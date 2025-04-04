Keeley Hawes' tousled bob feels so Parisian - and is the perfect spring hair inspo

It's no secret the woman&home beauty team loves a bob - ultra-short, curly, with a fringe, you name it, we've likely talked and raved about it. This spring, one iteration, with its effortless waves and chic muss, has been overshadowing the rest and it belongs to Keeley Hawes.

As timeless hairstyles go, bobs are always a safe bet. Proof of which can be found on the list of 2025 hair trends, where, like last year (and the year before that), they take centre stage. With that said, every season seems to bring a new iteration - like the bell-bottom bob and the playful mushroom bob. This spring seems to be all about undone waves and softly tousled texture if Keeley Hawes' bob is anything to go by - and according to our beauty team, it absolutely is.

So, if you're tempted by a spring chop or are looking for a chic new way to style your short hair, here's why Keeley Hawes's tousled bob gets our vote.

Why we're loving Keeley Hawes' French-style bob for spring

If you're a fan of the '90s style 'banged bob', which is essentially just a bob with a fringe (though that doesn't have quite the same ring to it), or very sophisticated collarbone bobs, you're in luck. Keeley Hawes has combined the two and thrown a few waves in for chic measure. The result? A stylish, 'undone' look that feels versatile and very French - which our beauty team just can't stop referring back to.

A post shared by JUSTINE JENKINS (@justinejenkins) A photo posted by on

Paired with a gorgeous, warmed-toned makeup look - created by makeup artist Justine Jenkins - actress Keeley Hawes debuted loose, tousled waves, which sat just past her collarbones and worked to instantly elevate her grey, structured blazer. The entire ensemble, from her minimalistic makeup and soft bob to the classic silhouette of her outfit, just looks so expensive - and very much worth replicating for an event or evening out.

There's often a misconception with bobs and other short styles that they are hard to style or limiting, but Hawes' look proves otherwise. The soft, easy bends throughout her strands add instant movement and interest - which can be achieved with either your best straighteners or best curling irons.

We also love how her face-framing bangs are wavy and blend into the rest of her hair's texture - making this a good style to keep in mind if you're growing out a fringe or want to disguise it slightly to create a cohesive look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to achieve Keeley Hawes' wavy look

ghd Creative Curl Wand $148.99 at Walmart $176.92 at The Home Depot $209 at Amazon RRP: £159 A curler like this one from ghd is ideal for creating loose waves. The wand's tapered barrel offers versatility, while its cool tip gives you added control and precision when styling. Hershesons Almost Everything Cream View at Hershesons RRP: from £14 Whether you're looking to recreate Hawes' wavy bob or prefer to wear your hair straight, Hershesons' Almost Everything Cream is the ultimate multi-tasker. As the name suggests, it does almost everything, from adding texture and defining curls to smoothing frizz. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: from £12 For added 'undone' texture, this mist is a must-have. It's lightweight and offers that covetable soft, barely-there texture, along with a dreamy botanical scent.

To recreate Keeley Hawes' stylish look to a T, you will, of course, need to have a bob. That said, you can still recreate her wavy texture even if you have longer hair. For similar 'S'-shaped bends, we recommend a curling wand like ghd's Creative Curl, as this will give you a similar look quickly. To soften the finish, brush your waves through once they've cooled and add a texture spray.