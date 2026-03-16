In a hair rut? This simple tip from Jessica Alba’s hairstylist could help you break out of it
A change doesn’t have to be dramatic to be transformative
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Whatever you think about the 'spring cleaning' mindset, there’s something invigorating about starting the new season afresh - be it a lifestyle shift, a wardrobe cull, or trying out some of the latest hair trends.
If you’re in a rut, now's the perfect time for a change. A fresh haircut or colour can totally change your look and mood, and also help you feel generally perkier. It’s a cliché for a reason - picking a more flattering haircut can be transformative. Personally, I got a bob hairstyle at the end of last year, and felt like a totally different person - fresher, cooler, Frencher.
While speaking to stylist to the stars Dom Seeley, who’s preened the likes of Jessica Alba and Bella Hadid, we discussed this mind-altering power of a good chop, and he shared a great tip, which might come in handy if you’re stuck in a hair rut.Article continues below
Try this easy trick for a hair transformation, as recommended by an A-list hairstylist
Have you sported the same easy hairstyle for years - if not decades? “Ask yourself a few questions about why you're in that rut,” suggests Seeley. “Is it easy? Is it because you don't have time? Is it a safe option?”
While you ponder those questions, Seeley shares that a change doesn’t have to be scary, or a total overhaul - sometimes the smallest tweaks make the biggest difference.
“It shouldn't be too drastic to begin with because this can lead to you hating the outcome,” he warns. “A change can be a small tweak or even just learning to style it differently. Ease in gently to change - you’ll get braver when you know what works for you.”
I can vouch for this. Adding some curtain bangs and blending in my greys has made my hairstyle feel completely different, without being intimidating. It also helped open my eyes to other looks and possibilities, leading me to try different styles (like my famous bob). Picking a hairstyle or colour you’ve always wanted to try will help you feel braver and more confident - it really is powerful.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
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You’d be amazed at what a difference a good toner can make to greys or blondes, and this mask nourishes while transforming the colour. Without having to visit the salon, you’ll find your greys or blonde looking brighter, cleaner, and fresher in just five minutes.
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Hair always looks better when it has an extra sheen, and this quick-acting treatment repairs while leaving it with a glass-like shine. We particularly like that it performs as well on straight, fine types as it does on unruly curls.
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Wash-in hair colours can be a great way to experiment with shades before committing to a semi-permanent or permanent shade. This is foolproof - wash your hair as normal, and use it instead of your conditioner, and leave it on for 10 minutes. It's available in a wide selection of shades, from vivid brights to rich brunettes.
Seeley also recommends speaking to your hairstylist or booking a consultation before making your decision, and I wholeheartedly agree. We can all be guilty of putting ourselves in certain boxes - 'I could never wear X', 'Y would be high-maintenance', 'I would never be brave enough to try Z.'
Speaking to an expert who can view you impartially can help open your eyes to options you may not have considered, and help ease any worries or preconceptions. “Prepare, get inspired, and embrace the change,” were Seeley’s parting words, and I couldn’t agree more.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 15+ years into her career, she now writes about skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
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