Michelle Williams' flicky bob is the perfect transitional look for growing out short hair
With a face-framing fringe, choppy layers and flicked-out ends, Michelle Williams' bob is the cool cut of the summer...
If you're worried that your hair is too short for a chic and trendy bob, Michelle Williams' jaw-length look and 'cool girl' styling will ease those doubts.
Tailored and ultra-short cuts, particularly of the bob hairstyle description, have been topping the list of 2025 hair trends. So you'll be in very good company if you do commit to the chop. That said, nothing is more reassuring than getting pro styling tips along with visual inspiration from a chic celebrity, which is exactly what Chris McMillan and Michelle Williams have granted us this month. Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, McMillan - who happens to be Jennifer Aniston's go-to stylist, revealed some insight into styling and trimming a bob that has grown out from a short pixie-like cut.
So, if you're keen to try a bob but feel as though your hair is stuck in a transitional stage, here's why Michelle Williams' flicky look might offer the perfect solution.
Why Michelle Williams' 'cool girl' bob is perfect for growing out short cuts
If you've been loving the bell-bottom bob trend, Michelle Williams has embraced a short and edgy iteration this month, dubbed the 'Kinky' bob by hairstylist Chris McMillian. The styling of which is perfect if your hair is in between lengths or you just want to inject an element of cool into the look.
The Instagram post, which was posted on April 3rd, featured a carousel of images showing the actor's bob haircut from a range of different angles. McMillian said of the look: "This is a grow out from short hair. Just trimming the nape to a blunt hairline and creating contouring face framing fringe and layers for that cool girl bob."
In the last few snaps, we can see Williams wearing her short bob with a trendy side parting and with flicked out ends, which help to give her shorter strands that signature blunt bob look and create a bit of edgy interest. Adding a fringe to her cut also frames her face, so if you're considering a 'banged bob', Williams' look is a good reference image to show your hairdresser.
The kind of styling is so easy to recreate, as all you really need is one of the best hair straighteners (to add bends to the tips of your strands), and a smoothing spray to achieve a similar glossy shine to Williams'.
Recreate Michelle Williams' bob look
RRP: £239
Ranked among the best ghd straighteners, the Platinum+ tool is perfect for adding flicks to your ends (like Williams' bob) but also for straightening, curling and waving your strands. It's the perfect multitasking tool to have in your kit.
RRP: £27
If you're looking to achieve a really smooth and glossy bob style, add Color Wow's Dream Coat into your styling routine. Before drying your hair, mist the heat-activated formula through your lengths. It's designed to seal in moisture, repel frizz-inducing humidity and boost shine - the finish of which lasts up to three washes.
To replicate Michelle Williams' look, you will, of course, need a bob or short haircut. Length-wise, though, anything from just below your ears to grazing your shoulders can work with this flicky styling. Simply part your hair to the side and use your straighteners or best hot brushes to curve the ends of your hair outwards. Remember to apply one of the best heat protectant sprays before using your chosen hot tools.
For a chic twist, you can also follow Williams' lead and tuck your hair behind your ears.
