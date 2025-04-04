Keeley Hawes' tousled bob feels so Parisian - and is the perfect spring hair inspo
Say goodbye to super-sleek styles, as Keeley Hawes' ruffled bob is having a moment...
It's no secret the woman&home beauty team loves a bob - ultra-short, curly, with a fringe, you name it, we've likely talked and raved about it. This spring, one iteration, with its effortless waves and chic muss, has been overshadowing the rest and it belongs to Keeley Hawes.
As timeless hairstyles go, bobs are always a safe bet. Proof of which can be found on the list of 2025 hair trends, where, like last year (and the year before that), they take centre stage. With that said, every season seems to bring a new iteration - like the bell-bottom bob and the playful mushroom bob. This spring seems to be all about undone waves and softly tousled texture if Keeley Hawes' bob is anything to go by - and according to our beauty team, it absolutely is.
So, if you're tempted by a spring chop or are looking for a chic new way to style your short hair, here's why Keeley Hawes's tousled bob gets our vote.
Why we're loving Keeley Hawes' French-style bob for spring
If you're a fan of the '90s style 'banged bob', which is essentially just a bob with a fringe (though that doesn't have quite the same ring to it), or very sophisticated collarbone bobs, you're in luck. Keeley Hawes has combined the two and thrown a few waves in for chic measure. The result? A stylish, 'undone' look that feels versatile and very French - which our beauty team just can't stop referring back to.
A post shared by JUSTINE JENKINS (@justinejenkins)
A photo posted by on
Paired with a gorgeous, warmed-toned makeup look - created by makeup artist Justine Jenkins - actress Keeley Hawes debuted loose, tousled waves, which sat just past her collarbones and worked to instantly elevate her grey, structured blazer. The entire ensemble, from her minimalistic makeup and soft bob to the classic silhouette of her outfit, just looks so expensive - and very much worth replicating for an event or evening out.
There's often a misconception with bobs and other short styles that they are hard to style or limiting, but Hawes' look proves otherwise. The soft, easy bends throughout her strands add instant movement and interest - which can be achieved with either your best straighteners or best curling irons.
We also love how her face-framing bangs are wavy and blend into the rest of her hair's texture - making this a good style to keep in mind if you're growing out a fringe or want to disguise it slightly to create a cohesive look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to achieve Keeley Hawes' wavy look
RRP: £159
A curler like this one from ghd is ideal for creating loose waves. The wand's tapered barrel offers versatility, while its cool tip gives you added control and precision when styling.
RRP: from £14
Whether you're looking to recreate Hawes' wavy bob or prefer to wear your hair straight, Hershesons' Almost Everything Cream is the ultimate multi-tasker. As the name suggests, it does almost everything, from adding texture and defining curls to smoothing frizz.
To recreate Keeley Hawes' stylish look to a T, you will, of course, need to have a bob. That said, you can still recreate her wavy texture even if you have longer hair. For similar 'S'-shaped bends, we recommend a curling wand like ghd's Creative Curl, as this will give you a similar look quickly. To soften the finish, brush your waves through once they've cooled and add a texture spray.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Is Midsomer Murders still being made and is season 25 coming?
It's been airing for nearly three decades and fans still can't get enough of Midsomer Murders - is it still being made after such a long time on our screens?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
5 simple changes you can make to lower your home insurance premium, reveals an indemnity expert
Whether you're looking to cut costs or improve security, these savvy tricks can help with both
By Emily Smith Published
-
From powdery florals to fresh fruit blends, these are the spring perfumes to invest in
There's no strict rule about what a spring perfume should be, but these blends bottle up the season perfectly
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Jennifer Aniston "hates hairspray," so this is the only one you’ll find in her hair
According to Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist, this is the one ultra-lightweight mist he'll use on the actress' strands
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I've tried hundreds of shampoos for curly hair, but this might be the best one on the market
Most shampoo leaves my curls frizzy - this quenching formula makes them look so bouncy and defined
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published
-
Trinny Woodall's reveals her top beauty secret – and it works for everyone
"Our fingers can do so much", says the entrepreneur
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The secret behind Gillian Anderson’s chic, long-lasting eye makeup is… lipstick
Her makeup trick might seem unusual, but it's actually very handy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Want that 'your skin but better' look? Kate Winslet's go-to skin tint provides just that
Kate's makeup artist revealed the secret behind her natural-looking complexion and it's a glowy foundation alternative you can snap up online
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I stopped wearing foundation for six months and found so many incredible alternatives
Trust me, ditching your full-coverage foundations doesn’t have to mean giving up on perfected skin.
By Victoria Jowett Published
-
The underrated Diptyque fragrance Gillian Anderson wears - and our team adore
Handbag-friendly yet otherworldly, Gillian Anderson's go-to perfume is a mystical blend of juniper berries and woods...
By Naomi Jamieson Published