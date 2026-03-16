In a hair rut? This simple tip from Jessica Alba’s hairstylist could help you break out of it

Whatever you think about the 'spring cleaning' mindset, there’s something invigorating about starting the new season afresh - be it a lifestyle shift, a wardrobe cull, or trying out some of the latest hair trends.

If you’re in a rut, now's the perfect time for a change. A fresh haircut or colour can totally change your look and mood, and also help you feel generally perkier. It’s a cliché for a reason - picking a more flattering haircut can be transformative. Personally, I got a bob hairstyle at the end of last year, and felt like a totally different person - fresher, cooler, Frencher.

While speaking to stylist to the stars Dom Seeley, who’s preened the likes of Jessica Alba and Bella Hadid, we discussed this mind-altering power of a good chop, and he shared a great tip, which might come in handy if you’re stuck in a hair rut.

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Try this easy trick for a hair transformation, as recommended by an A-list hairstylist

Have you sported the same easy hairstyle for years - if not decades? “Ask yourself a few questions about why you're in that rut,” suggests Seeley. “Is it easy? Is it because you don't have time? Is it a safe option?”

While you ponder those questions, Seeley shares that a change doesn’t have to be scary, or a total overhaul - sometimes the smallest tweaks make the biggest difference.

“It shouldn't be too drastic to begin with because this can lead to you hating the outcome,” he warns. “A change can be a small tweak or even just learning to style it differently. Ease in gently to change - you’ll get braver when you know what works for you.”

I can vouch for this. Adding some curtain bangs and blending in my greys has made my hairstyle feel completely different, without being intimidating. It also helped open my eyes to other looks and possibilities, leading me to try different styles (like my famous bob). Picking a hairstyle or colour you’ve always wanted to try will help you feel braver and more confident - it really is powerful.

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Seeley also recommends speaking to your hairstylist or booking a consultation before making your decision, and I wholeheartedly agree. We can all be guilty of putting ourselves in certain boxes - 'I could never wear X', 'Y would be high-maintenance', 'I would never be brave enough to try Z.'

Speaking to an expert who can view you impartially can help open your eyes to options you may not have considered, and help ease any worries or preconceptions. “Prepare, get inspired, and embrace the change,” were Seeley’s parting words, and I couldn’t agree more.