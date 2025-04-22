Michelle Williams' flicky bob is the perfect transitional look for growing out short hair

With a face-framing fringe, choppy layers and flicked-out ends, Michelle Williams' bob is the cool cut of the summer...

Michelle Williams is pictured with a short bob hairstyle and wearing a lilac dress at FX&#039;s &quot;Dying For Sex&quot; New York Premiere held at SVA Theatre on April 02, 2025 in New York, New York/ in a pastel purple template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you're worried that your hair is too short for a chic and trendy bob, Michelle Williams' jaw-length look and 'cool girl' styling will ease those doubts.

Tailored and ultra-short cuts, particularly of the bob hairstyle description, have been topping the list of 2025 hair trends. So you'll be in very good company if you do commit to the chop. That said, nothing is more reassuring than getting pro styling tips along with visual inspiration from a chic celebrity, which is exactly what Chris McMillan and Michelle Williams have granted us this month. Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, McMillan - who happens to be Jennifer Aniston's go-to stylist, revealed some insight into styling and trimming a bob that has grown out from a short pixie-like cut.

So, if you're keen to try a bob but feel as though your hair is stuck in a transitional stage, here's why Michelle Williams' flicky look might offer the perfect solution.

Why Michelle Williams' 'cool girl' bob is perfect for growing out short cuts

If you've been loving the bell-bottom bob trend, Michelle Williams has embraced a short and edgy iteration this month, dubbed the 'Kinky' bob by hairstylist Chris McMillian. The styling of which is perfect if your hair is in between lengths or you just want to inject an element of cool into the look.

Two side-by-side pictures of US actress Michelle Williams, showing her short bob haircut from two angles, as she attends FX's "Dying For Sex" premiere at the SVA theatre in New York City on April 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP | Kristina Bumphrey/Variety)

The Instagram post, which was posted on April 3rd, featured a carousel of images showing the actor's bob haircut from a range of different angles. McMillian said of the look: "This is a grow out from short hair. Just trimming the nape to a blunt hairline and creating contouring face framing fringe and layers for that cool girl bob."

In the last few snaps, we can see Williams wearing her short bob with a trendy side parting and with flicked out ends, which help to give her shorter strands that signature blunt bob look and create a bit of edgy interest. Adding a fringe to her cut also frames her face, so if you're considering a 'banged bob', Williams' look is a good reference image to show your hairdresser.

The kind of styling is so easy to recreate, as all you really need is one of the best hair straighteners (to add bends to the tips of your strands), and a smoothing spray to achieve a similar glossy shine to Williams'.

Recreate Michelle Williams' bob look

ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners
ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners

RRP: £239

Ranked among the best ghd straighteners, the Platinum+ tool is perfect for adding flicks to your ends (like Williams' bob) but also for straightening, curling and waving your strands. It's the perfect multitasking tool to have in your kit.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray on a white background
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £27

If you're looking to achieve a really smooth and glossy bob style, add Color Wow's Dream Coat into your styling routine. Before drying your hair, mist the heat-activated formula through your lengths. It's designed to seal in moisture, repel frizz-inducing humidity and boost shine - the finish of which lasts up to three washes.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

RRP: £28

If you prefer your hair to have a bit of 'undone' tousled texture, Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl mist is a must-have. It adds that coveted, barely-there muss, along with a lovely botanical scent.

To replicate Michelle Williams' look, you will, of course, need a bob or short haircut. Length-wise, though, anything from just below your ears to grazing your shoulders can work with this flicky styling. Simply part your hair to the side and use your straighteners or best hot brushes to curve the ends of your hair outwards. Remember to apply one of the best heat protectant sprays before using your chosen hot tools.

For a chic twist, you can also follow Williams' lead and tuck your hair behind your ears.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸