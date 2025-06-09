Want new hair for summer? Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and money piece look is the inspiration to show your hairdresser

Jennifer Aniston demonstrated exactly how summer hair should be done when she showed off her choppy layers and delicate blonde highlights on Instagram.

With summer creeping up on us, we're so ready for a hair refresh. Our trips to the salon have been booked, and we've been analysing the biggest 2025 hair trends for inspiration. Pixie cuts, texture, pastel colours, and ultra short bobs are set to be huge this year. But honestly, Jennifer's beautifully framed chop with fine, expertly-placed babylights is what's really tempting us.

Any fan of Jen (or any hair lover in general) will know she's been queen of volume, sleekness, and perfectly-cut layers ever since her Friends days - and a selfie shared on social media in April 2024 still has us filled to the brim with hair envy.

In the summery snapshot, she can be seen pouting for the camera, showing off her shoulder-length locks, with strands cut and styled to flick inwards around her chin and jawline.

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is all for switching up her hairstyle in favour of something a little brighter and less weighty when summer is incoming - and she a big fan of Jen's take on it.

"Personally, I love this look for the summer. A style that I tend to go for myself in the warmer months of the year, the choppy layers add a subtle bounce and fresh lightness to the hair, making it look healthy, while the lack of weight on the ends stops hair from feeling too warm or "blanket-like" on the neck and shoulders," Aleesha says.

"This style is also easy to maintain and top up throughout the summer if the hot weather conditions cause dry ends. As for the colour? Nothing says summer like a warm, face-highlighting money piece."

Shop Our Highlighted Hair Essentials

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo 250ml £26.67 at Cult Beauty Keeping brassy tones out of your blonde is easy with a great purple shampoo. This one by Olaplex promises to nourish hair while maintaining the perfect tone. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment 150ml £39 at Cult Beauty Deep conditioning is essential for those who colour their hair with bleach. This Philip Kingsley one is great if you need a surge of moisture pronto. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum 30ml £35 at Cult Beauty Treating coloured hair to a dose of luxuriously nourishing oil can provide an instant shine boost while providing softness and making locks a whole lot more manageable.

While it's clear that Jennifer, who founded haircare brand LolaVie, loves to embrace her natural dark blonde shade, the addition of super fine highlights throughout, with delicate baby blonde money pieces at the front, created the dreamiest blend of hues that's perfect for summer. The intricately woven babylights at the front of the hair provided brightness around the face, without the need for all-over blonde.

In the same way that 'camouflage' hair allows for low-maintenance colour with plenty of dimension, Jennifer's cut and colour added a subtle touch of sun-kissed vibrance to her taupe-toned tresses.