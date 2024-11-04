This chic, Italian-inspired haircut oozes power and is set to trend this winter

Inspired by suave-looking Italian businessmen, circa the 1960s, the Dolce Vita crop embodies confidence and effortless chic...

While the 2024 hair trends have already offered a plethora of fresh and stylish cuts (as well as reinventions of a few timeless favourites), it looks as though we'll be closing out this year with a sophisticated bang. Indeed, the winter hair trends are a gift to our strands, with bold and low-maintenance cuts set to enter the fray, along with subtle updates on some of autumn's colour trends. One style, however, has already distinguished itself as the chicest of the bunch by name alone. Coined the 'Dolce Vita' cut by trend forecaster Tom Smith (or 'The Hairvoyant,' as he's known in the biz), this look means business and promises to radiate power and elegance.

So, if you're looking to make a dramatic hair change this winter, or are perhaps seeking a new way to style your short crop, here's everything you need to know about this Italian-themed trim...

What is the Dolce Vita Crop?

Picture an Italian businessman from the 1960s, dressed in a dapper tailored suit with his hair swept back, strutting down the streets of Rome - that's pretty much the look this haircut seeks to capture.

As Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo explains, the Dolce Vita cut is indeed inspired by 'Italian Businessmen in the 60’s' and is a, "softly androgynous and power signalling style. Swept strictly off the face or softly tousled, this look is strong yet un-fussy."

Smith adds: "The silhouette is a strong and powerful groomed shape, like the fashions of Italian businessmen in the ’60s but the flow of the layers gives a romantic quality to it, which evokes the luxuriousness and elegance of La Dolce Vita. Together the look balances power and elegance with a femininity rooted in strength."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Swan Gallet/WWD)

The crop, whilst appearing fairly bold (especially for those currently sporting longer hair), is surprisingly versatile. Indeed, Smith describes it as being ideal for a practical and business-like look and, "for those wanting to be taken seriously," but it can also be softened, "and combined with a statement earring for a more high-fashion look."

How to request the Dolce Vita cut

As with all haircut trends, a reference picture is your best friend. If you find the perfect example of how you want your strands to look, show your hairdresser - they will then be able to discuss with you the best ways to achieve the trim, and how they can adapt it to suit your face shape and hair type.

Length-wise, you'll want to aim for the nape of your neck and have your hairstylist shape the strands around your face, so you can play with different partings and fringe styles. You also want to ensure that you have enough length to create soft waves - for a more tousled take on the style - and to be able to sweep it all back.

How to style the Dolce Vita cut

"For those who wish to show off their cheekbones," Smith says to, "tuck the length tightly behind the ears." This option works for both curly and straight strands, depending on how you've chosen to style it. If you're tempted by the tousled finish, we would recommend investing in one of the best curlers for short hair, as a specifically designed tool will allow for better control and easier styling.

Smith adds that tucking the hair back in this way is an "instant and effective way of lifting the cheekbones and face," whilst, "retaining a bit of length at the nape of the neck that is visible from the front also adds softness and can flatter the neckline nicely."

As for the other ways to wear this cut, Smith says, "Those who want to lift their face can sweep all the hair back with volume on top." To achieve this, Smith notes that, "It takes a foundation of product to keep the hair looking effortlessly swept off the face," and thus says to, "blow-dry clean, damp hair with a heat protecting volume spray, such as Olaplex Volumising Blow-dry Mist or evo Root Canal, brushing back from the face without any parting."

If you want added texture, "Use a straightening iron to add bends or flicks if required." Once dry, Smith recommends positioning the hair into place and a styling mist or powder, before finishing with a strong-hold hairspray - to set the strands firmly in place.

If you're new to short hair, where do you start?

If you have just committed to a dramatic chop and are at a loss for how to style your newly short strands, Smith has also shared a few pearls of wisdom for achieving this chic look: "If the hair is very soft and silky this shape can be hard to get used to, as it will tend to move around a lot. Prepping the hair with a volumising or styling spray when blow-drying and then following with a texture spray or styling powder on dry hair - particularly at the root area - will help encourage volume and give you control over how your hair sits, making sure it stays in place without looking like it’s set in place."

6 chic examples of the Dolce Vita hairstyle

1. Kristin Scott Thomas's swept-back Dolce Vita cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

Kristen Scott Thomas' hair is the perfect example of this chic look. It's voluminous and sleek, swept back at a slight angle to really accentuate and showcase Thomas' face-framing silver strands.

2. Janelle Monáe's sleek and short cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil)

If you're perhaps growing out a short pixie cut or favour a side-parting, take some cues from Janelle Monáe's sleek Met Gala look.

3. Florence Pugh's flicked-out look

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

For slightly longer lengths and the perfect evening look, Dune 2 actress, Florence Pugh's wet-look hairstyle is a chic take on this Dolce Vita hair trend.

4. Jamie Lee Curtis' voluminous short 'do

(Image credit: Getty Images/Sarah Morris/WireImage)

If you have a bob hairstyle (like that of the Bell Bottom bob) but still want to embrace this business-like style, adding a tousled texture to your hair and sweeping it back and away from your face - like Kristen Stewart's hair above - will afford a similarly elevated look.

5. Kristen Stewart's long, tousled style

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Another option for shorter, pixie cut-style hair, Jamie Lee Curtis' hair boasts volume and height and suits her silver strands so well. As Smith mentioned previously, a statement pair of earrings would offer a high-fashion feel to this look.