation. Frequent trims are key to keeping that cropped length just so, unless you're willing to embrace the different stages that come with growing it out. Thankfully, for anyone currently caught in what feels like an awkward length or those contemplating the cut but don't want to go too short right off the bat, the 2026 hair trends predict a rise in softer, more airy iterations. Intentional 'piecey' texture is in, as is having just enough length to tuck behind your ears.

We can already see proof of the trend both on and off the red carpet, with the likes of Jessie Buckley demonstrating just how chic and versatile it can be. In fact, if you're struggling to style your pixie or just need some new inspo, Buckley's latest side-swept look is so simple and might just give you a fresh outlook on the popular but sometimes tricky haircut.

How Jessie Buckley makes a longer pixie cut feel laid-back but incredibly chic

Caught somewhere between a pixie cut and a short bob, Jessie Buckley's hair cuts off at the nape of her neck, while her front strands are just long enough to tuck (and stay) behind her ears. Now, you might think that this would be a slightly awkward length to style, compared to that of a bouncy Riviera bob, let's say, or a classic pixie - the sort you can either spike up or quickly smooth down - but Buckley makes it look just as versatile and polished, if not more so.

Stepping out on January 15th, Buckley wore her longer pixie with a side-parting, while her front strands were twisted out and away from her face, and tucked securely behind her ears. Her hair also boasted a soft, tousled texture, which, when combined with the parting, gives off an effortlessly cool, laid-back feel. The actor also paired the look with a crisp, white shirt and black sunglasses, which really complement her minimalistic 'do.

From our investigations, we suspect there's a hidden grip or a very strong gel holding her face framers at bay, but either way, this is such an easy styling solution - especially if you're wanting something that feels fresh and sophisticated.

As with last year's romantic-looking Dolce Vita Crop, this sort of soft, airy, and slightly longer pixie is set to be all the rage this year. So say goodbye to your 'outgrown' pixie and hello to your new and chic side-swept crop.

And in case you're looking for another way to wear your pixie, Jessie Buckley's 2026 Golden Globes hairstyle was similarly elevated. She paired a beautiful pastel blue, floral jacquard dress with a sleek and shiny 'do, once again parted at the side and with her front strands tucked behind her ears in an intentional but 'undone' way. Funnily enough, we also saw a lot of tucked bobs at the awards show, so clearly this little styling trick is on-trend.

Buckley's look was created by celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who shared that all Goldwell products had been used to create Buckley's glossy style, specifically the Straightening Balm, Smoothing Serum, Shaping & Finishing Spray and Mattifying Paste, along with the brand's Just Smooth shampoo and conditioner.

Recreate Jessie Buckley's effortless look

Kitsch Bobby Pin Set View at Amazon RRP: $5/ £6 Whether you're creating an elaborate updo or taking inspiration from Buckley's simple hair tuck moment, hairpins are always good to keep on hand. Opting for pins that are close to your hair colour will help them to blend in. Goldwell StyleSign Mattifying Paste View at Amazon RRP: $25.90/ £17.50 We know that Jessie Buckley's hair was styled using this mattifying and texturizing paste from Goldwell at the 2026 Golden Globes, so if you loved her look, this is a great product to add to your kit. It instantly tousles your strands and adds a chic messiness and fullness. Hair By Sam McKnight Self Control Hair Gel View at Sephora RRP: $29.04/£22 If you'd rather work with gel over any visible clips, this one from Hair By Sam McKnight promises to deliver shine and hold, whilst also conditioning your strands with ingredients like honeysuckle and Amaranthus seed extracts.

To recreate Buckley's chic look, we suggest parting your hair into the deep side part while it's still damp, and blow-drying to ensure it stays in place. Then, if your hair is long enough to add slight bends through it with either the best hair straighteners or best curlers for short hair, we recommend doing so. Or else you can use a texturising spray or mousse to recreate a similar, tousled look.

It then looks as though her front strands have been softly twisted and secured to the side, either using a thin grip or quite a heavy-duty gel. Personally, with think the former would be much easier - and offers a fun accessorising opportunity, perhaps with a tortoiseshell or metallic clip.