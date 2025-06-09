Want new hair for summer? Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and money piece look is the inspiration to show your hairdresser
Brightening highlights and framing layers is the formula for a summer cut and colour like Jen's
Aleesha Badkar
Jennifer Aniston demonstrated exactly how summer hair should be done when she showed off her choppy layers and delicate blonde highlights on Instagram.
With summer creeping up on us, we're so ready for a hair refresh. Our trips to the salon have been booked, and we've been analysing the biggest 2025 hair trends for inspiration. Pixie cuts, texture, pastel colours, and ultra short bobs are set to be huge this year. But honestly, Jennifer's beautifully framed chop with fine, expertly-placed babylights is what's really tempting us.
Any fan of Jen (or any hair lover in general) will know she's been queen of volume, sleekness, and perfectly-cut layers ever since her Friends days - and a selfie shared on social media in April 2024 still has us filled to the brim with hair envy.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
In the summery snapshot, she can be seen pouting for the camera, showing off her shoulder-length locks, with strands cut and styled to flick inwards around her chin and jawline.
Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is all for switching up her hairstyle in favour of something a little brighter and less weighty when summer is incoming - and she a big fan of Jen's take on it.
"Personally, I love this look for the summer. A style that I tend to go for myself in the warmer months of the year, the choppy layers add a subtle bounce and fresh lightness to the hair, making it look healthy, while the lack of weight on the ends stops hair from feeling too warm or "blanket-like" on the neck and shoulders," Aleesha says.
"This style is also easy to maintain and top up throughout the summer if the hot weather conditions cause dry ends. As for the colour? Nothing says summer like a warm, face-highlighting money piece."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Our Highlighted Hair Essentials
Keeping brassy tones out of your blonde is easy with a great purple shampoo. This one by Olaplex promises to nourish hair while maintaining the perfect tone.
Shop the best Memorial Day sales
From the hottest fashion brands to beauty buys, fragrance and homewares, we've been searching for the best Memorial Day sales on offer this weekend
While it's clear that Jennifer, who founded haircare brand LolaVie, loves to embrace her natural dark blonde shade, the addition of super fine highlights throughout, with delicate baby blonde money pieces at the front, created the dreamiest blend of hues that's perfect for summer. The intricately woven babylights at the front of the hair provided brightness around the face, without the need for all-over blonde.
In the same way that 'camouflage' hair allows for low-maintenance colour with plenty of dimension, Jennifer's cut and colour added a subtle touch of sun-kissed vibrance to her taupe-toned tresses.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
-
-
LED face masks are booming - but have you considered what red light therapy can do for your body? Our beauty editor explains all
From benefits to results and risks, here’s everything you need to know about red light therapy for the body
-
Kate Garraway just found the easiest way to wear yellow - her citrus-toned heels and shocking pink dress are fabulous
Yellow isn't for everyone but Kate Garraway just showed how to incorporate it into your outfits in a more minimal way.
-
Ruth Langsford relies on this under-the-radar exfoliant to unlock her bright and radiant complexion
Buffing away dead skin cells, this formula is Ruth's secret to unveiling a smooth, luminous complexion
-
Kate Middleton’s go-to Jo Malone perfume is like summer in a bottle
If you're looking for a new spring scent, it doesn't get much better than Kate Middleton's citrusy go-to, Jo Malone's London Orange Blossom Cologne
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'holy grail' retinol eye cream that she's 'never without' is her smoothing secret
There's a huge discount on SJP's under-eye smoother now
-
Our beauty team declare these the 9 best Tatcha products that are actually worth investing in
This luxury Japanese skincare brand makes home to an array of quality buys that are set to elevate anyone's routine
-
How to get Jennifer Aniston’s 'simple' signature glow – straight from her makeup artist
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed color
-
Budget to Blowout: These are the three gentle cleansers I rely on, as someone with sensitive skin
These formulas do a stellar job at cleaning my sensitive and temperamental skin, without causing any irritation
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is a handbag essential for hydrated, smooth and pretty pink lips
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and her go-to lip balm from the brand offers a sheer wash of colour as well as hydration and moisture
-
The 3 anti-humidity hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a trio of anti-humidity hair products